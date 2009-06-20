« previous next »
Offline bradders1011

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5640 on: February 24, 2024, 01:22:58 pm
Currently doing a full watch through of someone do 100% on the original Final Fantasy VII. Just got to the plate collapse bit.
Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5641 on: February 25, 2024, 02:04:41 am
Just ate half a bag of kettle chips with choccy milk.
Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5642 on: March 4, 2024, 03:30:53 pm
Still raining , four hours now
Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5643 on: March 4, 2024, 04:46:46 pm
Quote from: jambutty on February 25, 2024, 02:04:41 am
Just ate half a bag of kettle chips with choccy milk.

Love the strangely satisfying combination of having a bag of crisps and then a chocolate bar almost immediately afterwards - gives me a nostalgia hit and sends me back to school days.
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5644 on: March 4, 2024, 06:43:04 pm
Want to order a Matilda Cake but need to lose weight for holidays.
Offline Slippers

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5645 on: March 4, 2024, 07:10:28 pm
I've ordered a new light fitting for one of the spare bedrooms,it should be delivered on Thursday.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5646 on: March 5, 2024, 06:57:54 am
Sometimes to spice up my life a bit, I insert the key into my car the other way round. Like to live life on the edge.
Offline SamLad

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5647 on: March 5, 2024, 11:06:06 am
what's next - bungy jumping off the kerb?
Online afc tukrish

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5648 on: March 5, 2024, 11:09:22 am
Quote from: Nitramdorf on March  5, 2024, 06:57:54 am
Sometimes to spice up my life a bit, I insert the key into my car the other way round. Like to live life on the edge.

This statement is not a euphemism.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5649 on: March 21, 2024, 02:22:28 pm
Ham, mustard and mayo butties for lunch.
Offline 9 kemlyn road

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5650 on: March 21, 2024, 07:54:35 pm
Just put the bin out as its bin day tomorrow
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5651 on: March 21, 2024, 08:33:11 pm
A bus Just went past my house
Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5652 on: March 22, 2024, 07:08:48 am
How is it possible to bite your tongue in such a hard to reach spot?
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5653 on: March 22, 2024, 09:57:13 am
I just found a penny
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5654 on: March 22, 2024, 11:10:25 am
Just had some soreen.
Offline 9 kemlyn road

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5655 on: March 22, 2024, 03:16:14 pm
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on March 21, 2024, 07:54:35 pm
Just put the bin out as its bin day tomorrow
Its been emptied now so brought it back in
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5656 on: March 25, 2024, 05:06:59 pm
There's A Magpie tapping on my window
Offline Slippers

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5657 on: March 26, 2024, 05:31:48 pm
We didn't get any post today.
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5658 on: March 26, 2024, 05:40:38 pm
Quote from: Slippers on March 26, 2024, 05:31:48 pm
We didn't get any post today.

Not Had Any Post For About A week
Offline bradders1011

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5659 on: March 26, 2024, 05:58:40 pm
Just de-bobbled my hoody.
Offline SamLad

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5660 on: March 26, 2024, 06:00:46 pm
got a new wallet.  leather needs to be stretched over time.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5661 on: March 26, 2024, 08:42:47 pm
Quote from: Slippers on March 26, 2024, 05:31:48 pm
We didn't get any post today.
Quote from: Boston Bosox on March 26, 2024, 05:40:38 pm
Not Had Any Post For About A week
I've had loads.
Online afc tukrish

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5662 on: March 27, 2024, 01:54:17 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 26, 2024, 08:42:47 pm
I've had loads.

Terry just took a big dump...
Offline jackh

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5663 on: March 27, 2024, 11:01:10 am
Just switched back onto my browser after a meeting - I've had the mundane thread open since 10am and I didn't event know it.

...but then if you're surprised by the mundane thread, can it be considered mundane?!
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5664 on: March 27, 2024, 11:26:38 am
My Waste Bin Has Just Been Emptied
Offline SamLad

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5665 on: March 27, 2024, 12:26:38 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on March 27, 2024, 01:54:17 am
Terry just took a big dump...
Quote from: Boston Bosox on March 27, 2024, 11:26:38 am
My Waste Bin Has Just Been Emptied
is this the start of a Mundane trend?
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5666 on: March 27, 2024, 05:59:59 pm
Had to buy a pint of semi skimmed milk the other day as the shop didn't have any full fat. My tea has been like drinking drain water.

Just back from the shop with a pint of full fat milk. The tea is delicious.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5667 on: March 27, 2024, 06:30:30 pm
Who drinks full fat milk you big weirdo. Cant beat a semi.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5668 on: March 27, 2024, 07:57:28 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 27, 2024, 05:59:59 pm
Had to buy a pint of semi skimmed milk the other day as the shop didn't have any full fat. My tea has been like drinking drain water.

Just back from the shop with a pint of full fat milk. The tea is delicious.

I'm going to try that as I thought full fat was illegal or something.

On the Tea note, has anyone tried adding salt as mentioned in one of the other threads? I think it was in the "Gulleysucker I never knew that thread." I tried a little sprinkle but couldn't make my mind up.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5669 on: March 27, 2024, 08:42:32 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 27, 2024, 06:30:30 pm
Who drinks full fat milk you big weirdo. Cant beat a semi.
Was thinking the same.
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5670 on: March 27, 2024, 09:15:14 pm
Just Had A Toasted Hot Cross Bun
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5671 on: March 28, 2024, 07:53:57 pm
I spent 3 hours today washing and cleaning old bottles and jars so I can bring to the bottle bank. I filled 3 crates and a bucket with broken ones in it. It was a build-up of 4 years worth. That's a lot of jam jars and bottles of tabasco sauce! It wasn't as boring as it sounds as it was a lovely day today. It feels great getting odd jobs done that have been on the long finger for a while.
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5672 on: April 11, 2024, 04:29:15 pm
I won 6 Quid At Bingo
Offline ToneLa

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5673 on: Today at 12:56:37 am
I think all music sounds shite if you hear it through a wall / ceiling
Offline ToneLa

Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5674 on: Today at 01:15:26 am
While I'm at it, is it a universal law that when you overhear someone else's music it's shit?

Someone's playing music off their phone on the bus, it's never anything good is it? Be it Sinatra or Metal Machine Music you're into

Same with when you hear it in passing cars, they have the windows down and they're blaring shite

I might get a motor again just so I can be the first bloke to blast Godspeed You! Black Emperor when driving around. Some wanker pulls up next to you, windows down, he's got shades on, car is filthy, all you can hear is violins soaring and drums pattering in militaristic fashion with double bass

--

You ever asked someone to turn the music down on a bus? I am not really bothered by it, usually have headphones on. Just makes me wonder why I'm happy to confine it to headphones though. Never heard of someone asking someone to stop - doesn't sound very British does it?

How come I don't want to make the rest of the bus listen to the La's? I've started a youtube channel for this purpose. Come summer I will again reel out the guitar to offend with my renditions of the entire album. Why not on public transport, when other patrons have no issue doing so? Is my mission not as important as theirs?

How come their music is always shit - like, I've never, ever heard bus music be a wicked Aphex Twin clicky zappy remix, or Gaslamp Killer or something, it's always generic shouty shite

I think if I ever pull someone up on their bus music, I'll shout requests - best way to stop something is to make it embarassing

"Play the national anthem, mate!"
Maybe start singing it while making eye contact
.... but what if they do it?
