Youth and Under 23 Thread

HopefulRed

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 6, 2020, 07:12:53 PM
... and tomorrows U18 away to Wolves at 1.00 pm will be on lfc tv. 
HopefulRed

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 6, 2020, 09:05:02 PM
Got that wrong.  Its only on lfctv go
xbugawugax

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 7, 2020, 04:15:43 AM
glatzel back scoring and billy back on the pitch.

any centre back that is fit is a positive for us now.  where does billy and van der berg rank now with Nat and rhys taking their chances with both hands?

dudleyred

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 7, 2020, 09:03:05 AM
Quote from: xbugawugax on November  7, 2020, 04:15:43 AM
glatzel back scoring and billy back on the pitch.

any centre back that is fit is a positive for us now.  where does billy and van der berg rank now with Nat and rhys taking their chances with both hands?



I think Billy likely behind Williams but ahead of Phillips

Phillips did great but he had one foot out the door pre season and klopp seems to love Billy the kid
Fordy

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 7, 2020, 09:21:35 AM
Quote from: dudleyred on November  7, 2020, 09:03:05 AM
I think Billy likely behind Williams but ahead of Phillips

Phillips did great but he had one foot out the door pre season and klopp seems to love Billy the kid

Rubbish.

Not for this season. Please understand that players are allowed to make their own decisions. Elliott is on loan because he wanted too. Wilson on loan because he wanted too. Phillips was leaving because he wanted too. Nothing to do with Klopp.

The order will be like this for the PL - Phillips, Williams, SVB and Billy. This doesn't mean Klopp doesn't rate Billy because he does but Billy can get to play more games for the Under 23's and other age groups.

Phillips has the most experience and it makes sense him being ahead at this moment. Williams is in the CL squad so will be ahead of SVB and Billy.
dudleyred

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 7, 2020, 09:41:44 AM
Quote from: Fordy on November  7, 2020, 09:21:35 AM
Rubbish.

Not for this season. Please understand that players are allowed to make their own decisions. Elliott is on loan because he wanted too. Wilson on loan because he wanted too. Phillips was leaving because he wanted too. Nothing to do with Klopp.

The order will be like this for the PL - Phillips, Williams, SVB and Billy. This doesn't mean Klopp doesn't rate Billy because he does but Billy can get to play more games for the Under 23's and other age groups.

Phillips has the most experience and it makes sense him being ahead at this moment. Williams is in the CL squad so will be ahead of SVB and Billy.

I just don't see it like that at all. Billy was head of all pre season i think and that was reflected in the fact he was with the squad and starting friendlies

Not much in it between Williams and Phillips I wouldn't say but they're different players. Phillips more experienced but we were prepared to let him go

SVB was he injured? If not he's regressed as he'd surely have played during the injury crisis
fucking appalled

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 7, 2020, 09:45:03 AM
Quote from: dudleyred on November  7, 2020, 09:03:05 AM
I think Billy likely behind Williams but ahead of Phillips

Phillips did great but he had one foot out the door pre season and klopp seems to love Billy the kid

Youd think so considering their relative place in the pecking order during pre season, and Billy is probably more mouldable into the sort of CB Klopp likes in terms of playing out from the back. But you never know, Phillips certainly took his chance and weve seen how important that is too with our youngsters.

But this is all academic. Please understand, Mr Bean has spoken. After his track record from the summer I think we can all agree....Fordy knows  8)
Goalposts for Jumpers

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 7, 2020, 09:57:18 AM
Quote from: dudleyred on November  7, 2020, 09:41:44 AM
I just don't see it like that at all. Billy was head of all pre season i think and that was reflected in the fact he was with the squad and starting friendlies

Not much in it between Williams and Phillips I wouldn't say but they're different players. Phillips more experienced but we were prepared to let him go

SVB was he injured? If not he's regressed as he'd surely have played during the injury crisis
Quote from: fucking appalled on November  7, 2020, 09:45:03 AM
Youd think so considering their relative place in the pecking order during pre season, and Billy is probably more mouldable into the sort of CB Klopp likes in terms of playing out from the back. But you never know, Phillips certainly took his chance and weve seen how important that is too with our youngsters.

But this is all academic. Please understand, Mr Bean has spoken. After his track record from the summer I think we can all agree....Fordy knows  8)

I wouldn't read too much into pre-season, Klopp already knew what Phillips could do as he'd played 20-odd professional games. Pre-season would have been used to see what Billy can offer playing against men, and though he might be seen to have the higher ceiling and therefore long-term potential, Phillips, right now, is probably seen as the more ready (less risky) player. I would think Phillips will be above Billy in the pecking order. Especially against the yard-dog bullies of the league. Can't be sure though. Rhys has come out of nowhere, so no idea where he fits in.
dudleyred

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 7, 2020, 10:09:46 AM
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on November  7, 2020, 09:57:18 AM
I wouldn't read too much into pre-season, Klopp already knew what Phillips could do as he'd played 20-odd professional games. Pre-season would have been used to see what Billy can offer playing against men, and though he might be seen to have the higher ceiling and therefore long-term potential, Phillips, right now, is probably seen as the more ready (less risky) player. I would think Phillips will be above Billy in the pecking order. Especially against the yard-dog bullies of the league. Can't be sure though. Rhys has come out of nowhere, so no idea where he fits in.

All fair comments

I think you're right if we were playing Burnley at home tomorrow it would be a toss up between Phillips and Williams based on next fixtures etc. I think Billy would have been there had it not been for his injury.

Id be surprised if Phillips was here next year and that will leave Williams and Billy fighting it out for the development minutes with hopefully 3 fully fit CBs ahead of them
Chris~

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 7, 2020, 10:53:21 AM
Koumetio needs a fair bit more time with the u23s or a loan before he'd be a genuine choice at the back. He's barely played any u18 football, the jump from that to seniors is huge for any player let alone a centre back.

sminp

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 7, 2020, 11:25:36 AM
Think Phillips is the first choice out of those 4 for this season due to experience but I still think hell leave at the end of the season and that Williams and Koumetio are seen as the top 2 choices once theyve gathered some experience. Id say perhaps Koumetio ahead of Williams because he was taken for pre-season with the first team although Williams performances may have brought him alongside Koumetio in the thinking. Van den Berg Im not so sure on, hes clearly a talented lad considering he got game time in the Eredivisie before moving here but he seems to have dropped behind Williams and Koumetio in the thinking.
Kadafi

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 7, 2020, 11:59:03 AM
It seems to be a fluid situation, one minute Phillips was looking to move on, the next opportunity came knocking. If we beat Atalanta at home, I'd expect to see an appearance from one or maybe both Billy and VDB in the final group games, be it on the pitch or the bench.

There are reservations with playing each of the four, whether it's inexperience, skillset or trust, but all of them also have attributes that could potentially lead to having long-term futures at the club

Quite a few were down on VDB, but having watched him so far this season he seems to have settled. He's playing like a man as opposed to a fish out of water as was the case at times last year.
reddebs

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 7, 2020, 01:19:16 PM
U18s 1-0 Up but I missed who scored.
Gods_Left_Boot

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 7, 2020, 01:29:37 PM
Quote from: reddebs on November  7, 2020, 01:19:16 PM
U18s 1-0 Up but I missed who scored.

Stewart apparently.
reddebs

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 7, 2020, 01:33:39 PM
reddebs

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 7, 2020, 02:38:00 PM
Have we had someone sent off?
jillc

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 7, 2020, 02:40:58 PM
jillc

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 7, 2020, 02:42:29 PM
1-1 now. The Wolves goalie has kept them in this game with some very good saves.
jillc

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 7, 2020, 02:46:33 PM
2-1 to Wolves now, I am afraid the goalie made an error.
HopefulRed

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 7, 2020, 02:51:06 PM
Quote from: reddebs on November  7, 2020, 02:38:00 PM
Have we had someone sent off?

Luca Stephenson.  Tried to save a shot on goal with his hands.  Silly boy. 
reddebs

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 7, 2020, 03:48:04 PM
Ah it's all part of the learning and from the bits I caught it was one of those games.
Dim Glas

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 7, 2020, 04:01:54 PM
Quote from: Tuco Ramírez on October 28, 2020, 02:57:51 PM
Klopp said something recently about Billy being in quarantine...

After the game yesterday he said Billy will be back in training this week.

he did.


Quotes are in here, some other good stuff about the U23s too now training with the first team.
jillc

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 7, 2020, 06:12:08 PM
Quote from: reddebs on November  7, 2020, 03:48:04 PM
Ah it's all part of the learning and from the bits I caught it was one of those games.

It was, we made a number of chances but their goalie played very well today. Layton had a few which he hit really well but the goalkeeper was equal to them. Such is life, they will learn and move forward.
HopefulRed

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
November 7, 2020, 07:32:16 PM
Agree with Fordy.  Phillips, Williams, VdB, Koumetio.  I think taking him on pre-season was to give him a bit of a lift having missed so much time, and because he has talent.  Not because he was being being fast tracked into the first team squad.  Its also often a test of character to go up to Melwood, and then come down.  As others have said, Koumetio has not played much senior footie.  Got injured in the U18s, only just coming back to play in the U23s.  Phillips has much more senior experience, and so does Williams.  Interestingly, while it doesnt always mean much, Williams has just moved up into the senior squad list on lfc website, so expect him to stay training with them for at least most of this season.  Sepp is finally making good progress according to the commentators on the U18 match today, who quoted Lewtas, but he was definitely struggling to adapt for a lot of last season.  He has been playing regularly for the U23s this season and I think that regularity has helped.  Not sure which squad he is training with. 

