Oven baked pork chops [based on using 2 chops, can add in more chops, or just a single chop] cooked in stock
Teaspoon of olive oil, & spread over the chops, so spices stick on
Add too the chops a pinch of
Salt
Coarse black peppercorns
Cajun seasoning
Smoked paprika
Mixed herbs
Leaf parsley
Or add in you're own herbs & spices of choice.
Best season the chops overnight, or early morning, allow the flavours to marinade perfectly
For the stock, chicken stock brings a nice sweetness to balance out the herbs & spices, i tend to use chicken bovril, make about a cup of stock, or at least enough to cover the chops, & keep the chops moist when cooking.
Preheat the oven to gas mark 5/6, 180 to 200 degrees
Place chops in a roasting tin, & pour the stock over them, then cover with foil, & cook in the middle shelf for about 70 minutes, turning over halfway, may be quicker cooking time with some ovens.
Thicken the stock to a gravy
When done, remove the chops from the roasting tin, & fry the ends of the chops to make the fat crispy, & serve with roast potatoes, veg, or whatever else you like, then add the gravy