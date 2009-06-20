I visited Liverpool on Thursday and while I was there got a Taxi to Anfield and spent about 40 minutes looking at and video'ing stuff then decided to go for a walk through Stanley Park and along the road to Goodison saying as i'd never been there before. I walked all the way round the stadium and found it hard to believe it's a Premier League stadium, parts of it looked like a row of pigeon lofts or summat and my heart goes out to the unfortunate souls who live next to it and have to see that monstrosity out the window.