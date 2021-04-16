« previous next »
Youth and Under 23 Thread

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 16, 2021, 03:00:11 pm
I was looking forward to the next round of the FA youth cup tonight, but I cannot see it on LfC tv.  Really annoyed.  The firsts arent playing tonight.  They could surely take a Leicester FC feed and put their own commentary on if need be.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 16, 2021, 05:16:20 pm
Yep, bit weird it's not on. Sometimes they announce they're showing fixtures last minute but seems a bit late for that now. Leicester aren't showing it either so unlikely to be any sort of stream.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 16, 2021, 06:40:22 pm
Yeah it's pretty crap when other team are putting the games online for free as well. Assuming it must be Leicester thing given we were happy to show the last two rounds?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 16, 2021, 07:01:48 pm
Surprised Norris is starting.  Thought he just started his 3 match ban.  It was a straight red so assume it was 3 matches?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 16, 2021, 07:24:42 pm
1-0 Balagizi
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 16, 2021, 08:41:19 pm
3-1 now with 10 to play, close to booking a quarter final place
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 16, 2021, 08:47:27 pm
Great news!
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 16, 2021, 08:57:30 pm
5-1. Balagizi x3, Woltman x2. Another big win that. Arsenal await in the quarters.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 16, 2021, 08:58:50 pm
Likely Arsenal in the quarter finals, they're 3-1 up against West Ham.

Everton beat Chelsea and face West Brom. Newcastle/Villa and Ipswich vs Sheffield United or Bristol City the others.

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 16, 2021, 08:59:17 pm
Looks like it will be Arsenal in the last 8 of the FA Youth Cup.  Well done to the boys!!
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 16, 2021, 09:00:16 pm
Decent squad we have here.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 16, 2021, 10:00:39 pm
"If Balagizi doesnt make it at the highest level Ill be amazed. Hes got the lot."

Some big words from James Pearce in regards to Balagizi. Really interested to see how he fares in the under 23s next season if that's where he's playing his football.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 16, 2021, 10:30:05 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on April 16, 2021, 10:00:39 pm
"If Balagizi doesnt make it at the highest level Ill be amazed. Hes got the lot."

Some big words from James Pearce in regards to Balagizi. Really interested to see how he fares in the under 23s next season if that's where he's playing his football.

Reckon that's where he'll be playing his football next year but should be with the first team for pre-season with players away for the Euros and Copa America.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 19, 2021, 06:52:00 pm
Paul Glatzel back on the bench for the U23s tonight.  Kick off 7.00 pm and defo no coverage
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 19, 2021, 07:16:19 pm
Quote from: HopefulRed on April 19, 2021, 06:52:00 pm
Paul Glatzel back on the bench for the U23s tonight.  Kick off 7.00 pm and defo no coverage
It's on Blackburn's YouTube channel

https://youtu.be/0_yTS71lrHk
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 20, 2021, 10:33:35 am
The U18s against Burnley are on LFC at 1.00pm today.  Something to watch to take the mind off other more depressing business.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 20, 2021, 01:46:43 pm
Either someone in on a vape machine or Darth Vader is doing our commentary

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 24, 2021, 02:27:43 pm
6-0 win for the u18s against Middlesbrough. Might be worth going with Salah plus 2/3 of them in attack for the rest of the season
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 24, 2021, 02:57:46 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on April 24, 2021, 02:27:43 pm
6-0 win for the u18s against Middlesbrough. Might be worth going with Salah plus 2/3 of them in attack for the rest of the season

16 wins from 23 in the u18s league and they score for fun. Would have liked to have watched more of the games but by all accounts they've been excellent. Imagine several of them will be making the step up to the 23s next season. Might manage some game time in whatever that new European competition is called, against crack outfits such as Admira Wacker and FC Dynamo Rocketwank.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 24, 2021, 03:02:39 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on April 24, 2021, 02:57:46 pm
16 wins from 23 in the u18s league and they score for fun. Would have liked to have watched more of the games but by all accounts they've been excellent. Imagine several of them will be making the step up to the 23s next season. Might manage some game time in whatever that new European competition is called, against crack outfits such as Admira Wacker and FC Dynamo Rocketwank.
Yeah, for some of them it could be a great opportunity. The initial breakthrough relies a lot on luck/timing and that would be it for them. Stewart obviously the opposite though, I imagine he'd miss any potential group games when he'd have been pretty much a certainty to get game time and might then end up dropping behind some othets
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 24, 2021, 03:28:41 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on April 24, 2021, 03:02:39 pm
Yeah, for some of them it could be a great opportunity. The initial breakthrough relies a lot on luck/timing and that would be it for them. Stewart obviously the opposite though, I imagine he'd miss any potential group games when he'd have been pretty much a certainty to get game time and might then end up dropping behind some othets

Yeah, it's a big shame for Stewart. Good job there is a few who have impressed, as if they do get a first team chance and take it the squad will be a whole lot better for it. I know most are only 17 and 18 but they'll still be massively keen if it can inch them closer to game time in other competitions, perhaps even getting in the squad for league matches. If the likes of a Balagizi or someone else can impress in pre season I'd certainly think they'd be in line for the odd domestic cup game too.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 26, 2021, 03:41:02 pm
any of the U23 forwards have a chance of making a first team appearance before the end of the season? It seems a long time since we had an attacking youth product blooded by Klopp
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 26, 2021, 04:58:16 pm
Quote from: smurfinaus on April 26, 2021, 03:41:02 pm
any of the U23 forwards have a chance of making a first team appearance before the end of the season? It seems a long time since we had an attacking youth product blooded by Klopp
Stewart would have been in with a good shout but did his ACL a couple months back. There's a few u18s who could be given it as a reward, but imagine Cain and Clarkson will get minutes before anyone else if we end up with nothing mathematically to play for
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
April 26, 2021, 04:58:50 pm
If Tsimikas and Davies cant get a game I cant imagine any kids will!
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 07:50:29 am
Youth cup quater final against Arsenal is on lfctv tonight. Kick off at 7
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 06:35:33 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 07:50:29 am
Youth cup quater final against Arsenal is on lfctv tonight. Kick off at 7

Something to look forward to.
