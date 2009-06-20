

Early morning on sunday I walked 100 yards to my local Tesco Exprees to buy some grapes for part of my breakfast but they had none so bought 2 bananas instead. Ate one banana on sunday, the other on monday. Then went back to Tesco Express early today - still no grapes, so bought another 2 bananas. Ate one today and will have the other tomorrow - and I'll be back there on thursday in the hope the great grape shortage has finally ended.



I just hope it's not as bad as the Great Alpro Shortage - that went on for months





