Author Topic: Mundane thread.  (Read 336919 times)

Online SamLad

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5720 on: June 19, 2024, 10:03:50 pm »
Quote from: jackh on June 19, 2024, 09:44:04 pm
Staying at a Holiday Inn for some work travel this evening. Impressed by the amount of plug sockets available in the room - 21 I believe, including 8 USB sockets (no USB-C unfortunately).
way too interesting for the Mundane thread imo.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5721 on: June 21, 2024, 06:21:56 pm »
Watched both of England's Euros games.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5722 on: June 21, 2024, 07:17:16 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on June 21, 2024, 06:21:56 pm
Watched both of England's Euros games.

Close the thread. May not get more mundane than that.
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5723 on: August 4, 2024, 05:36:05 pm »
Note To Self
Turn On Oven when Baking Potato's
Online SamLad

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5724 on: August 4, 2024, 05:37:16 pm »
Note to Self
Eat Food When Cooked
Online kesey

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5725 on: August 5, 2024, 09:45:32 pm »
I had my first Caramac today for about 30 years . Kin ell !!
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5726 on: August 7, 2024, 03:51:45 pm »
Quote from: kesey on August  5, 2024, 09:45:32 pm
I had my first Caramac today for about 30 years . Kin ell !!


I used to love Caramac as a kid, either i've changed or it has but not that bothered.


I no longer get the thrill it used to give me
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5727 on: August 7, 2024, 03:56:12 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on August  4, 2024, 05:36:05 pm
Note To Self
Turn On Oven when Baking Potato's


Why bother, saves electricity and time to eat raw
Offline bradders1011

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5728 on: August 29, 2024, 03:55:12 pm »
Just took the kitchen tap apart to give it a good clean. Might see if I can swap the doors round on the washer and dryer later.
Offline Elzar

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5729 on: August 29, 2024, 03:55:44 pm »
Need to buy envelopes.
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5730 on: August 29, 2024, 05:26:19 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on August 29, 2024, 03:55:12 pm
Just took the kitchen tap apart to give it a good clean. Might see if I can swap the doors round on the washer and dryer later.

We moved a couple of weeks ago, and the washer and dryer are the opposite way round now. While the washer is no problem, I did have to switch the dryer door around. I thought it would be a simple, two minute operation, just moving the hinges and latch, and rotating the door 180 degrees. I was foolish in my naivety. I had not that the window has an arch, so I had to take the entire back of the door off and flip everything. What I thought would take Five minutes ended up taking about eight.
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5731 on: August 30, 2024, 08:56:43 am »
Burped after drinking a glass of carbonated water.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5732 on: August 30, 2024, 09:05:00 am »
Just added muesli to tomorrows shopping list.
Offline PhilV

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5733 on: August 30, 2024, 10:13:40 am »
I just realised I have been using RAWK for 15 years... fucking hell, time does fly!
Offline jackh

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5734 on: August 30, 2024, 10:28:29 am »
Quote from: PhilV on August 30, 2024, 10:13:40 am
I just realised I have been using RAWK for 15 years... fucking hell, time does fly!

...when you're...having fun?!
Offline PhilV

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5735 on: August 30, 2024, 10:52:20 am »
Offline bradders1011

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5736 on: August 31, 2024, 08:49:10 am »
Just learned how ABS works.
Online SamLad

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5737 on: August 31, 2024, 10:28:29 am »
 just deleted a few sites that I bookmarked but never used. 
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5738 on: September 1, 2024, 11:34:20 am »
I visited Liverpool on Thursday and while I was there got a Taxi to Anfield and spent about 40 minutes looking at and video'ing stuff then decided to go for a walk through Stanley Park and along the road to Goodison saying as i'd never been there before. I walked all the way round the stadium and found it hard to believe it's a Premier League stadium, parts of it looked like a row of pigeon lofts or summat and my heart goes out to the unfortunate souls who live next to it and have to see that monstrosity out the window.
Offline jambutty

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5739 on: September 2, 2024, 01:50:52 pm »
Love a banana butty on Italian sesame bread w a cuppa for brek.

Made a toastie instead today.

Bluzzy luvly.

Offline bradders1011

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5740 on: September 9, 2024, 03:38:36 pm »
Had a little bit of leftover custard in the fridge so I Vanessa Feltz-ed it.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5741 on: September 9, 2024, 03:45:20 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on September  9, 2024, 03:38:36 pm
Had a little bit of leftover custard in the fridge so I Vanessa Feltz-ed it.







Offline jambutty

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5742 on: September 13, 2024, 02:00:02 pm »
Thinking about permutations of tit for tat.
Online kesey

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5743 on: September 13, 2024, 09:25:24 pm »
Iam a bit bored tonight but loving having fuck all to do. I've just gone through my old uber account and in 2018 and 2019 ( I was working for two other companies in 2019 ) I cycled just under 5,000 km and it's only recorded whilst actually on a delivery. This is when I went to most European aways . Thanks for giving us legs like King Kong Klopp lad.
Offline jackh

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5744 on: October 3, 2024, 09:27:24 am »
Last in the car park but first in the office today.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5745 on: October 3, 2024, 09:51:57 am »
Quote from: jackh on October  3, 2024, 09:27:24 am
Last in the car park but first in the office today.

Did you miss the fire drill?
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5746 on: October 3, 2024, 02:40:00 pm »
look outside the window for 5 minutes.  The grass is very green
Offline bradders1011

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5747 on: October 3, 2024, 03:19:42 pm »
Might knock off work early and do the last lawn mow of the year in a bit.

Need to put a roller blind up as well.
Offline jambutty

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5748 on: Yesterday at 01:00:50 am »
Flossing me teeth after a great steak and mushroom hero sarnie.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5749 on: Yesterday at 10:16:52 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on October  3, 2024, 03:19:42 pm
Might knock off work early and do the last lawn mow of the year in a bit.

Need to put a roller blind up as well.

Put the blind up but didn't do the lawn. Completely emptied and sorted the DIY closet instead.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5750 on: Yesterday at 10:25:04 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 10:16:52 am
Put the blind up but didn't do the lawn. Completely emptied and sorted the DIY closet instead.

Thats a Herculean task, certainly not mundane.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5751 on: Yesterday at 11:03:38 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:25:04 am
Thats a Herculean task, certainly not mundane.

I got some small tower drawers from Aldi and used them to separate nuts/bolts/fasteners, screws/nails, fixtures and fittings, allen keys/spanners, twisting tools and drill bits. Put the plumbing/bathroom stuff in a big box next to them. The sander, sandpaper and sanding blocks went into a big old presentation box from a present last Christmas.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5752 on: Yesterday at 01:17:02 pm »
watering cactus in pots havent done it in months
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5753 on: Yesterday at 02:29:42 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 11:03:38 am
I got some small tower drawers from Aldi and used them to separate nuts/bolts/fasteners, screws/nails, fixtures and fittings, allen keys/spanners, twisting tools and drill bits. Put the plumbing/bathroom stuff in a big box next to them. The sander, sandpaper and sanding blocks went into a big old presentation box from a present last Christmas.

That level of organisation is far from mundane.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5754 on: Yesterday at 08:33:42 pm »
Put up a clip for the garden gate this evening then Polyfilla'd the kitchen and utility room as a first step to painting it all this weekend.

I used to be out till 3am every Friday not that long ago.
Online StephP

Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5755 on: Today at 04:02:16 pm »
Quote from: Hinesy on December  6, 2007, 11:21:30 am
I've just had a cup of tea.

I'm drinking red wine.
