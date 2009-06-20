« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 132 133 134 135 136 [137]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mundane thread.  (Read 264474 times)

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,794
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5440 on: July 9, 2023, 11:18:26 am »
Got a couple of new polo shirts and 3 new plain tshirts from M&S.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,426
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5441 on: July 9, 2023, 11:21:35 am »
Dog woke me up early
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,251
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5442 on: July 9, 2023, 11:49:13 am »
Paid my council tax

This should go in the unhappy thread
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,737
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5443 on: July 9, 2023, 03:10:01 pm »
Asked my son to pick up beer on his way home last night.

He forgot.

The swine.
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,265
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5444 on: July 9, 2023, 06:47:37 pm »
Time to load the dishwasher.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,737
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5445 on: July 9, 2023, 11:20:45 pm »
Getting dark.

Might rain.

Bored shitless.
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,565
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5446 on: July 9, 2023, 11:25:05 pm »
My tumble dryer broke. Not ideal as it rained a lot today so couldn't hang my clothes outside.
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 318
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5447 on: July 10, 2023, 11:27:01 am »
bathroom tap still dripping
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,909
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5448 on: July 10, 2023, 12:03:57 pm »
Trying to snack more healthily so bought a bag of mixed nuts.

I've decided that the cashews are my favourite, followed by almonds, then walnuts.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,251
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5449 on: July 10, 2023, 12:07:09 pm »
Wasabi peas tho
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,737
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5450 on: July 10, 2023, 02:00:26 pm »
Still got no fukn beer.

No Cajun catfish for him tonight.

Git.
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,391
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5451 on: July 10, 2023, 02:26:21 pm »
just bought a hdmi cable on ebay
Logged
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,462
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5452 on: July 10, 2023, 08:18:39 pm »
Currently watching a guy talk about old computers on YouTube.  MikeTech is the channel if anyone is interested.  I don't see why people would be, it's very mundane.
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,565
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5453 on: July 11, 2023, 12:41:31 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on July 10, 2023, 02:26:21 pm
just bought a hdmi cable on ebay
Heard good things about them
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,158
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5454 on: July 11, 2023, 01:39:29 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on July 11, 2023, 12:41:31 pm
Heard good things about them
Yeah, some of them are good.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,737
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5455 on: July 11, 2023, 04:02:44 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on July 11, 2023, 01:39:29 pm
Yeah, some of them are good.
Surely the bad ones don't sell well.
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,265
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5456 on: July 11, 2023, 04:05:46 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on July 11, 2023, 04:02:44 pm
Surely the bad ones don't sell well.

But how would you know?
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,158
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5457 on: July 11, 2023, 04:07:13 pm »
The bad ones aren't as good as the good ones.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,737
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5458 on: July 11, 2023, 05:14:57 pm »
I'd be perturbed if they sold any really bad ones.
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,737
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5459 on: July 12, 2023, 10:05:01 am »
Got a haircut yestiddy.

Most of them actually.
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,449
    • @hartejack
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5460 on: July 12, 2023, 10:43:55 am »
Just had two Teams meetings cancelled - my working day is now free of committed time today.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,737
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5461 on: July 12, 2023, 02:46:11 pm »
Put sweeps at bottom of doors to deter dust, now the fuckers are harder to open and close.

Grrrrrrrr.
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,794
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5462 on: July 12, 2023, 03:26:08 pm »
Bought a new bedroom mirror. Tall freestanding one for the corner.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,737
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5463 on: July 12, 2023, 10:00:14 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on July 12, 2023, 03:26:08 pm
Bought a new bedroom mirror. Tall freestanding one for the corner.
Mine tells me to lose the gut.
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,652
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5464 on: July 12, 2023, 10:04:06 pm »
Just bought milk.  Had to get skim coz they had no 2%.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,565
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5465 on: July 12, 2023, 11:16:08 pm »
Forgot to put suncream on holiday and now my skin is peeling. I've been a silly boy.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,652
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5466 on: July 13, 2023, 12:14:24 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on July 12, 2023, 11:16:08 pm
Forgot to put suncream on holiday and now my skin is peeling. I've been a silly boy.
good one day, silly the next.  tsk tsk
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,251
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5467 on: July 13, 2023, 07:10:37 am »
Woke from a dream which consisted of being in a club where The Safety Dance was being performed.

Now I am awake I just listened to the Safety Dance.

Well, at least that guarantees the next thing I hear will be better.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,737
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5468 on: July 13, 2023, 10:17:34 am »
You can dance if you want to.
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,794
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5469 on: July 13, 2023, 10:20:28 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 13, 2023, 07:10:37 am
Woke from a dream which consisted of being in a club where The Safety Dance was being performed.

Now I am awake I just listened to the Safety Dance.

Well, at least that guarantees the next thing I hear will be better.

Men Without Hats, or as they're known today: Men Without Jobs.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,251
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5470 on: July 13, 2023, 10:25:05 am »
:D

Men Without Talent

Was reading up on it, dude was asked if it was a protest song about nuclear arms

'not really'

It's about pogo dancing

Yeah

Great

Thanks for making a difference there dude
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5471 on: July 13, 2023, 11:31:24 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on July 13, 2023, 10:20:28 am
Men Without Hats, or as they're known today: Men Without Jobs.
Apparently, they reformed in 2010 and are still going. You cannot keep down true talent down for long. ::)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Men_Without_Hats#Reformation_in_2010
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,426
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5472 on: Today at 12:27:32 am »
In a tiny house
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,726
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5473 on: Today at 01:45:34 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:27:32 am
In a tiny house

in the middle of the street
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,426
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5474 on: Today at 01:54:39 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 01:45:34 am
in the middle of the street

It has a crowd.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 132 133 134 135 136 [137]   Go Up
« previous next »
 