While I'm at it, is it a universal law that when you overhear someone else's music it's shit?



Someone's playing music off their phone on the bus, it's never anything good is it? Be it Sinatra or Metal Machine Music you're into



Same with when you hear it in passing cars, they have the windows down and they're blaring shite



I might get a motor again just so I can be the first bloke to blast Godspeed You! Black Emperor when driving around. Some wanker pulls up next to you, windows down, he's got shades on, car is filthy, all you can hear is violins soaring and drums pattering in militaristic fashion with double bass



You ever asked someone to turn the music down on a bus? I am not really bothered by it, usually have headphones on. Just makes me wonder why I'm happy to confine it to headphones though. Never heard of someone asking someone to stop - doesn't sound very British does it?



How come I don't want to make the rest of the bus listen to the La's? I've started a youtube channel for this purpose. Come summer I will again reel out the guitar to offend with my renditions of the entire album. Why not on public transport, when other patrons have no issue doing so? Is my mission not as important as theirs?



How come their music is always shit - like, I've never, ever heard bus music be a wicked Aphex Twin clicky zappy remix, or Gaslamp Killer or something, it's always generic shouty shite



I think if I ever pull someone up on their bus music, I'll shout requests - best way to stop something is to make it embarassing



"Play the national anthem, mate!"

Maybe start singing it while making eye contact

.... but what if they do it?