Yeah, for some of them it could be a great opportunity. The initial breakthrough relies a lot on luck/timing and that would be it for them. Stewart obviously the opposite though, I imagine he'd miss any potential group games when he'd have been pretty much a certainty to get game time and might then end up dropping behind some othets



Yeah, it's a big shame for Stewart. Good job there is a few who have impressed, as if they do get a first team chance and take it the squad will be a whole lot better for it. I know most are only 17 and 18 but they'll still be massively keen if it can inch them closer to game time in other competitions, perhaps even getting in the squad for league matches. If the likes of a Balagizi or someone else can impress in pre season I'd certainly think they'd be in line for the odd domestic cup game too.