Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 10619859 times)

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102760 on: March 9, 2021, 08:55:01 pm »
Quote from: mallin9 on March  9, 2021, 08:09:06 pm
My hopes for Harvey Elliott are climbing to unsustainable levels
Did he look good when he came on? Second game in a row starting on the bench.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102761 on: March 10, 2021, 02:24:17 am »
Quote from: dakid on March  9, 2021, 08:55:01 pm
Did he look good when he came on? Second game in a row starting on the bench.

Sorry wasnt actually watching Blackburn tonight, was reacting to a clip of him lobbing GK from the other half in training. Was more observing in dire times those that are absent tend to be seen through rose tinted glasses. In addition to genuinely being a thrilling prospect.

A quick check of BRFCS and it would seem his form has indeed cooled off dramatically, although sounds like neither is the manager exactly putting on masterclasses in managing a 17 year old.
You'll Never Walk Alone

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102762 on: March 12, 2021, 10:43:59 am »
U23s playing bottom side West Ham on Saturday at 4. They look awful so should be a decent chance for our lads to pick up after that Derby County defeat.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102763 on: Yesterday at 04:03:54 pm »
Good win for the U18s, 3-0 away to Newcastle.  And good to see Luke Chambers play some minutes returning from injury. 
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102764 on: Yesterday at 04:43:47 pm »
U23s 1-1. Conor Bradley for our goal I think. 42 mins on clock
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102765 on: Yesterday at 05:26:47 pm »
It looks like Layton Stewart has a serious injury looks in a lot of pain. Just been given oxygen. 😔
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102766 on: Yesterday at 05:30:56 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:26:47 pm
It looks like Layton Stewart has a serious injury looks in a lot of pain. Just been given oxygen. 😔

And an ambulance waiting too 😔
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102767 on: Yesterday at 05:33:03 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:30:56 pm
And an ambulance waiting too 😔

Ended last season with an injury as well hes had rotten luck. Gone straight to hospital.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102768 on: Yesterday at 05:40:04 pm »
 :(
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102769 on: Yesterday at 05:41:36 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:33:03 pm
Ended last season with an injury as well hes had rotten luck. Gone straight to hospital.

Just as he had started to settle in nicely with the older age group, scoring goals and finding his place in the squad.

I've seen so many of our really promising young players over the last 10yrs or so get serious injuries that they never quite recover from, let's hope this isn't another one.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102770 on: Yesterday at 06:01:30 pm »
The game ends up 1-1, sadly overshadowed by Stewarts injury. Best of luck to the lad in his recovery. According to Neil Jones it's the right knee, looks like he twisted it and fell very awkwardly.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102771 on: Today at 04:42:34 am »
hopefully layton injury nothing to severe. think he is quite highly rated as made on the bench for some matches.

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102772 on: Today at 07:32:23 am »
Really bad news about Layton Stewart. He seems a star in the making. Get well soon lad! YNWA
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102773 on: Today at 01:19:55 pm »
Really shit news if he's done his knee, one of the brightest prospects in the youth teams.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102774 on: Today at 01:32:48 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 01:19:55 pm
Really shit news if he's done his knee, one of the brightest prospects in the youth teams.

The way he collapsed I can't see it being anything else sadly, horrible incident. It has to be said nothing wrong with what the West Ham player did, just an horrible landing for Layton.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102775 on: Today at 04:52:23 pm »
ACL rupture confirmed by the club
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102776 on: Today at 04:55:47 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 04:52:23 pm
ACL rupture confirmed by the club

FFS.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102777 on: Today at 04:57:00 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 04:52:23 pm
ACL rupture confirmed by the club
Hope his recovery goes well, but awful timing for him. Could have been part of preseason and Europa squads if we ended up there.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102778 on: Today at 04:57:52 pm »
Such rotten luck for poor Layton.  :(
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102779 on: Today at 05:00:06 pm »
As a club we must have the most amount of ACL ruptures out of anyone. It's ridiculous the amount of our players that injure their knee.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102780 on: Today at 05:33:38 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 05:00:06 pm
As a club we must have the most amount of ACL ruptures out of anyone. It's ridiculous the amount of our players that injure their knee.

Yes, same as Tom Hill I think.  Another promising player.  Wonder when well see him again.  Feels like he has been out a long time already
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102781 on: Today at 07:54:41 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 04:57:00 pm
Hope his recovery goes well, but awful timing for him. Could have been part of preseason and Europa squads if we ended up there.

He will still be part of the Europa squad if we end up there as hes under 21 but it's just awful luck for the him as he was sending out the look at me messages to Klopp and the 1st team squad.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102782 on: Today at 08:40:53 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 07:54:41 pm
He will still be part of the Europa squad if we end up there as hes under 21 but it's just awful luck for the him as he was sending out the look at me messages to Klopp and the 1st team squad.
Meant match day squads. Can't imagine him being back and playing before the group games end
