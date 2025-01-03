Incredible. 17 and nerves of steel.
Its been a bit more like a darts crowd should be. No one needs to hear the same moronic chanting night after night.
MvG just can't stop swearing
She just had to apologise because van Gerwan said 'bastard'...it's ten o'clock jeez.
Yeah I was thinking that last night, but it might be because its broadcast globally.
Only plays for twenty mins a day.Spends the rest playing Xbox and eating kebabs.
Well the chants were there tonight just with less gusto.
our sports coverage has always done that though, regardless of the time. he's a good interview these days. he's matured a lot in the last few years.
Yeah seems so from when I watched years ago. Im impressed with MVGs use of British slang. Hes used over the moon, fuck all, etc.
You can tell he's a Manchester United fan all right. He's modelled his body shape on Casemiro.
Crosby Nick never fails.
I'm sure I've heard plenty of Americans swearing on their broadcasts and they don't apologise for it.UFC especially.
Premier league predictions?Luke Humphries, Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Rob Cross are confirmed as order of merit picksSo it's 4 out of Bunting, Aspinall, Dobey, Smith, Price, Wright, Rydz, Heta, Chisnall, Anderson, Clayton
It'll be ofcom rules. Long as it's acknowledged and apologised for then sky as a channel won't be finedI think MvG will lose some of his prize money as punishment
Bunting has realised that its not just about the darts but about the personality too and if he is going to struggle to break the top 4 then he's played a blinder with his socials to get himself noticed and become a well liked figure. Fair play
To be fair to Bunting he is now number 5 in the World and Rob Cross in 4 is defending quite a lot of ranking money this year, so it really wouldn't be a surprise if Bunting does get in the top 4.Aspinall has got in the Premier League based on the fact he is popular and has a walk-on that the crowd love. I dont have a major problem with it because the Premier League is non-ranking but he is very lucky to get in after the year hes had. If De Decker would have had a better run at Worlds, he might have got the place ahead of Aspinall but theres no one else thats really pushed hard enough to think they deserved it.
