Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5760 on: October 14, 2024, 03:07:53 pm »
Fitted a doorstop to the utility room.
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5761 on: October 14, 2024, 04:05:15 pm »
my computer mouse just died.  overuse I suppose. 

luckily I had another one to switch to.
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5762 on: October 14, 2024, 04:29:45 pm »
It's interesting that you say that.

My wireless keyboard stopped working earlier. I assumed it was the batteries and changed the batteries but it still didn't work.

I restarted the laptop and the keyboard worked again.

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5763 on: October 14, 2024, 04:38:12 pm »
sounds like it's time to create a conspiracy theory.  let's blame the Chinese.  or the Mancs.  either works for me.
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5764 on: October 14, 2024, 06:22:14 pm »
It's obviously the Democrats.
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5765 on: October 17, 2024, 06:45:22 pm »
Just replaced the ceiling light in my office room. Green surround matches the feature wall colour now.
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5766 on: October 17, 2024, 06:49:04 pm »
Strangely I replaced a down lighter bulb yesterday.

What a coincidence.
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5767 on: October 21, 2024, 04:52:32 am »
My keyboard is gross.

Time to replace.
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5768 on: October 21, 2024, 09:29:53 am »
Headache and weathers not helping
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5769 on: Yesterday at 09:13:46 pm »

Early morning on sunday I walked 100 yards to my local Tesco Exprees to buy some grapes for part of my breakfast but they had none so bought 2 bananas instead. Ate one banana on sunday, the other on monday. Then went back to Tesco Express early today - still no grapes, so bought another 2 bananas. Ate one today and will have the other tomorrow - and I'll be back there on thursday in the hope the great grape shortage has finally ended.

I just hope it's not as bad as the Great Alpro Shortage - that went on for months
 

 
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5770 on: Yesterday at 09:28:02 pm »
Is this you?  ;)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MtN1YnoL46Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MtN1YnoL46Q</a>
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5771 on: Yesterday at 09:28:40 pm »
Did the bananas serve as part of your breakfast too, or did the assume the role of your entire breakfast?
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5772 on: Yesterday at 09:59:15 pm »
shouldn't this be posted in the Sour Grapes thread?
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5773 on: Yesterday at 10:15:12 pm »
9

Haha you totally got me there - I am that duck.  :lmao

Full context - I like to put 10 grapes ( no more, no less, I count them out)  on my Crunchy Nut Cornflakes of a morning. I actually prefer bananas (food of the gods)  but they make me feel bloated - so it's grapes all the way (pref green but in the current shortage I'd take anything - red, black or even one of those mixed punnets  ;D).
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5774 on: Today at 10:57:04 am »
Do you cut them in half/quarters or take them whole?

I like raisins and chopped dried apricots on my plain Corn Flakes or Bran Flakes.
