Author Topic: Mundane thread.  (Read 248967 times)

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,086
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5200 on: November 27, 2022, 11:50:16 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 27, 2022, 11:28:29 am
Need to separate blue cardboard from red cardboard into different bins before it all gets dumped into a pile in the hall anyway?

Im having sleepless worrying about the recycling potential for glitter encrusted Xmas cards. Worrying times indeed.
Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,355
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5201 on: November 27, 2022, 10:08:53 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on November 27, 2022, 11:50:16 am
Im having sleepless worrying about the recycling potential for glitter encrusted Xmas cards. Worrying times indeed.

Just moved into the Bolton council area and according to their website the dry recycling bin takes plastic bottles but not lids. But all the bottles say 'recycle the lid!' and more and more have the lid attached so they recycle together. I don't know any more.
Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,086
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5202 on: November 27, 2022, 10:51:05 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 27, 2022, 10:08:53 pm
Just moved into the Bolton council area and according to their website the dry recycling bin takes plastic bottles but not lids. But all the bottles say 'recycle the lid!' and more and more have the lid attached so they recycle together. I don't know any more.

Ill worry about that tonight then.
Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,456
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Mundane thread.
« Reply #5203 on: Today at 05:52:45 am »
couple fellas on the flight sitting in the wrong seats. rightful owner trying to move em but they don't speak English

I. Am. Rapt
