I agree, if were in the Europa League/Conference next season Ive thought for a while that Balagizi has a chance of some involvement if we do rotate the squad. Musialowski is really improving quite rapidly, he reportedly impressed the first-team squad and staff when he was training with them recently. Tyler Morton is another one who has had an excellent season, but Clarkson and Cain are a little bit ahead of him in the midfield pecking order. Connor Bradley, Owen Beck and James Norris are developing well at full-back, Koumetio might get another first-team opportunity in the EL if we qualify.



I wouldnt play a team of youngsters, but assuming were in one of those European competitions and we rotate the team, there are a few youngsters with a real chance of some involvement if they continue to develop as they have this season.



Now that you mention it I seem to remember reading he'd likely go back. Makes sense, if he can put a full season in building off what he's done so far at Preston then it bodes quite well for his career I'd say. Whether he makes it here or not remains to be seen but I think there's a player in there.I wouldn't play a team full of them either. I know some want nothing to do with it, but I'd rather be in it than not, unless it's that bullshit new competition they're bringing in. If we get a relatively kind group stage (you only have to look at some of the shite Arsenal and United always get at that part) then I think we should be able to win the group with a mix of younger lads and squad players, I'd just be keeping key men away from it. It could be a great experience for the young lads if that's the case, which would be one benefit to being in it. Also, we'd be able to keep the first team squad players getting more minutes at that part of the season than if we were in the Champions League.It'd definitely be a great stage for any youth players to impress. They might not get league minutes based off a few good performances, but I'm sure some will be in contention for League Cup minutes as well, and in the FA Cup. There's some really exciting players there and it's always nice when you get multiple at that age group coming through together.