Re: Darts thread
Quote from: Statto Red on December  8, 2023, 09:53:50 pm
Yeah, BBC used to show it, then it went to C4/Eurosport, this tournament was always held at the Lakeside until 2020, then it moved to the O2, but ticket sales for the 2020 one were appalling, prize money got reduced, the way the BDO was run the last couple of years until they went bankrupt was shambolic, the last few years of the BDO, made Everton look like competently run.

 I always thought it was a better idea to host the BDO/WDF world championships, before the PDC one starts.
Cheers. Yeah I remember it. Standard was never that great but would pass the time on occasions. If it's not going to be televised moving forwards it won't last long?
Re: Darts thread
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Darts thread
Stuck a fiver on Gary Anderson at 15/1.
Re: Darts thread
Christmas officially starts tonight!  ;D
Re: Darts thread
Smith not having it all his own way.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: Darts thread
Doets could do it
Re: Darts thread
Re: Darts thread
Shame they are facing each other now, Doets could go a long way with a kinder draw, looks a serious player.
Re: Darts thread
doets has definitely brought some game with him tonight.
Re: Darts thread
Wow, 142
Re: Darts thread
Wont be many better matches all tournament.
Re: Darts thread
Great match to start the first day with. Would have been brilliant if Doets had won.
Re: Darts thread
#Sausages

Re: Darts thread
Sherrock done and dusted.Wattemena played well.
Re: Darts thread
Leung was bloody brilliant.
Re: Darts thread
That was a really enjoyable game
Re: Darts thread
Never seen Leung play before but was very impressed, especially with the way he came back from throwing the second set away.
Re: Darts thread
And that will be the end of James Wade's career at a tour level
Re: Darts thread
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 04:50:37 pm
And that will be the end of James Wade's career

Will it bollocks.
Re: Darts thread
Wade has a pretty average record at the World's so I'm not surprised that Campbell won as Campbell showed in his first round game that he's a pretty decent player.
