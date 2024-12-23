« previous next »
Darts thread

Re: Darts thread
December 23, 2024, 11:50:24 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on December 23, 2024, 11:45:27 pm
Cross out, how many seeds is that now?
it is 14. But one was barney
Re: Darts thread
December 24, 2024, 01:23:32 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on December 23, 2024, 11:50:24 pm
it is 14. But one was barney

Shame to see so many fall. The last 32 looks the weakest in several years. Sure there'll still be some decent matches but feels like we are all waiting for the battle of the Luke's now.
Re: Darts thread
December 24, 2024, 01:55:42 am
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on December 24, 2024, 01:23:32 am
Shame to see so many fall. The last 32 looks the weakest in several years. Sure there'll still be some decent matches but feels like we are all waiting for the battle of the Luke's now.

I think it is more a case of the changing of the guard.
Re: Darts thread
December 24, 2024, 07:04:34 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on December 23, 2024, 09:25:01 pm
to be fair the later rounds do seem better. still very twat-ish though

Feels kind of in the early rounds most of the crowd out for a christmas party,[throw in christmas works party too], & out on the piss, so you get the bellend crowd.
Re: Darts thread
December 24, 2024, 11:08:31 am
Quote from: Eeyore on December 24, 2024, 01:55:42 am
I think it is more a case of the changing of the guard.

There's definitely more depth than there used to be. Some good players in that 33-60 ranking area.

Some of the seeds just didn't turn up. Strange atmosphere and I do think the fact it's their first game but the non-seed's second game is a leveller. They might need to look at that.

Implementing a time limit wouldn't hurt either as some players are just too slow. Completely kills the rhythm of the match and it's boring to watch.
Re: Darts thread
December 24, 2024, 11:19:35 am
I had a tenner on Gezzy at 25-1 before the tournament. Looking decent value at the moment.
Re: Darts thread
December 24, 2024, 11:31:53 am
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on December 24, 2024, 11:08:31 am
There's definitely more depth than there used to be. Some good players in that 33-60 ranking area.

Some of the seeds just didn't turn up. Strange atmosphere and I do think the fact it's their first game but the non-seed's second game is a leveller. They might need to look at that.

Implementing a time limit wouldn't hurt either as some players are just too slow. Completely kills the rhythm of the match and it's boring to watch.

Speaking of slow players remember Dennis Priestley, he was one of the slowest players on the circuit, & would take an age to throw a dart, that it was painful watching him, wouldn't know how the crowds would take to him now with his slow play, side note he won the first PDC world championship.
Re: Darts thread
December 24, 2024, 01:26:34 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on December 24, 2024, 11:31:53 am
Speaking of slow players remember Dennis Priestley, he was one of the slowest players on the circuit, & would take an age to throw a dart, that it was painful watching him, wouldn't know how the crowds would take to him now with his slow play, side note he won the first PDC world championship.
Who was the chap with the long pony tale that almost threw the dart twice as part of his routine. He took forever. Not sure if he didnt start getting stick from the crowd for it

Edit: Dennis Smith?
Re: Darts thread
December 24, 2024, 01:46:24 pm
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on December 24, 2024, 01:26:34 pm
Who was the chap with the long pony tale that almost threw the dart twice as part of his routine. He took forever. Not sure if he didnt start getting stick from the crowd for it

Edit: Dennis Smith?

hahaha he was horrendous. one absolutely bizarre style that.
Re: Darts thread
Today at 01:13:10 pm
Heta 9 darter
Re: Darts thread
Today at 01:22:11 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:13:10 pm
Heta 9 darter

Great reaction from Woodhouse aswell
Re: Darts thread
Today at 01:34:04 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:22:11 pm
Great reaction from Woodhouse aswell

Yeah

I didn't know they were doing a 9 darter competition as well

£60k for the player
£60k for prostate cancer research
£60k for a random fan in the crowd
Re: Darts thread
Today at 02:10:31 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on December 24, 2024, 11:31:53 am
Speaking of slow players remember Dennis Priestley, he was one of the slowest players on the circuit, & would take an age to throw a dart, that it was painful watching him, wouldn't know how the crowds would take to him now with his slow play, side note he won the first PDC world championship.

2 time world champ (once in the BDO) and finalist a ton of times usually losing to Taylor but also lost the World Matchplay twice to Larry Butler and Peter Evison of all people! One of the best ever, but remarkably slow.

Have seen an interview with him recently where he says if he played now he'd throw fast like Littler ;D

Sidenote he was an absolute gent - he was my favourite player and I met him at the Matchplay in Blackpool in 97 and 98 w my Grandad - I've prob mentioned it on here but I'm disabled and was having some bother getting around - he couldn't have done enough for me, got to meet him, chat to him and still have his autograph to this day. Top man.
Re: Darts thread
Today at 02:12:29 pm
Another seed gone. Heta lost 8 legs in a row.
Re: Darts thread
Today at 02:14:15 pm
heta blew that. completely fucked it.
Re: Darts thread
Today at 08:51:42 pm
Epic match that
Re: Darts thread
Today at 08:52:42 pm
Re: Darts thread
Today at 08:58:57 pm
Made up Price won. Hate the way most of the crowd goes against him. Showed unbelievable bottle to get that win.

