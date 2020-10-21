He signed last year. Good goal scorer at u23s and played in both cup runs last season but been injured.Glad he's been registered for the seniors.
I wondered what happened to him. So him and Glatzel should be available for U23s soon?
Who is Joseph Hardy. Registered as a senior squad player in the premier league. Signed from Brentford aparently earlier. Anyone have any idea who he is.https://www.premierleague.com/news/1869523
Did the U19 play Ajax today? Used to be the way but cant see anything about it
U18s LFC v EFC tomorrow the mini derby cant believe its not on LFC TV
Elliott starts tonight v Watford
Played a full 90 minutes in a 3-1 loss. Didn't think he'd be getting as much play time from the start, but I guess that's the reason why we sent him there.
Knowing Everton it won't be for the squeamish so they probably didn't want to show the horror tackles live.
The good news is Tyler Morton is back, and Oakley Cannonier back on the bench. I worried they were also long term injuries
Any streams for the 18s match?
Not aware. I was going from the updates on premier league.com, which has the Stewart goal as an own goal, whereas @Andyk_livnews, who would be at the match, says Stewart goal.
No dubious goals panel at this level so Stewart will probably get it.Good to see Morton and Corness back involved and the young Polish striker back in the bench.Liverpool #14 who came on as a sub wasnt named on the site I looked at. Anyone know who he was?U23s live on LFC TV v Chelsea now.
