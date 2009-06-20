« previous next »
Author Topic: Mundane thread.  (Read 295127 times)

bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,683
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5640 on: Yesterday at 01:22:58 pm
Currently doing a full watch through of someone do 100% on the original Final Fantasy VII. Just got to the plate collapse bit.
jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,759
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Mundane thread.
Reply #5641 on: Today at 02:04:41 am
Just ate half a bag of kettle chips with choccy milk.
