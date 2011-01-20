« previous next »
Author Topic: Worst book ever  (Read 3529 times)

Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Worst book ever
« Reply #80 on: April 3, 2020, 07:17:50 PM »
The weird thing about Dan Brown is, we have four of his books in our house yet neither myself or the missus has bought any of them. I haven't read anything he's written, although I did catch twenty minutes of Angels And Demons on Sky once.  The missus kept getting given them by people in her office and nobody ever wanted them back.

My choice is 'A Decent Ride' by Irvine Welsh.  I actually like most of his work, Trainspotting and The Marabou Stork Nightmares are both superb, 'A Decent Ride' is pure shite though.  Lazy, phoned-in bollocks.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Worst book ever
« Reply #81 on: April 3, 2020, 07:33:36 PM »
I really struggled with The Great Gatsby, also Anathem by Neal Stephenson was a slog. Have also tried three times to read August 1914 by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn.

I dont really like to give bad reviews to things that I cant do, so would rather call them books i didnt go much on. Being able to write a book is amazing to me.
Offline Peabee

Re: Worst book ever
« Reply #82 on: April 3, 2020, 08:36:52 PM »
Arebours. About three chapters describing a front door.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Worst book ever
« Reply #83 on: April 3, 2020, 10:19:11 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on April  3, 2020, 11:39:25 AM
I'm the opposite here

"Filth" is the only book by Welsh I've read and I loved it.

One of the most despicable lead characters in a book (that I've read) ever!!

Think that's why I hated it. There was no justice in the book.
Offline arthur sarnoff

Re: Worst book ever
« Reply #84 on: April 4, 2020, 02:45:37 PM »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on April  3, 2020, 07:33:36 PM
I really struggled with The Great Gatsby, also Anathem by Neal Stephenson was a slog. Have also tried three times to read August 1914 by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn.


I've read a few Stephenson books, and whilst he has his moments, he really could use a firmer editor.  Cryptonomicon could have had hundreds of pages slashed from it.
Offline Sangria

Re: Worst book ever
« Reply #85 on: April 4, 2020, 02:56:51 PM »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on April  3, 2020, 04:27:11 PM
Never rated McEwan, he's part of that generation of overrated Booker botherers that emerged in the 80's who were also responsible for Disgrace (pervy, nihilistic shite) and Never Let Me Go.

I especially hate the latter. Emotionally incoherent, full of blank characters and built around a fictional dystopia that falls apart logically if you think about it for more than five seconds. Ishiguro even set it in the eighties for no other reason than he couldn't imagine trying to communicate through teenage characters born at any time later. A failure on every (non-commercial) level imaginable, but it got praised because critics will lap up anything that constitutes a 'reputable' writer slumming in genre fiction.

Thomas Keneally won the Booker for Schindler's Ark in 1982, and sounded somewhat disgruntled about it. It was also nominated for the LA Times Book Prize for fiction, which wouldn't have helped his mood.
Offline thejbs

Re: Worst book ever
« Reply #86 on: Today at 10:09:44 PM »
11/22/63 By Stephen King is probably the worst book Ive read in the past decade. I cant believe it got such rave reviews. Lazy, awful shambles of a book.

We need to talk about Kevin is another that I disliked. The movie is actually superior. Same story with The Martian - mark is an irritating wab in the book.
Offline thejbs

Re: Worst book ever
« Reply #87 on: Today at 10:12:58 PM »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on April  3, 2020, 04:27:11 PM
Never rated McEwan, he's part of that generation of overrated Booker botherers that emerged in the 80's who were also responsible for Disgrace (pervy, nihilistic shite) and Never Let Me Go.

I especially hate the latter. Emotionally incoherent, full of blank characters and built around a fictional dystopia that falls apart logically if you think about it for more than five seconds. Ishiguro even set it in the eighties for no other reason than he couldn't imagine trying to communicate through teenage characters born at any time later. A failure on every (non-commercial) level imaginable, but it got praised because critics will lap up anything that constitutes a 'reputable' writer slumming in genre fiction.

Horses for courses, but I enjoyed Never Let Me Go, but then, I like Ishiguro and I like dystopian fiction - most of which falls apart if picked at in any way. With you on McEwan though.
Online McrRed

Re: Worst book ever
« Reply #88 on: Today at 10:33:18 PM »
So every book in here has someone to champion it

Not my favourite ever but McEwan is a powerful writer. I love Neal Stephenson. Anathem was good....not his best but good. Fall was another sprawling novel. But decent.

My worst ever? Apart from the Bible and the Qur'an? Henry James? Read some Rabelais that I really wanted to like but had to put it down
