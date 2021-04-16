"If Balagizi doesnt make it at the highest level Ill be amazed. Hes got the lot."Some big words from James Pearce in regards to Balagizi. Really interested to see how he fares in the under 23s next season if that's where he's playing his football.
Paul Glatzel back on the bench for the U23s tonight. Kick off 7.00 pm and defo no coverage
6-0 win for the u18s against Middlesbrough. Might be worth going with Salah plus 2/3 of them in attack for the rest of the season
16 wins from 23 in the u18s league and they score for fun. Would have liked to have watched more of the games but by all accounts they've been excellent. Imagine several of them will be making the step up to the 23s next season. Might manage some game time in whatever that new European competition is called, against crack outfits such as Admira Wacker and FC Dynamo Rocketwank.
Yeah, for some of them it could be a great opportunity. The initial breakthrough relies a lot on luck/timing and that would be it for them. Stewart obviously the opposite though, I imagine he'd miss any potential group games when he'd have been pretty much a certainty to get game time and might then end up dropping behind some othets
any of the U23 forwards have a chance of making a first team appearance before the end of the season? It seems a long time since we had an attacking youth product blooded by Klopp
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
Youth cup quater final against Arsenal is on lfctv tonight. Kick off at 7
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.51]