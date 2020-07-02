All 3 of those lads had brilliant seasons for the u18s. Norris doesnt get talked about as much as Stewart and Hill but I think hes got loads of potential. He played a bit on the wing and as a 10 (aside from his usual left back duties) and looked extremely dangerous. Pacy and tricky with a hammer of a left foot.



I think they were the stand outs for the under-18's this season.



Leighton Clarkson and Jake Cain will be looking to kick on next season as well now that they've both had the experience of training regularly at Melwood. Clarkson is apparently very highly rated by the first-team coaching staff.



Love that from Klopp.. Just nailed Everton in one blow. Young lads join us because we want a team full of scousers.



Wonder if he was hinting at signing this lad! He's class act Joe Gelhardt and from Liverpool.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0_aZ-Ob4JQ



Going to be fun to watch both groups (18s and 23s) this coming season. Both should be young and exciting sides with most of the 23s being in the 18-19 yo range. The likes of Chirivella and Christie-Davies have left, so the older squad filler types (no offence) are largely gone, making way for Cain and Clarkson and Dixon-Bonner to get the bulk of the midfield opportunity at the u23 level.



I really like Norris, does a lot of the dirty work, but he got steadily better as the season continued. He gets through a lot of grind, he certainly didn't look lost on the wing either. I have a special affinity with left footed players too.Yes, its been pretty obvious that these two have been stand-outs from the start. So good at setting up their team mates as well as having a go themselves it will be interesting to see if one of them will fire ahead of the other one in the next season. They look incredibly relaxed in the training videos I've seen don't look out of place.From memory he filled that first Dortmund team with quite a few academy players, so its nothing new from him. But he understands absolutely the beauty of having local players in a side and the pride and fire it gives. Not seen much about Joe Gelhardt, looks a bit raw but has some potential a name to keep an eye on.I can't wait for both age groups to start playing again have there been any clues as to when they will start again? It must be so exciting at the academy when they actually see other players breaking through into the first team squad.