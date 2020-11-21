« previous next »
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 21, 2020, 01:33:50 PM
They've been at Kirkby one week, he'll have plenty of opportunities to watch the U18s
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 21, 2020, 01:34:38 PM
Looks like the u18s are doing good this season, 4-0 up here. Not been able to see any of the games but Frauendorf seems to have made a good start, and today it looks like the young Brazilian keeper we've just brought in is playing. At that age group we seem to have a few promising players knocking round.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 21, 2020, 01:35:35 PM
Quote from: disgraced cake on November 21, 2020, 01:34:38 PM
Looks like the u18s are doing good this season, 4-0 up here. Not been able to see any of the games but Frauendorf seems to have made a good start, and today it looks like the young Brazilian keeper we've just brought in is playing. At that age group we seem to have a few promising players knocking round.

Who scored the fourth?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 21, 2020, 01:39:11 PM
According to Neil Jones the under 16's and under 23's are playing at Kirkby so obviously someone had to play somewhere else. Issac Mabaya has scored the fourth on as a sub in the second half.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 21, 2020, 01:49:53 PM
5-0 for the under 18's now Oakley Cannonier off a Stewart assist, getting the fifth goal.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 21, 2020, 01:55:04 PM
I hope Glatzel is okay for the second half he was walking gingerly off the field before.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 21, 2020, 02:08:02 PM
Fidel ORourke coming on for Paul Glatzel unlucky for the lad but they cant take a chance sadly.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 21, 2020, 02:15:54 PM
Millar, Beck and Morton have been good so far. Frustrating for Glatzel. Kellleher just made 2 good saves to keep it at 0-0 after a lively start to second half
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 21, 2020, 02:21:57 PM
Longstaff has been decent too. VDB has had an odd one. Generally composed but one or two poor mistakes.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 21, 2020, 02:24:04 PM
Ref has been horrific too btw! No change from PL
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 21, 2020, 02:27:19 PM
Quote from: RogerTheRed on November 21, 2020, 02:24:04 PM
Ref has been horrific too btw! No change from PL

He actually had his back turned and missed a late tackle of theirs. We havent really managed to create much so far. Miller hasnt had much to run onto yet. We are giving too many free kicks away.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 21, 2020, 02:34:47 PM
Much better from the young Reds two well won free kicks with genuine chances. Both Morton and Clayton have done well.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 21, 2020, 02:38:47 PM
Great play there by Morton and a huge chance for Fidel, should have done better. But we are looking much better.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 21, 2020, 02:42:47 PM
Another odd one. Pen given, then called back for offside then the ref booked their defender for the pen incident. Not quite the same as the Pickford one lol
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 21, 2020, 02:42:57 PM
Bemused. We get awarded a penalty then its given offside. But why didnt we get a free kick before that for the original foul?  :butt
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 21, 2020, 02:49:33 PM
Joe Hardy brought on as sub and is badly caught in his first challenge. Poor lad only just back from injury.

Stretchered off. 🙁
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 21, 2020, 02:51:45 PM
Really bad luck there for Hardy. It does not look good
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 21, 2020, 02:52:48 PM
Quote from: RogerTheRed on November 21, 2020, 02:51:45 PM
Really bad luck there for Hardy. It does not look good

Have we used all our subs?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 21, 2020, 02:53:22 PM
This ref destined for the Prem, clearly sh#t enough to make it.
Fingers crossed for Joe.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 21, 2020, 02:55:05 PM
We have to get through eight minutes with ten men. Southampton player not even booked, he knew what he was doing in that incident.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 21, 2020, 02:56:12 PM
Quote from: jillc on November 21, 2020, 02:55:05 PM
We have to get through eight minutes with ten men. Southampton player not even booked, he knew what he was doing in that incident.
Already on a yellow, clearly had to go.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 21, 2020, 02:57:11 PM
Quote from: lgvkarlos on November 21, 2020, 02:56:12 PM
Already on a yellow, clearly had to go.

Referee is dreadful.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 21, 2020, 02:58:38 PM
Quote from: jillc on November 21, 2020, 02:57:11 PM
Referee is dreadful.
Yep, clueless.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 21, 2020, 03:03:41 PM
Tough game made tougher by the ref, let's hope Joe not to serious.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 21, 2020, 03:05:16 PM
Quote from: jillc on November 21, 2020, 01:35:35 PM
Who scored the fourth?
Mabaya and Cannonier with the second half goals.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 21, 2020, 03:07:48 PM
Quote from: lgvkarlos on November 21, 2020, 03:03:41 PM
Tough game made tougher by the ref, let's hope Joe not to serious.

And Glatzel as well, neither needs another long-term lay off having just come back from injuries.
Quote from: HopefulRed on November 21, 2020, 03:05:16 PM
Mabaya and Cannonier with the second half goals.

Saw that Cannonier has got his first goal. A good performance by the lads at Melwood, looking forward to seeing the goals now.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 21, 2020, 05:28:48 PM
Just spotted Dal Varesanovic has left and joined Sarajevo.  Probably because he only played a handful of times in the 2 seasons at U18s.  Actually, thats probably an exaggeration.  Sorry it never worked out for him, but at least he leaves young enough to build a career elsewhere.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 22, 2020, 07:00:40 PM
Nat Phillips, Neco Williams, and most interestingly, Leighton Clarkson on the bench for tonight's game.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 24, 2020, 12:50:21 PM
"Paul Glatzel and Joe Hardy are set to be sidelined for several weeks after suffering ankle ligament injuries."

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/academy/417018-paul-glatzel-and-joe-hardy-injury-update

Glatzel doesn't seem to have any luck.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 24, 2020, 01:12:15 PM
Quote from: Bincey on November 24, 2020, 12:50:21 PM
"Paul Glatzel and Joe Hardy are set to be sidelined for several weeks after suffering ankle ligament injuries."

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/academy/417018-paul-glatzel-and-joe-hardy-injury-update

Glatzel doesn't seem to have any luck.

Both were extremely unlucky, especially as it an awful challenge on Hardy. I wonder if Stewart will move up and be reunited with Fidel O'Rourke.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 08:40:23 PM
Finally got round to watching theu18s vs Leeds highlights and Stewart again seemed to just dominate. Backheel assist for Frauendorf's goal was ridiculous. Not sure if he was already there, but saw he was added to the Champions League squad as well. Wonder how long it'll be before we start seeing training with the first team like Cain and Clarkson. Maybe on the bench in the CL if we qualify before the last game?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 09:23:01 PM
Ive just got around to watching the U23s match v Port Vale.  I know Billy K hasnt played many matches but he had a really bad day at the office in my view.    Very slow at getting back when ball given away (to the point of looking like a snail and was being overtaken by others in a worse starting position), gave the ball away in bad positions himself, and slack marking.   While he is training up, I think he is a long way from the first team squad proper.  Im not saying hes rubbish, or no chance of making it.  Just that he did look to be well off the pace in that match from the highlights, and needs many more games to learn before he can be relied on at senior level.  Perhaps a bit like Sepp when he arrived, who trained with the firsts but dropped down to play.  Sepp seems to now be training with the U23s but has certainly improved since the first half of last year. 
