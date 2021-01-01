« previous next »
Online 4pool

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18840 on: Today at 10:16:16 pm »
4-2 up, loses 7-4.

Humphries piled the pressure on. And got over the final hurdle.
Online kop306

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18841 on: Today at 10:17:57 pm »
some brilliant darts matches to look forward to now

2 lukes mvg

will be interesting to see who will be the 4th best player
Online rushyman

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18842 on: Today at 10:18:40 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:07:49 pm
With Coote on VAR, and Tierney on the whistle.

You go too far sir 😂
Online Hymer Red

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18843 on: Today at 10:18:58 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:12:29 pm

I assume you need some natural ability but must have to practice for hours.

The skill to switch to treble 19 if you hit a bad first dart is amazing.

My dad and me were OK at darts and my brother was very good and played county level and he practised every hour he wasnt working. Now his son is very good so I think it can run in families.
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18844 on: Today at 10:19:20 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:15:35 pm
It's repetitive rhythm mate.  Their throw/arm is like a metronome, set at the speed they naturally throw at so it's difficult to slow themselves down as that's how they practice for hours and hours every day.

Ah, I don't mean the players, really! Of course they need to throw at that speed... but it seemed like almost no break between sets either, just a mad dash to the finish line. I think I'm comparing it to something miles slower like snooker, where you get time to digest what is happening, and the commentators get time to muse and mull and build the drama. Basically, I'm too old for darts. :D
Online DangerScouse

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18845 on: Today at 10:20:25 pm »
Humphries is very likeable.
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18846 on: Today at 10:21:59 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:20:25 pm
Humphries is very likeable.

Yeah he seems really sound. And after a week of everyone wanting Littler to win, he showed his quality.
Offline CHOPPER

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18847 on: Today at 10:22:05 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 10:19:20 pm
Ah, I don't mean the players, really! Of course they need to throw at that speed... but it seemed like almost no break between sets either, just a mad dash to the finish line. I think I'm comparing it to something miles slower like snooker, where you get time to digest what is happening, and the commentators get time to muse and mull and build the drama. Basically, I'm too old for darts. :D
These are highly toned athletes at the peak of their game. Pace, Power and Stamina, is the name of the game.
Online Nick110581

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18848 on: Today at 10:22:11 pm »
Quote from: Hymer Red on Today at 10:18:58 pm
My dad and me were OK at darts and my brother was very good and played county level and he practised every hour he wasnt working. Now his son is very good so I think it can run in families.

I also find the techniques really interesting as so many different ones.

The skill is incredible.
Online Hymer Red

« Reply #18849 on: Today at 10:22:38 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 10:19:20 pm
Ah, I don't mean the players, really! Of course they need to throw at that speed... but it seemed like almost no break between sets either, just a mad dash to the finish line. I think I'm comparing it to something miles slower like snooker, where you get time to digest what is happening, and the commentators get time to muse and mull and build the drama. Basically, I'm too old for darts. :D

You dont want a break when you are hitting it you want to carry on. Sometimes if your opponant throws fast you can slow the game down and put them off or vice versa. Lots of evil eye goes on too as a lot is in the head. Bit like a striker in footy.
Online sminp

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18850 on: Today at 10:23:22 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:20:25 pm
Humphries is very likeable.

Both Lukes came across really well I thought, handled themselves superbly
Online rushyman

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18851 on: Today at 10:25:07 pm »
Fucking hell the lads a United fan

Ahhh that's completely changed it. Get in humphries 😂
Online Hymer Red

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18852 on: Today at 10:25:25 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:22:11 pm
I also find the techniques really interesting as so many different ones.

The skill is incredible.

I hated playing slow players just couldnt find my natural rhythm but good players cope and still hit the treble the doubles are all in your head
Online Fordy

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18853 on: Today at 10:35:16 pm »
LH was never losing tonight no matter what!

Well done!
