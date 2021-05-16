Easing into his seventh PDC World Championship final with a brutal 6-1 demolition of outclassed Chris Dobey, MVG needed just 49 minutes to seal his place in Friday's showpiece. From the first dart, Van Gerwen looked like a man in a hurry to end his six-year wait for a fourth title. And in the pantheon of Dutch masters, he will be up there with Rembrandt, Van Gogh andif he lifts the Sid Waddell Trophy again at Alexandra Palace. Only Phil Taylor (16) and compatriot Raymond van Barneveld (five) had won more world titles than Clog Almighty.