Bunting has realised that its not just about the darts but about the personality too and if he is going to struggle to break the top 4 then he's played a blinder with his socials to get himself noticed and become a well liked figure. Fair play



To be fair to Bunting he is now number 5 in the World and Rob Cross in 4 is defending quite a lot of ranking money this year, so it really wouldn't be a surprise if Bunting does get in the top 4.Aspinall has got in the Premier League based on the fact he is popular and has a walk-on that the crowd love. I dont have a major problem with it because the Premier League is non-ranking but he is very lucky to get in after the year hes had. If De Decker would have had a better run at Worlds, he might have got the place ahead of Aspinall but theres no one else thats really pushed hard enough to think they deserved it.