My hopes for Harvey Elliott are climbing to unsustainable levels
Did he look good when he came on? Second game in a row starting on the bench.
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.
It looks like Layton Stewart has a serious injury looks in a lot of pain. Just been given oxygen. 😔
And an ambulance waiting too 😔
Ended last season with an injury as well hes had rotten luck. Gone straight to hospital.
Really shit news if he's done his knee, one of the brightest prospects in the youth teams.
ACL rupture confirmed by the club
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
As a club we must have the most amount of ACL ruptures out of anyone. It's ridiculous the amount of our players that injure their knee.
Hope his recovery goes well, but awful timing for him. Could have been part of preseason and Europa squads if we ended up there.
He will still be part of the Europa squad if we end up there as hes under 21 but it's just awful luck for the him as he was sending out the look at me messages to Klopp and the 1st team squad.
