It's repetitive rhythm mate. Their throw/arm is like a metronome, set at the speed they naturally throw at so it's difficult to slow themselves down as that's how they practice for hours and hours every day.



Ah, I don't mean the players, really! Of course they need to throw at that speed... but it seemed like almost no break between sets either, just a mad dash to the finish line. I think I'm comparing it to something miles slower like snooker, where you get time to digest what is happening, and the commentators get time to muse and mull and build the drama. Basically, I'm too old for darts.