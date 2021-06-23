I don't think either Neco or Conor are ready to cover for Trent, and from what I've seen I highly doubt any of them will be. They can have decent careers though and if we can get 10m£+ for Neco it's a no-brainer for me, and most likely good for him. I still regret letting Hoever go, even if he hasn't really smashed it for Wolves yet he's still a really exciting player, and he could have covered at CB for us last season as well. If we decide to sell Neco, Klopp is probably relying on Milner/Gomez to cover for Trent.