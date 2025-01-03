« previous next »
January 3, 2025, 09:57:58 pm
Quote from: Qston on January  3, 2025, 09:56:22 pm
Incredible. 17 and nerves of steel.

Yeah hes great at holding his emotions until the end. Deals with it well.
Re: Darts thread
January 3, 2025, 09:58:34 pm
What a player. Shame hes a manc.

Unbelievable talent at 17, darts could be very predictable for the foreseeable.
Re: Darts thread
January 3, 2025, 10:02:27 pm
Quote from: JRed on January  3, 2025, 09:43:26 pm
Its been a bit more like a darts crowd should be. No one needs to hear the same moronic chanting night after night.

Well the chants were there tonight just with less gusto.
Re: Darts thread
January 3, 2025, 10:04:43 pm
MvG just can't stop swearing
Re: Darts thread
January 3, 2025, 10:05:51 pm
She just had to apologise because van Gerwan said 'bastard'...it's ten o'clock jeez.
Re: Darts thread
January 3, 2025, 10:06:51 pm
Re: Darts thread
January 3, 2025, 10:07:30 pm
Quote from: Lad on January  3, 2025, 10:05:51 pm
She just had to apologise because van Gerwan said 'bastard'...it's ten o'clock jeez.

Yeah I was thinking that last night, but it might be because its broadcast globally.
Re: Darts thread
January 3, 2025, 10:07:47 pm
You can tell he's a Manchester United fan all right. He's modelled his body shape on Casemiro.
Re: Darts thread
January 3, 2025, 10:08:30 pm
Decent tournament but not great. Semis and the final were poor in terms of competitive darts.
Re: Darts thread
January 3, 2025, 10:08:42 pm
Only plays for twenty mins a day.

Spends the rest playing Xbox and eating kebabs.
Re: Darts thread
January 3, 2025, 10:09:14 pm
Quote from: Peabee on January  3, 2025, 10:07:30 pm
Yeah I was thinking that last night, but it might be because its broadcast globally.

our sports coverage has always done that though, regardless of the time.

he's a good interview these days. he's matured a lot in the last few years.
Re: Darts thread
January 3, 2025, 10:09:40 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on January  3, 2025, 10:08:42 pm
Only plays for twenty mins a day.

Spends the rest playing Xbox and eating kebabs.

Sounds like a good life. £500k richer tonight too.  :D
Re: Darts thread
January 3, 2025, 10:09:54 pm
Quote from: Lad on January  3, 2025, 10:02:27 pm
Well the chants were there tonight just with less gusto.
Just fewer knobheads in the crowd
Re: Darts thread
January 3, 2025, 10:11:07 pm
That trophy looks shite.
Re: Darts thread
January 3, 2025, 10:11:21 pm
The Ballon dart  :o :o
Re: Darts thread
January 3, 2025, 10:12:45 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on January  3, 2025, 10:09:14 pm
our sports coverage has always done that though, regardless of the time.

he's a good interview these days. he's matured a lot in the last few years.

Yeah seems so from when I watched years ago.

Im impressed with MVGs use of British slang. Hes used over the moon,  fuck all, etc.   :D
Re: Darts thread
January 3, 2025, 10:14:25 pm
Quote from: Peabee on January  3, 2025, 10:12:45 pm
Yeah seems so from when I watched years ago.

Im impressed with MVGs use of British slang. Hes used over the moon,  fuck all, etc.   :D

he'll have got 'over the moon' from taylor who used to say it all the time.
Re: Darts thread
January 3, 2025, 10:17:24 pm
Quote from: Ray K on January  3, 2025, 10:07:47 pm
You can tell he's a Manchester United fan all right. He's modelled his body shape on Casemiro.

And his hairline on Bobby Charlton.
Re: Darts thread
January 3, 2025, 10:18:48 pm
A darts player being overweight isnt some revelation.  ;D
Re: Darts thread
January 3, 2025, 10:29:28 pm
Quote from: Peabee on January  3, 2025, 10:07:30 pm
Yeah I was thinking that last night, but it might be because its broadcast globally.

I'm sure I've heard plenty of Americans swearing on their broadcasts and they don't apologise for it.
UFC especially.
Re: Darts thread
January 3, 2025, 10:52:33 pm
Premier league predictions?

Luke Humphries, Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Rob Cross are confirmed as order of merit picks

So it's 4 out of Bunting, Aspinall, Dobey, Smith, Price, Wright, Rydz, Heta, Chisnall, Anderson, Clayton
Re: Darts thread
January 3, 2025, 10:54:13 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc on January  3, 2025, 10:29:28 pm
I'm sure I've heard plenty of Americans swearing on their broadcasts and they don't apologise for it.
UFC especially.

It'll be ofcom rules. Long as it's acknowledged and apologised for then sky as a channel won't be fined

I think MvG will lose some of his prize money as punishment
Re: Darts thread
January 3, 2025, 11:01:58 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on January  3, 2025, 10:52:33 pm
Premier league predictions?

Luke Humphries, Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Rob Cross are confirmed as order of merit picks

So it's 4 out of Bunting, Aspinall, Dobey, Smith, Price, Wright, Rydz, Heta, Chisnall, Anderson, Clayton

my only prediction for the premier league is that I'll hardly watch any of it as usual.

finals night is decent though.
Re: Darts thread
January 4, 2025, 11:47:31 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on January  3, 2025, 10:54:13 pm
It'll be ofcom rules. Long as it's acknowledged and apologised for then sky as a channel won't be fined

I think MvG will lose some of his prize money as punishment

They can be fined even if happened after the 9PM TV watershed ?
Re: Darts thread
January 4, 2025, 12:06:24 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on January  3, 2025, 10:52:33 pm
Premier league predictions?

Luke Humphries, Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Rob Cross are confirmed as order of merit picks

So it's 4 out of Bunting, Aspinall, Dobey, Smith, Price, Wright, Rydz, Heta, Chisnall, Anderson, Clayton
Bunting nailed on. Difficult to pick the others. None really stand out so sure to be controversial.
Re: Darts thread
January 4, 2025, 12:07:09 pm
Anderson should be a shoo in. Hes very popular, been in good form before the World Championships and likes a big stage.
Re: Darts thread
January 4, 2025, 12:24:15 pm
Fair play to Littler. Would rather have had MvG win but his doubles are shocking for a while now.
Re: Darts thread
January 6, 2025, 04:39:24 pm
Bunting, Price, Aspinall and Dobey the 4 wildcard picks for the premier league
Re: Darts thread
January 6, 2025, 04:55:04 pm
No Michael Smith.
Re: Darts thread
January 6, 2025, 05:07:46 pm
No surprises.
Re: Darts thread
January 6, 2025, 05:19:25 pm
Aspinall fortunate to get in, but he is popular with the crowd. The rest all expected.
Re: Darts thread
January 6, 2025, 08:28:00 pm
I wouldve had Smith instead of Aspinall but not much in it.
Re: Darts thread
January 6, 2025, 09:37:06 pm
Putting a guy with dartitis in the Premier League is a terrible idea.
Re: Darts thread
January 6, 2025, 10:41:46 pm
i would have picked callan rydz

gave mvg a really good game
Re: Darts thread
Yesterday at 11:20:19 am
Bunting has realised that its not just about the darts but about the personality too and if he is going to struggle to break the top 4 then he's played a blinder with his socials to get himself noticed and become a well liked figure.  Fair play
Re: Darts thread
Today at 11:33:39 am
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 11:20:19 am
Bunting has realised that its not just about the darts but about the personality too and if he is going to struggle to break the top 4 then he's played a blinder with his socials to get himself noticed and become a well liked figure.  Fair play
To be fair to Bunting he is now number 5 in the World and Rob Cross in 4 is defending quite a lot of ranking money this year, so it really wouldn't be a surprise if Bunting does get in the top 4.

Aspinall has got in the Premier League based on the fact he is popular and has a walk-on that the crowd love.  I dont have a major problem with it because the Premier League is non-ranking but he is very lucky to get in after the year hes had.  If De Decker would have had a better run at Worlds, he might have got the place ahead of Aspinall but theres no one else thats really pushed hard enough to think they deserved it.
Re: Darts thread
Today at 02:42:31 pm
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today
To be fair to Bunting he is now number 5 in the World and Rob Cross in 4 is defending quite a lot of ranking money this year, so it really wouldn't be a surprise if Bunting does get in the top 4.

Aspinall has got in the Premier League based on the fact he is popular and has a walk-on that the crowd love.  I dont have a major problem with it because the Premier League is non-ranking but he is very lucky to get in after the year hes had.  If De Decker would have had a better run at Worlds, he might have got the place ahead of Aspinall but theres no one else thats really pushed hard enough to think they deserved it.

Yes you're spot on there.

I don't think anyone can complain about Dobey and Bunting. Price and Aspinall may have got in there because of their names but no one really did enough to say they deserved it that much more, at least based of how they pick the Premier League.

You can understand De Decker's frustration after winning Grand Prix but to go down at the first hurdle at the Worlds when all eyes are on you means he only has himself to blame really. And given his low ranking clearly he hasn't had best of years aside from that.
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19557 on: Today at 03:11:44 pm »
I thought Heta might have made it this year
