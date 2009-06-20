Jammy jams?
Dragonfly's have legs but can't walk
Penguins have wings but can't fly.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Me Uncle thinks he's a chicken.We won't tell him coz we need the eggs.
Westlife dont have wings but can fly.
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
Too fukn lazy to do my laps today.
They're all the rage over here.
against the machine?
Popping over to the library before it rains.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.49]