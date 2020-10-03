« previous next »
  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 3, 2020, 12:40:58 PM
Quote from: Chris~ on October  3, 2020, 12:38:01 PM
The u23s have a few who need the game time/exposure so can understand holding him back for now. Shame for him and the rest of the u19s that the Youth League format has changed this year as 2 games vs ajax would have been a real test

Maybe some of the u23s will get loans though, which may open a space for one or two to move up.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 3, 2020, 12:41:02 PM
Read a nice article about Stewart in the Athletic the other day, where they were comparing him to Torres in terms of his style.

Seems like a decent prospect, by all accounts.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 3, 2020, 12:45:58 PM
Quote from: deano2727 on October  3, 2020, 12:41:02 PM
Read a nice article about Stewart in the Athletic the other day, where they were comparing him to Torres in terms of his style.

Seems like a decent prospect, by all accounts.
The writer must have been browsing on here  ;D
Quote from: Chris~ on September 19, 2020, 11:27:00 AM
So much composure. Stewart really does remind me of Torres in how he plays

Quote from: jillc on October  3, 2020, 12:40:58 PM
Maybe some of the u23s will get loans though, which may open a space for one or two to move up.
Yeah I imagine Millar will, woodburn, mayne Longstagff. Once they go it opens up minutes for Stewart
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 3, 2020, 09:00:41 PM
Really wish this was on LFCTV, was quite disappointed not to be able to watch. Especially when I saw that Frauendorf, Balagizi and Mabaya all started. Hopefully they post the full highlights.
I agree about Stewart and his promotion chances, I think we need to find moves for Millar and Woodburn (possibly a few more) before we see him get some u23 matches. I wouldnt be surprised to see that happen by January at the latest.
  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 4, 2020, 11:01:16 AM
Quote from: No666 on September 28, 2020, 03:13:09 PM
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/bobby-duncan-liverpool-transfer-breaking-19000955

Sadly, he'll always regret it. Would he have made it here? Probably not, but he'd have got games last season in the cups at a packed out Anfield for the first team, including a derby in the FA Cup. If he took those chances then he'd have got a better contract and at the least had EFL teams banging on his door for a loan spell. Curtis Jones and Neco Williams took their chances and now are part of the first team.

Contrast what Rhys Williams did last season to what Duncan did. Williams went right down the leagues to mature as a player and a person and Duncan wanted the bright lights of Serie A, with his agent probably telling him he could be the next Jadon Sancho, as if he was ever going to get a game.  Young players should trust the advice of the club over their agent. Now he's a 19 year old with no first team games behind him signing for a Championship clubs under 23 team, when he could have been playing at least 5 or 6 games for Liverpool's first team last season at 18.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 4, 2020, 02:35:58 PM
Does anyone know whats happened to Ritaccio?  Not seen him this season and not been mentioned either, as in injured. 
  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 6, 2020, 12:03:03 AM
Just seen the goals from the u18s game. That last goal from Stewart was a peach of a goal, lobbed over the keeper. 😀
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 6, 2020, 04:28:01 PM
I have a question about this new keeper Marcelo Pitaluga. In the league he has came from im sure they cannot move to a English club until they are 18. Obviously have the transfer sorted but cannot play in games. So whats the story with this lad, he is not 18 until December? So cant he play until then?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 7, 2020, 01:13:54 PM
Williams and Jones starting for England u21s vs Andorra. It's on the Fa youtube channel from 2pm
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 7, 2020, 01:14:55 PM
Quote from: Chris~ on October  7, 2020, 01:13:54 PM
Williams and Jones starting for England u21s vs Andorra. It's on the Fa youtube channel from 2pm

Is the senior player, Tom Davies, captain by any chance? ;D
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 7, 2020, 02:06:13 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October  7, 2020, 01:14:55 PM
Is the senior player, Tom Davies, captain by any chance? ;D
The stream is so bad it's hard to say, but looks like it
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 7, 2020, 02:22:39 PM
You got a link to the YouTube stream?  I can't find the official one.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 7, 2020, 02:28:17 PM
Quote from: ubb! please on October  7, 2020, 02:22:39 PM
You got a link to the YouTube stream?  I can't find the official one.

The link is on the FAs website.  Works well
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 7, 2020, 02:31:35 PM
Logged

Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 7, 2020, 02:40:14 PM
Quote from: HopefulRed on October  7, 2020, 02:31:35 PM
Wow, just took my eyes away for 5 mins and I see Andorra have scored.  Hope no blame on RHys.
Wouldn't say so, bit of a fuck up between panzo and dasilva
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 7, 2020, 04:02:52 PM
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 7, 2020, 04:10:33 PM
Quote from: Chris~ on October  7, 2020, 04:02:52 PM
Ended 3-3. Andorra scored in stoppage time to equalise. Jones was taken off after great individual play to set up England's second to give them a 2-1 lead. Williams wasn't great on their 2nd, bit slow reacting to a looping header off the bar. Boothroyd manages to drag teams lower than you'd think possible with squad+team selections along with some terrible coaching.

That's assuming you make it through his training regime in one piece
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 9, 2020, 10:15:45 AM
Just watched highlights of Balagizi- my word the boy has some technical skills😳

Those in the know- who is the better player between him and Mabaya?

Who is the most gifted youth player in our ranks at the moment?
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 16, 2020, 09:06:13 AM
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-news-defender-injury-admission-19112041

Wow, what a selfish thug. Admitting to intentionally injuring a teammate to get a place in the team, and now to continue the being stupid trend he admits to not being ashamed by what he done. 

He had his chance to show he deserved a chance on the pitch but he bottled it and decided to be a thug. Disappointing so see this is the type of character working in and around the academy especially with the younger age groups. He is anything but a role model. He clearly hasn't matured although thinking about it maturity probably isn't an issue, he's just a thug.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 16, 2020, 09:07:09 AM
podcast series there called Football Journeys thats interviewing academy players from 13/14 might be of some interest to some long time readers of this thread.

although the Tom Brewitt episode he talks about how he tried to injure Dan Cleary on purpose

https://twitter.com/DanielCleary21/status/1316792677397155841?s=20
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 16, 2020, 11:54:11 AM
Quote from: gwalk on October 16, 2020, 09:07:09 AM
podcast series there called Football Journeys thats interviewing academy players from 13/14 might be of some interest to some long time readers of this thread.

although the Tom Brewitt episode he talks about how he tried to injure Dan Cleary on purpose

https://twitter.com/DanielCleary21/status/1316792677397155841?s=20

Not nice but he wont be the first to be that selfish, players do this type of stuff all the time just surprised hes that stupid to actually say in public
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 16, 2020, 12:37:12 PM
So he though a spot was up for grabs and it was between the two of them. He could have either:

Got his head down and out-train and out-perform his prospective rival day in, day out, for the weeks leading up to the match.

Or stand next to him in every training session and try to injure him every chance he got.

I'm glad he never got to wear the shirt.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 16, 2020, 09:00:55 PM
He doesn't wear red anymore, but Conor Coady captained England and scored against Wales over the last week.

Worth a mention in this thread.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 16, 2020, 10:50:55 PM
Quote from: dakid on October 16, 2020, 09:06:13 AM
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-news-defender-injury-admission-19112041

Pretty disgusting behaviour, and I guess the fact he has dropped so far down the leagues is confirmation that he didn't have the right attitude and mentality to make it.

I'm sure people have done it before, but usually their conscience will make them plead forgiveness if they do ever admit it.

Sounds like Brewitt is just looking for attention. :wanker
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 17, 2020, 12:40:25 AM
Quote
"I'm not ashamed of it, either, because in my head it was me or him and I was choosing me."

Quite the piece of shit.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 17, 2020, 08:57:36 AM
Dan Cleary realised his level and is playing Europa League for Dundalk and has LOI league and cup winners medals

Tom Brewitt is in the conference with Fylde after being released from Morecambe, and i dont think he will get many a high profile club in for him any time soon after that interview
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 17, 2020, 03:37:14 PM
Quote
Sure everyone only interested in events at Goodison earlier, but LFC U18s won 3-2 over Sunderland at Kirkby. Two for Layton Stewart and a first on his first start for Ethan Ennis. Congrats to Terence Miles on his debut too.

https://twitter.com/AndyK_LivNews/status/1317468433777364998?s=19
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 17, 2020, 05:53:47 PM 
  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 17, 2020, 05:54:38 PM
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 17, 2020, 11:25:45 PM
Quote from: jillc on October 17, 2020, 05:54:38 PM
Stewart still scoring them goals I see.  :D
Hope some highlights go up tomorrow. Always nice to see Stewart among the goals and chuffed for young Ethan Ennis to get his first.
  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
October 17, 2020, 11:43:11 PM
Quote from: NsRed on October 17, 2020, 11:25:45 PM
Hope some highlights go up tomorrow. Always nice to see Stewart among the goals and chuffed for young Ethan Ennis to get his first.

I have heard some good things about Ennis, that is exciting for him. Will look out for the highlights, some good news anyway.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Yesterday at 02:57:11 PM
Mabaya with two assists yesterday and seemed to run the show. So excited to see him develop- hes slotted in to this age group seamlessly.
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 09:06:00 PM
The very short shortcut to the goals from the Sunderland game are now on the lfc site (but you might need to be a member).  Was interested to find out who the Davidson was that was on the bench.  Seems like he is a Scottish forward who we picked up recently - there are stories on the internet fro Nov last year saying we, amongst many other clubs were interested in the then 15 year old. 

The fact that Davidson, Giblin, Ennis, McConnell, Miles, Hayes-Green, all schoolboys, were playing Or on the bench at the weekend suggests there must be a number if injuries in the squad.  I havent included Mabaya in that list because he seems to be playing up regardless.  So, for example, we saw Blair getting what looked like a long term injury in a recent match.  Cannonier played one academy match this season I think but has not appeared since and I thought he was quite highly thought of.   Likewise,  Musialowski.  Therere both forwards.   Then there is Stephenson (but I think he is suspended) and Jonas who wasnt playing (hence presumably Miles playing this weekend). 

From the 2nd years, we know Hill and Morton both have injuries, with Hills being a long term one at least.  Also Norris hasnt been seen for a bit. 
Re: Youth and Under 23 Thread
Today at 10:30:47 PM
So Giblin might be the first post-Istanbul born player to play for the u18s if people want to feel really old
