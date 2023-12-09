Yeah, BBC used to show it, then it went to C4/Eurosport, this tournament was always held at the Lakeside until 2020, then it moved to the O2, but ticket sales for the 2020 one were appalling, prize money got reduced, the way the BDO was run the last couple of years until they went bankrupt was shambolic, the last few years of the BDO, made Everton look like competently run.



I always thought it was a better idea to host the BDO/WDF world championships, before the PDC one starts.



Cheers. Yeah I remember it. Standard was never that great but would pass the time on occasions. If it's not going to be televised moving forwards it won't last long?