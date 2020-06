Tacked onto the Clyne announcement



Meanwhile, several Academy players will also leave Liverpool at the end of June, with Dan Atherton, Isaac Christie-Davies, Shamal George, Kai McKenzie-Lyle, Jack Walls, Alex Turner and Abel Rodrigues set to depart.



Not unexpected on the 3 goalies as there were far too many fighting for an U23s slot, on top of Keheller, who drops down for game time and Jaros, who did spend most of this season injured, and Winterbottom. It will be interesting to see whether Kelleher goes out on loan next season and Grabara comes back as the No 3 behind Adrian.Alex Turner was barely seen for 2 years in the U18, ditto Abel Rodrigues, although he seems to only have joined last summer going from the official website. Not sure how accurate that is since I seem to remember him being listed on the retained list at the end of last season. But hadn’t heard of him before that. Jack has suffered from too many good RBs in front of him, ie Williams and Hoever, and perhaps quansah in the year below.