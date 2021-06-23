The media hype may have helped us get better fee's never said that was the reason they were sold.

Hoever for potentially up to 15m was a huge fee for someone with no first team experience. He has done fine at Wolves last season though.



Brewster was another large fee for someone who had only played for 6 months at 1st team level.



Hoever did have first team experience, however small. He'd scored a goal for the first team.This is generally how youth football works. We signed him as a very, very highly rated youngster. If anyone has helped getting big fees for youngsters with limited experience, its probably Chelsea. Sign highly rated youngsters, don't get much of a chance in the first team but others are still keen to get them for what will turn out to be a bargain if they fulfil their potential. Brewster wasnt a great move for him or Sheff United granted but he's still young enough to turn it around. Its got very little to do with hyping up our youngsters. Hoever is a pretty awful example because he looks like he's got all the tools to be a monster.