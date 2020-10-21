« previous next »
Author Topic: Youth and Under 23 Thread  (Read 10413326 times)

Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102320 on: October 21, 2020, 10:40:52 AM »
Quote from: reddebs on October 21, 2020, 07:10:01 AM
He signed last year.  Good goal scorer at u23s and played in both cup runs last season but been injured.

Glad he's been registered for the seniors.

I wondered what happened to him. So him and Glatzel should be available for U23s soon?
Offline reddebs

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102321 on: October 21, 2020, 12:03:35 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 21, 2020, 10:40:52 AM
I wondered what happened to him. So him and Glatzel should be available for U23s soon?
Not sure when they're due back but Joe missed the summer and pre season training due to his injury.
Online Chris~

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102322 on: October 21, 2020, 12:08:45 PM »
Hardy came off the bench for the u23s at the weekend. 
Online terry_macss_perm

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102323 on: October 21, 2020, 12:17:50 PM »
Quote from: Carra-ton on October 21, 2020, 05:10:06 AM
Who is Joseph Hardy. Registered as a senior squad player in the premier league. Signed from Brentford aparently earlier. Anyone have any idea who he is.

https://www.premierleague.com/news/1869523

Hes from Neston originally. Was at Tranmere as a kid and went to Brentford via Man Citys academy.
Offline phil236849

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102324 on: October 21, 2020, 01:44:47 PM »
Jake Cain interesting as Clarkson had been called up before him on other occasions. Clarkson is smaller mind
Offline RogerTheRed

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102325 on: October 21, 2020, 07:26:05 PM »
Did the U19 play Ajax today? Used to be the way but cant see anything about it
Online Chris~

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102326 on: October 21, 2020, 07:38:04 PM »
Quote from: RogerTheRed on October 21, 2020, 07:26:05 PM
Did the U19 play Ajax today? Used to be the way but cant see anything about it
No, the uefa youth League changed to 64 team straight knockout tournament for this season. Going to be some time next uear
Offline reddebs

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102327 on: October 21, 2020, 07:38:24 PM »
Quote from: RogerTheRed on October 21, 2020, 07:26:05 PM
Did the U19 play Ajax today? Used to be the way but cant see anything about it
Think they've changed the format this season with straight knockouts and not necessarily the same team as the seniors or on the same day.
Online rocco

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102328 on: October 21, 2020, 07:38:51 PM »
Elliott starts tonight v Watford
Offline Supermum04

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102329 on: Yesterday at 10:23:21 PM »
U18s LFC v EFC tomorrow the mini derby cant believe its not on LFC TV  :no
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102330 on: Yesterday at 10:27:18 PM »
Quote from: Supermum04 on Yesterday at 10:23:21 PM
U18s LFC v EFC tomorrow the mini derby cant believe its not on LFC TV  :no

They are airing the u23s
Online rocco

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102331 on: Today at 09:04:27 AM »
Liverpool U23s host Chelsea in Premier League 2 this afternoon - watch the game live on LFCTV and LFCTV GO from 12.55pm BST.

Kick-off at the Academy is scheduled for 1pm, but our live single-camera coverage begins five minutes earlier.
Online IanZG

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102332 on: Today at 09:17:50 AM »
Quote from: rocco on October 21, 2020, 07:38:51 PM
Elliott starts tonight v Watford

Played a full 90 minutes in a 3-1 loss. Didn't think he'd be getting as much play time from the start, but I guess that's the reason why we sent him there.
Logged

Online Fordy

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102333 on: Today at 09:18:55 AM »
Quote from: IanZG on Today at 09:17:50 AM
Played a full 90 minutes in a 3-1 loss. Didn't think he'd be getting as much play time from the start, but I guess that's the reason why we sent him there.

It was his decision to go out on loan.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102334 on: Today at 10:27:26 AM »
Quote from: Supermum04 on Yesterday at 10:23:21 PM
U18s LFC v EFC tomorrow the mini derby cant believe its not on LFC TV  :no

Knowing Everton it won't be for the squeamish so they probably didn't want to show the horror tackles live.
Online jillc

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102335 on: Today at 10:42:05 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:27:26 AM
Knowing Everton it won't be for the squeamish so they probably didn't want to show the horror tackles live.

They have really cut back their coverage of the under 18's this season and its really disappointing. I would love to see Stewart get another hattrick against these, you are right though expect them to come with their horrible tactics.
Online HopefulRed

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102336 on: Today at 11:13:51 AM »
The good news is Tyler Morton is back, and Oakley Cannonier back on the bench.  I worried they were also long term injuries
Online HopefulRed

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102337 on: Today at 11:18:53 AM »
Frauendorf. ... 1-O.    Yay
Online HopefulRed

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102338 on: Today at 11:20:01 AM »
Oops 2-0.  Who else?  Stewart of course
Online Chris~

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102339 on: Today at 11:20:49 AM »
Quote from: HopefulRed on Today at 11:13:51 AM
The good news is Tyler Morton is back, and Oakley Cannonier back on the bench.  I worried they were also long term injuries
Watching the u18 highlights Vs Sunderland they mentioned Norris should be back soon as well
Online HopefulRed

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102340 on: Today at 11:23:54 AM »
Disappointing for Stewart but apparently his goal was in fact an Everton OG.  Still, it all helps the match score
Online disgraced cake

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102341 on: Today at 12:01:28 PM »
Any streams for the 18s match?
Offline MoSzizlak

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102342 on: Today at 12:02:31 PM »
4-0 at half time  ;D
Online HopefulRed

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102343 on: Today at 12:12:23 PM »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:01:28 PM
Any streams for the 18s match?

Not aware.  I was going from the updates on premier league.com, which has the Stewart goal as an own goal, whereas @Andyk_livnews, who would be at the match, says Stewart goal.
Online terry_macss_perm

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102344 on: Today at 12:57:43 PM »
Quote from: HopefulRed on Today at 12:12:23 PM
Not aware.  I was going from the updates on premier league.com, which has the Stewart goal as an own goal, whereas @Andyk_livnews, who would be at the match, says Stewart goal.

No dubious goals panel at this level so Stewart will probably get it.

Good to see Morton and Corness back involved and the young Polish striker back in the bench.

Liverpool #14 who came on as a sub wasnt named on the site I looked at. Anyone know who he was?

U23s live on LFC TV v Chelsea now.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102345 on: Today at 01:23:04 PM »
Under 18s won the derby 4-0 and the 23s are 2-0 up against Chelsea (Rhys Williams, Jake Cain)

Edit: 3-0 to the under 23s now, Liam Millar with a penalty. Only 20 minutes gone.
Online jillc

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102346 on: Today at 01:40:43 PM »
What a superb ball that was from Rhys Williams before.  :o
Online HopefulRed

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
« Reply #102347 on: Today at 01:51:40 PM »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 12:57:43 PM
No dubious goals panel at this level so Stewart will probably get it.

Good to see Morton and Corness back involved and the young Polish striker back in the bench.

Liverpool #14 who came on as a sub wasnt named on the site I looked at. Anyone know who he was?

U23s live on LFC TV v Chelsea now.

Mabaya was the no 14 who came off the bench
