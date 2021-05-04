Really good season for the under 18s, 17 wins from 24 in the league and have got a great chance to win the Youth Cup. With the u23 group not having their best season, it'll be exciting to see how some of the top performers in the 18s side this season can improve us at 23s level next season. I don't think there's any doubt that Balagizi/Musialowski will be there and with Gordon coming in and impressing after being considered highly at Derby's first team, would expect him to make the step up too. In attack at least it'll be interesting to see how they fare against some older/better players, though I'm sure they'll cause the same sort of problems. Mentioned it a few times recently but with Europa League football looking more than possible, I imagine a couple could be in line for some involvement as it'd be a good time to rest key players and bring squad players/youths in. The step up is no joke of course, it's a European competition, but the quality of opposition in the group stages is a big step down from the CL.