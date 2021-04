Haven’t watched the youngsters lately. Who are the ones to follow of the next generation?



Of those who played today in the U23s, I should think only Cain and Clarkson might make the odd competitive appearance for LFC, but that’s not saying anything new because they are training with the firsts. Owen Beck is interesting but it is way too early too tell. That’s no shame on others - playing for LFC really requires players to be close to international standard, and even then, so many England youth internationals never make it. Cain and Clarkson are not near England youth teams, but maybe not being seen as speed merchants or highly athletic builds counts against them at a young age.