Ive just got around to watching the U23s match v Port Vale. I know Billy K hasnt played many matches but he had a really bad day at the office in my view. Very slow at getting back when ball given away (to the point of looking like a snail and was being overtaken by others in a worse starting position), gave the ball away in bad positions himself, and slack marking. While he is training up, I think he is a long way from the first team squad proper. Im not saying hes rubbish, or no chance of making it. Just that he did look to be well off the pace in that match from the highlights, and needs many more games to learn before he can be relied on at senior level. Perhaps a bit like Sepp when he arrived, who trained with the firsts but dropped down to play. Sepp seems to now be training with the U23s but has certainly improved since the first half of last year.