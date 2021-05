looking at the names in the transfer thread making my head a bit dizzy



anyone from the youth thats worth looking out for that has developed enough and might just might surprise us next season ala Nat



I do expect to see more minutes from curtis next season



Seems like our youth and seniors just doesn't tally in that we have not much pacy players that could replace salah and mane's threat



Our fullbacks can't step in to replace the role of robbo and trent too. both are a major step up but seems like our youth and seniors aren't really in sync.







There are three getting talked up but the one is streets ahead of the others. Kaide Gordan, he has it all and still only 16 I wouldn't be surprised to see him fast tracked.Balagizi potentially another but it's hard to tell because he is so much bigger and stronger the most of his opponents. The step up to u23s will tell a lot with him.Musialowski is one being hyped because he scored a few nice goals as opposed to lots of goals this season. He reminds me of Patrick Roberts, great dribbler but that's about it. No real pace, hysicality or stamina.