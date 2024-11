A lot of players aim to finish on 32 because if they miss it leaves 16, then 8 etc, so they are always on a finish. If youíre preferred route is to go for tops, you then have Double 10 and Double 5 and if you miss low on the 5, this leaves an odd number so you have to waste a dart to get back to a finish. This seems to matter more to me playing in the pub rather than the pros but I guess itís something that is drummed into you when you start playing



If you have more practice on a finishing double, it makes more sense to use it to start too.



Indeed, it's percentages.In the double in double out format, players will try & start on D16, as if they miss they could hit D8 or D7, were as if they miss D20 they could hit D5 or D1, some players might go for D11 instead of D16 as D11 is halfway up the board & a slightly easier target for a pro player.As for finishing, maybe on an big 3 dart [or 2 dart] outshot players will go for likes of D20, D19 ecc to finish off the leg, but normally players leave themselves with a D16 finish, as it leaves more double combinations to finish the leg should players hit the single instead of the double.Barney [& some players] will try & finish on D18 instead, as that's their favourite double, but hit S18 instead you have D9 left, hit S9 you then have to hit S1 for D4, which can be tricky if you hit S9 with your second dart & your opponent is on a finish