Author Topic: Darts thread  (Read 1030705 times)

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19320 on: Yesterday at 10:11:07 pm »
Going to be 6-0
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19321 on: Yesterday at 10:11:51 pm »
Game over basically. He aint coming back from 3 sets down.
MVG will need his A game tomorrow for sure
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19322 on: Yesterday at 10:12:20 pm »
Pointless watching Littler games. Far too good for anyone apart from a top form Humphries or MVG.
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19323 on: Yesterday at 10:13:26 pm »
Whatever chance you have of beating Littler disappears if your checkout % is under 33%
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19324 on: Yesterday at 10:13:47 pm »
Not like Bunting hasnt had chances. So much pressure on them knowing Littler wont miss though.
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19325 on: Yesterday at 10:13:58 pm »
Bunting is getting chances but not taking them. Littler is picking up the pieces
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19326 on: Yesterday at 10:15:36 pm »
Littler much, much better in this round. Looking imperious.
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19327 on: Yesterday at 10:17:00 pm »
Bunting only getting a dart here or there while littler is winning legs by a couple of hundred.
Looking forward to the final, could be a cracker
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19328 on: Yesterday at 10:20:09 pm »
Bunting was never gonna win, it's written in the stars for manc dreams to be smashed by baldie Dutchmen this weekend
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19329 on: Yesterday at 10:22:08 pm »
Bunting nailing the doubles now.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19330 on: Yesterday at 10:23:31 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Yesterday at 09:57:01 pm
Littler has no teeth

Modern day Jocky Wilson.
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19331 on: Yesterday at 10:24:47 pm »
Easing into his seventh PDC World Championship final with a brutal 6-1 demolition of outclassed Chris Dobey, MVG needed just 49 minutes to seal his place in Friday's showpiece. From the first dart, Van Gerwen looked like a man in a hurry to end his six-year wait for a fourth title. And in the pantheon of Dutch masters, he will be up there with Rembrandt, Van Gogh and Erik ten Hag if he lifts the Sid Waddell Trophy again at Alexandra Palace. Only Phil Taylor (16) and compatriot Raymond van Barneveld (five) had won more world titles than Clog Almighty.

 ;D
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19332 on: Yesterday at 10:27:00 pm »
Come back is on  ;)

Bunting could have won the first 2 sets IF he had taken his chances. To beat littler you have to take everything that youre given.
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19333 on: Yesterday at 10:27:11 pm »
Bunting wins a set...
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19334 on: Yesterday at 10:41:10 pm »
Bunting should have won this set.
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19335 on: Yesterday at 10:42:13 pm »
Wow. Right in the centre of the bull.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19336 on: Yesterday at 10:42:20 pm »
Littler just taking every chance.

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19337 on: Yesterday at 10:43:34 pm »
Ffs another set bunting should/could have won. Littler is relentless, hes some player and only 17.
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19338 on: Yesterday at 10:48:02 pm »
Big fish finish
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19339 on: Yesterday at 10:48:30 pm »
That's how you hammer the final nail
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19340 on: Yesterday at 10:48:56 pm »
Ice in his veins. Great 170 finish.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19341 on: Yesterday at 10:49:22 pm »
170 checkouts are a thing of beauty.
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19342 on: Yesterday at 10:50:49 pm »
It's all a bit too friendly on the stage.
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19343 on: Yesterday at 10:51:21 pm »
Unlucky Bunting. We'll see you back in the Premier League im sure
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19344 on: Yesterday at 10:51:54 pm »
well that was another walloping.
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19345 on: Yesterday at 10:52:14 pm »
Bunting hitting a 170 set up shot when Littler had 170 left to finish was like a red rag to a bull
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19346 on: Yesterday at 10:52:38 pm »
tournament gets the final with the best 2 players
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19347 on: Yesterday at 10:52:42 pm »
Some player.
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19348 on: Yesterday at 10:52:54 pm »
The lad needs protecting at all costs so this doesn't get too much for him. The media will hound him if he - at some point - has a down turn in form.

What a final this is going to be.
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19349 on: Yesterday at 10:53:05 pm »
Some final tomorrow eh.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19350 on: Yesterday at 10:53:37 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:52:38 pm
tournament gets the final with the best 2 players

Yeah, the final most wanted.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19351 on: Yesterday at 10:55:54 pm »
Quote from: mc_red22 on Yesterday at 10:52:54 pm
The lad needs protecting at all costs so this doesn't get too much for him. The media will hound him if he - at some point - has a down turn in form.

What a final this is going to be.

Everyone said this last year and he wasnt ready for all these tournaments and should be protected, otherwise hell go down the same road as Josh Rock. Hes proven so many wrong, the lad doesnt seem to feel any pressure.
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19352 on: Yesterday at 11:03:55 pm »
Almost £1m in prize money in the last year if Littler wins tomorrow. Not bad at 17.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #19353 on: Today at 03:34:46 am »
105 average over 7 sets is not normal. Van Gerwen has reached heights nobody has ever topped but hes going to need to play like he did when he beat Van Barneveld in 2017.
