The Darts Regulation Authority has banned Leighton Bennett for eight years and Billy Warriner for 10 years for charges which included match-fixing.



The punishment follows the DRA conducting an investigation after the International Betting Integrity Association reported suspicious betting on four matches involving Bennett in the Modus Super Series in 2023.



The DRA decided "both players had a case to answer for serious breaches" of its rules and, having been suspended in August, Bennett and Warriner were found guilty at a hearing in November.



"Bennett was found guilty of 10 charges for fixing the four matches, provided inside information on the matches, of failing to assist an investigation and for signing a contract with an unregistered agent," said a DRA statement.



"Warriner admitted 19 of 21 charges for being concerned in fixing the four matches, providing inside information and organising betting on the matches, four counts of failing to assist the investigation, two counts of acting as an unregistered agent and betting on darts.



"In addition, he pleaded guilty to an unrelated incident at a darts event where he was abusive to an official and threatened his opponent."



Bennett and Warriner, who have also been ordered to pay £8,100 each in costs, have until 14 December to appeal.



Bennett became the youngest ever BDO youth champion when he won the competition at the age of 13 in 2019. He beat darts legend Phil Taylor the same year.



He won a card on the professional PDC Tour earlier this year and vowed to rival World Championship runner-up Luke Littler.