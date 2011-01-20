The weird thing about Dan Brown is, we have four of his books in our house yet neither myself or the missus has bought any of them. I haven't read anything he's written, although I did catch twenty minutes of Angels And Demons on Sky once. The missus kept getting given them by people in her office and nobody ever wanted them back.



My choice is 'A Decent Ride' by Irvine Welsh. I actually like most of his work, Trainspotting and The Marabou Stork Nightmares are both superb, 'A Decent Ride' is pure shite though. Lazy, phoned-in bollocks.