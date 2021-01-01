Any chance of getting the old U-18s coach back?
We look poorly coached it has to be said.
Any streams for this, please? Thanks.
Credit to Villa though for having some good talent coming through, they've clearly got a good set up going on.
http://acezports.blogspot.com/p/k1-kxxcofb1sl.html?sport=soccer
U18 League tableNorthCity 61 pointsMan utd 60Liverpool 52SouthFulham 56Crystal Palace 56Brighton 45Arsenal 40Villa 38Some people need to get a grip.
Incidentally in both games against Arsenal and United I feel like both sides dominated the game territorially.
U18 League tables-- 24 matches playedNorthCity 61 pointsMan utd 60Liverpool 52SouthFulham 56Crystal Palace 56Brighton 45Arsenal 40Villa 38Some people need to get a grip.
Not sure what point youre trying to make but a lot of this Villa side play in their under 23s so not sure that table is really relevant.
I think its pointing out that this isn't due to the coach and probably more due to Villa have more experienced and better players than we do right now
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
most of the villa side play in the u23s
U23'sVilla are in the second division. 7th place 27 scored, 28 conceded. -1 goal diff.
Page created in 0.023 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.18]