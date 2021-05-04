« previous next »
Youth and Under 23 Thread

We are so lucky we got Gordon in January.
Special talent

his goal https://twitter.com/LewisBower2021/status/1389645036296544256
« Last Edit: May 4, 2021, 07:25:02 pm by MD1990 »
2-0. Pilling shot from the edge of the box deflects off Fraunedorf and in. Quite open,not many clear chances from either side. Gordon really up for it
What's Frauendorf been up to recently? Not heard his name mentioned as much on here, has he been injured or out of the squad? From what little I've seen of him his talent has shown no doubt. Any chance of him playing u23 football soon or is he a bit too young?

Good to hear Gordon has been doing well since coming in, big acquisition for the 18s and no doubt came highly regarded.
He's been good. He was injured for a bit, but think the lack of talk around him is that with such a stacked attack he's taken a bit of a back seat as the sort of 3rd/4th member of it when playing, so not stood out as much.

Unless we are able to move on a few of the older u23s doubt he plays much initially next season. Woltman will be overaged so need to play there and I imagine Musialowski and Gordon will be ahead of him for minutes at that level.

Really good season for the under 18s, 17 wins from 24 in the league and have got a great chance to win the Youth Cup. With the u23 group not having their best season, it'll be exciting to see how some of the top performers in the 18s side this season can improve us at 23s level next season. I don't think there's any doubt that Balagizi/Musialowski will be there and with Gordon coming in and impressing after being considered highly at Derby's first team, would expect him to make the step up too. In attack at least it'll be interesting to see how they fare against some older/better players, though I'm sure they'll cause the same sort of problems. Mentioned it a few times recently but with Europa League football looking more than possible, I imagine a couple could be in line for some involvement as it'd be a good time to rest key players and bring squad players/youths in. The step up is no joke of course, it's a European competition, but the quality of opposition in the group stages is a big step down from the CL.
Quote from: MD1990
We are so lucky we got Gordon in January.
Special talent

his goal https://twitter.com/LewisBower2021/status/1389645036296544256

Mo Salah called, he wants his goal back. Nice that.
What is Isaac Mabaya's best position?
Quote from: Phil M
Mo Salah called, he wants his goal back. Nice that.

More like sadios debut v Arsenal
Youth Cup semi final next Wednesday on BT Sport. KO 6.00pm.
Quote from: Vinay
What is Isaac Mabaya's best position?
What is Isaac Mabaya's best position?

Thats a great question. Hes played as an 8, 10, wide forward and even RB at times this year. Basically it seemed like the staff wasnt sure yet/wanted to try him out in different spots and that he was too good to not be in the XI.

I really like him in midfield. Hes like a more direct/pacy version of Balagizi
Quote from: Theoldkopite on Today at 12:30:42 pm
Youth Cup semi final next Wednesday on BT Sport. KO 6.00pm.

Nice, will definitely be watching the mini-reds.
Quote from: phil236849
More like sadios debut v Arsenal
More like sadios debut v Arsenal

Can we have that Sadio again please. Am excited by several of younger attacking prospects. More so than in a while. Just missing the striker in the youth setup. Stewart I guess is someone when he gets back from injuries that could have a future.

Id like a Fowler type of player myself at some point if possible please. 
Nice little comp of the best Polish footballer in history here.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CiQ6EtOPZA0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CiQ6EtOPZA0</a>
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 04:26:19 pm
Nice little comp of the best Polish footballer in history here.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CiQ6EtOPZA0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CiQ6EtOPZA0</a>

Mateusz Lewandowski  :)

Too early to say of course but the lad looks special.
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 04:26:19 pm
Nice little comp of the best Polish footballer in history here.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CiQ6EtOPZA0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CiQ6EtOPZA0</a>

Tie this lad down to an absolute bastard of a contract. Keep him here forever.
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:03:55 pm
Tie this lad down to an absolute bastard of a contract. Keep him here forever.

Said it before he needs fast tracking into the first team SQUAD!
Zbigniew Boniek already quaking in his boots.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:22:18 pm
Zbigniew Boniek already quaking in his boots.

Never be as good as Robert Warzycha.
 ;D

If only mate.
