Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102920 on: Yesterday at 08:10:31 pm »
That's a smile that I'd love to see much more of.
Online Chris~

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102921 on: Yesterday at 08:11:01 pm »
Was ready to say we were dropping too deep  :D but a great counter.
Offline Al 666

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102922 on: Yesterday at 07:38:46 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 07:38:46 pm
dont have LFCTV anymore so cant watch these games.

You think he will be better than Williams?
Has he got the pace to step up?

Sign up with a different email address and you get the first month for free.
Online 67CherryRed

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102923 on: Yesterday at 08:12:17 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:10:31 pm
That's a smile that I'd love to see much more of.
Alright Barry
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102924 on: Yesterday at 08:14:50 pm »
Offline 4pool

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102925 on: Yesterday at 08:20:24 pm »
Big Billy gives away a pen..
Offline 4pool

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102926 on: Yesterday at 08:21:25 pm »
3-1

64th minute
Offline dakid

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102927 on: Yesterday at 08:22:56 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 07:38:46 pm
dont have LFCTV anymore so cant watch these games.

You think he will be better than Williams?
Has he got the pace to step up?
It's on hesgoal.com to watch.
Offline Al 666

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102928 on: Yesterday at 08:27:38 pm »
Azeez is running the game.
Offline b_joseph

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102929 on: Yesterday at 08:36:23 pm »
Balagizi is very good
Offline 4pool

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102930 on: Yesterday at 08:48:37 pm »
6 minutes extra

Where the Ref got that from..
Offline b_joseph

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102931 on: Yesterday at 08:49:03 pm »
6 minutes is mad...officiating is trash in every level, it seems
Online disgraced cake

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102932 on: Yesterday at 08:52:08 pm »
Well played mini reds, great chance to win it now. Woltman seems to be in fine form.
Offline 4pool

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102933 on: Yesterday at 08:53:51 pm »
FT

Mini Reds 3-1 Arsenal

Into the Semi Finals of the FA Youth Cup away to Ipswich Town.
Online Oskar

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102934 on: Yesterday at 09:00:23 pm »
Balagizi and Musialowski are going to be fun to watch over the next couple of seasons.

Online disgraced cake

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102935 on: Yesterday at 09:04:26 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 09:00:23 pm
Balagizi and Musialowski are going to be fun to watch over the next couple of seasons.

If we're in the Europa League both should be in contention to play the group stage games, perhaps alongside a couple of others from the 18s/23s. Also got the likes of Elliot and Van Den Berg coming back who have done well on loan. Would definitely expect them to start games in the Europa League groups.
Offline Fordy

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102936 on: Yesterday at 10:02:24 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 09:04:26 pm
If we're in the Europa League both should be in contention to play the group stage games, perhaps alongside a couple of others from the 18s/23s. Also got the likes of Elliot and Van Den Berg coming back who have done well on loan. Would definitely expect them to start games in the Europa League groups.

Berg off back to Preston but I get your point.
Offline Al 666

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102937 on: Yesterday at 10:04:46 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 10:02:24 pm
Berg off back to Preston but I get your point.

Henning ?
Online Oskar

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102938 on: Yesterday at 10:17:53 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 09:04:26 pm
If we're in the Europa League both should be in contention to play the group stage games, perhaps alongside a couple of others from the 18s/23s. Also got the likes of Elliot and Van Den Berg coming back who have done well on loan. Would definitely expect them to start games in the Europa League groups.

I agree, if were in the Europa League/Conference next season Ive thought for a while that Balagizi has a chance of some involvement if we do rotate the squad. Musialowski is really improving quite rapidly, he reportedly impressed the first-team squad and staff when he was training with them recently. Tyler Morton is another one who has had an excellent season, but Clarkson and Cain are a little bit ahead of him in the midfield pecking order. Connor Bradley, Owen Beck and James Norris are developing well at full-back, Koumetio might get another first-team opportunity in the EL if we qualify.

I wouldnt play a team of youngsters, but assuming were in one of those European competitions and we rotate the team, there are a few youngsters with a real chance of some involvement if they continue to develop as they have this season.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102939 on: Yesterday at 10:26:14 pm »


Kloppo always looks cold  :P Ill forgive him the nasty hat. Better than that Yankees one he used to wear.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102940 on: Yesterday at 10:28:49 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 10:02:24 pm
Berg off back to Preston but I get your point.

Now that you mention it I seem to remember reading he'd likely go back. Makes sense, if he can put a full season in building off what he's done so far at Preston then it bodes quite well for his career I'd say. Whether he makes it here or not remains to be seen but I think there's a player in there.

Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 10:17:53 pm
I agree, if were in the Europa League/Conference next season Ive thought for a while that Balagizi has a chance of some involvement if we do rotate the squad. Musialowski is really improving quite rapidly, he reportedly impressed the first-team squad and staff when he was training with them recently. Tyler Morton is another one who has had an excellent season, but Clarkson and Cain are a little bit ahead of him in the midfield pecking order. Connor Bradley, Owen Beck and James Norris are developing well at full-back, Koumetio might get another first-team opportunity in the EL if we qualify.

I wouldnt play a team of youngsters, but assuming were in one of those European competitions and we rotate the team, there are a few youngsters with a real chance of some involvement if they continue to develop as they have this season.

I wouldn't play a team full of them either. I know some want nothing to do with it, but I'd rather be in it than not, unless it's that bullshit new competition they're bringing in. If we get a relatively kind group stage (you only have to look at some of the shite Arsenal and United always get at that part) then I think we should be able to win the group with a mix of younger lads and squad players, I'd just be keeping key men away from it. It could be a great experience for the young lads if that's the case, which would be one benefit to being in it. Also, we'd be able to keep the first team squad players getting more minutes at that part of the season than if we were in the Champions League.

It'd definitely be a great stage for any youth players to impress. They might not get league minutes based off a few good performances, but I'm sure some will be in contention for League Cup minutes as well, and in the FA Cup. There's some really exciting players there and it's always nice when you get multiple at that age group coming through together.
Online Chris~

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102941 on: Yesterday at 10:43:00 pm »
I think the big thing now is you could have pretty much any of the players who started tonight and say they could get a chance next season if we end up in El/ecl. The depth we have at u18 level seems to always be improving and that's what City/Chelsea and other top academies have regularly. With most being here from a very young age as well it's looking promising.

Thought we dug in really well. Wasn't able to watch all the second half but didn't seem like we ever gave up too many clear chances despite Arsenal having a lot of the ball
Offline Coolie High

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102942 on: Today at 12:00:24 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 10:02:24 pm
Berg off back to Preston but I get your point.

I hope we keep him for squad depth and maybe get Neco a Pl loan.
Online 67CherryRed

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102943 on: Today at 12:07:03 am »
This team looks to have more about it than the last team that won the Cup.

I really the injured kids come back and kick on (Stewart, Hill, Glatzel).

If we can't generate any first team players from the youth team the least we should be aiming for is 2/3 players who will bring in a decent fee from each team. This is how Chelsea have become self-sufficient over the last 10 years since Roman took his cheque book away.
Offline Coolie High

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102944 on: Today at 12:14:17 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 12:07:03 am
This team looks to have more about it than the last team that won the Cup.

I really the injured kids come back and kick on (Stewart, Hill, Glatzel).

If we can't generate any first team players from the youth team the least we should be aiming for is 2/3 players who will bring in a decent fee from each team. This is how Chelsea have become self-sufficient over the last 10 years since Roman took his cheque book away.

Its the best team in a long time, Balagizi Musialowski Gordon are all big talents. Corness Morton Quansah Bradley all talented too, in previous years would probably stand out more.
Offline RogerTheRed

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102945 on: Today at 07:00:38 am »
There is a good squad here. Layton got injured and Woltman has stepped up and the spine of the side is decent. Some more real prospects
Online disgraced cake

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102946 on: Today at 12:57:55 pm »
I'm a bit more familiar with the attacking talent, but from what little I've seen of James Norris I've been impressed. He's a local boy and in an attacking sense he's certainly caught the eye, I know a couple who have compared him to Robertson recently, and while he's only 18 that's really nice to hear. In general the under 18 squad seems to have gelled really well which doesn't always happen at that age. Pre season should be interesting as I'd expect several to have some involvement, especially with some away on internationals
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102947 on: Today at 01:04:24 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 12:07:03 am
This team looks to have more about it than the last team that won the Cup.

I really the injured kids come back and kick on (Stewart, Hill, Glatzel).

If we can't generate any first team players from the youth team the least we should be aiming for is 2/3 players who will bring in a decent fee from each team. This is how Chelsea have become self-sufficient over the last 10 years since Roman took his cheque book away.

 ;D

Pulisic, Werner, Haevertz, Ziyech, Chilwell.....

But, yeah, we need to ensure that we get a good price for any youngsters who don't make it here, like Wilson and Woodburn.
