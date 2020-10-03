The very short shortcut to the goals from the Sunderland game are now on the lfc site (but you might need to be a member). Was interested to find out who the Davidson was that was on the bench. Seems like he is a Scottish forward who we picked up recently - there are stories on the internet fro Nov last year saying we, amongst many other clubs were interested in the then 15 year old.



The fact that Davidson, Giblin, Ennis, McConnell, Miles, Hayes-Green, all schoolboys, were playing Or on the bench at the weekend suggests there must be a number if injuries in the squad. I havent included Mabaya in that list because he seems to be playing up regardless. So, for example, we saw Blair getting what looked like a long term injury in a recent match. Cannonier played one academy match this season I think but has not appeared since and I thought he was quite highly thought of. Likewise, Musialowski. Therere both forwards. Then there is Stephenson (but I think he is suspended) and Jonas who wasnt playing (hence presumably Miles playing this weekend).



From the 2nd years, we know Hill and Morton both have injuries, with Hills being a long term one at least. Also Norris hasnt been seen for a bit.