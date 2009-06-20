« previous next »
jambutty

Re: Mundane thread.
June 17, 2023, 05:43:12 pm
jambutty

Re: Mundane thread.
June 20, 2023, 04:57:50 pm
Browsing with a PC and a mouse is so luxurious. 

In the future, we may look like E.T.


Nitramdorf

Re: Mundane thread.
June 25, 2023, 08:17:58 am
Just got the butter out of the fridge to put in my coffee instead of getting the milk out.
jambutty

Re: Mundane thread.
June 25, 2023, 08:49:53 am
Cold butter was made for fresh bialys.
Saltashscouse

Re: Mundane thread.
June 28, 2023, 03:46:50 pm
Dragonfly's have legs but can't walk 
Terry de Niro

Re: Mundane thread.
June 28, 2023, 03:51:36 pm
Quote from: Saltashscouse on June 28, 2023, 03:46:50 pm
Dragonfly's have legs but can't walk 
Penguins have wings but can't fly.
Crosby Nick

Re: Mundane thread.
June 28, 2023, 03:54:06 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 28, 2023, 03:51:36 pm
Penguins have wings but can't fly.

Westlife dont have wings but can fly.
jambutty

Re: Mundane thread.
June 28, 2023, 03:58:01 pm
Me Uncle thinks he's a chicken.

We won't tell him coz we need the eggs.
Saltashscouse

Re: Mundane thread.
June 28, 2023, 04:11:11 pm
Quote from: jambutty on June 28, 2023, 03:58:01 pm
Me Uncle thinks he's a chicken.

We won't tell him coz we need the eggs.
       :lmao :lmao :lmao
Terry de Niro

Re: Mundane thread.
June 28, 2023, 05:03:53 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 28, 2023, 03:54:06 pm
Westlife dont have wings but can fly.
Do you believe they can?
liverbloke

Re: Mundane thread.
June 29, 2023, 02:11:08 pm
charged me phone
rob1966

Re: Mundane thread.
June 29, 2023, 02:46:56 pm
Just had a latte at the gym
jambutty

Re: Mundane thread.
June 29, 2023, 02:57:06 pm
Too fukn lazy to do my laps today.
Crosby Nick

Re: Mundane thread.
June 29, 2023, 03:09:00 pm
Quote from: jambutty on June 29, 2023, 02:57:06 pm
Too fukn lazy to do my laps today.

Saltashscouse

Re: Mundane thread.
June 30, 2023, 11:45:42 am
Couldn't be arsed going the gym today
Thats 17 years on the trot 
jambutty

Re: Mundane thread.
June 30, 2023, 12:11:36 pm
jambutty

Re: Mundane thread.
June 30, 2023, 12:45:56 pm
Playing Wordscapes on the bog.

With the sound off.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Mundane thread.
June 30, 2023, 03:15:52 pm
I'll have to get one of those bogs.
jambutty

Re: Mundane thread.
June 30, 2023, 05:27:40 pm
They're all the rage over here.
afc tukrish

Re: Mundane thread.
June 30, 2023, 08:52:25 pm
Quote from: jambutty on June 30, 2023, 05:27:40 pm
They're all the rage over here.

against the machine?
jambutty

Re: Mundane thread.
June 30, 2023, 10:42:18 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on June 30, 2023, 08:52:25 pm
against the machine?

Oooh you are a dirty bastard.
jambutty

Re: Mundane thread.
July 6, 2023, 08:13:15 pm
Mashed banana on 7 grain toast for brunch.

Bluzzy luvvly.
jambutty

Re: Mundane thread.
Today at 10:02:14 am
Morning.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Mundane thread.
Today at 11:08:40 am
Yes, I know.
So Howard Philips

Re: Mundane thread.
Today at 11:17:45 am
Popping over to the library before it rains.
liverbloke

Re: Mundane thread.
Today at 01:19:33 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:17:45 am
Popping over to the library before it rains.

just opened a packet of tesco salted potato chips
jambutty

Re: Mundane thread.
Today at 01:21:02 pm
Good thing I didn't wait until 6am to put the trash out.  Went down at 2:45. Fuckers came at 3.
jambutty

Re: Mundane thread.
Today at 01:25:42 pm
Does everyone keep their replacement liners in the kitchen bin or just me?
