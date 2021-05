Am I right in thinking the Extended Editions for Lord of the Rings is coming out for the first time on Blu Ray next month?



The versions on HMV for pre order say that there're 26hrs of extras, which makes me wonder if the extended films have been released previously without those extras (there're 15 blu rays or something silly like that in this box set, which sounds like a special edition)?



If this is the first time they're coming on BR with the extended editions, what took them so long?!



I haven't watched any of these films properly yet for some reason, so have been waiting for these extended versions to come out for ages. Will have a bit more free time in a few weeks and was looking to buy them, only to see they don't come out until the end of next month?!