Darts thread

gazzalfc

Re: Darts thread
December 18, 2022, 02:31:51 pm
Adrian Lewis form has really fallen away
voodoo ray

Re: Darts thread
December 18, 2022, 02:32:16 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on December 18, 2022, 02:31:51 pm
Adrian Lewis form has really fallen away

it fell away about 6 years ago.
sinnermichael

Re: Darts thread
December 18, 2022, 09:34:43 pm
This is a ludicrous game. 11 180's in 2 sets.
sinnermichael

Re: Darts thread
December 18, 2022, 10:16:52 pm
Scott Williams just casually dropping the f bomb in his interview there.
The G in Get Hard

Re: Darts thread
December 19, 2022, 10:32:23 pm
Wasp was great.
Thiago12291

Re: Darts thread
December 20, 2022, 12:00:49 am
Stuart Pyke is fucking insufferable and sounds like he's talking with a mouth full of sweets.
voodoo ray

Re: Darts thread
December 20, 2022, 06:53:10 am
Quote from: Thiago12291 on December 20, 2022, 12:00:49 am
Stuart Pyke is fucking insufferable and sounds like he's talking with a mouth full of sweets.

Evertonian as well
Thiago12291

Re: Darts thread
December 20, 2022, 09:14:13 pm
Looks EXACTLY like you'd expect him too going by how he sounds, if that makes sense  ;D
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Darts thread
December 20, 2022, 11:27:44 pm
Quote from: Thiago12291 on December 20, 2022, 09:14:13 pm
Looks EXACTLY like you'd expect him too going by how he sounds, if that makes sense  ;D
He looks like a freshly lanced boil.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Darts thread
December 21, 2022, 03:11:03 pm
Rydz v Rock hyped up before not  got going yet.That hair thing with Rydz?
Gerry Attrick

Re: Darts thread
December 21, 2022, 03:21:42 pm
Rydz drew the short straw. Rock is about as horrible a draw as you could get this early on as a seed.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Darts thread
December 21, 2022, 03:38:12 pm
Too easy for Rock that one.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Darts thread
December 21, 2022, 03:40:15 pm
Rock v Aspinall could be an absolute slugfest. Christmas getting in the way is annoying. Rock wins whatever he wants before he retires. Hes got magic in his right arm and those metal sticks.
TheKid.

Re: Darts thread
December 21, 2022, 10:51:58 pm
Jesus Christ, feed the scousers being sang at the darts, this country is full of c*nts
voodoo ray

Re: Darts thread
December 21, 2022, 10:56:28 pm
Quote from: TheKid. on December 21, 2022, 10:51:58 pm
Jesus Christ, feed the scousers being sang at the darts, this country is full of c*nts

Someone comes out with this every year.

It's not, and never has been. It's "feed the stands".
TheKid.

Re: Darts thread
December 21, 2022, 10:58:13 pm
Just a coincidence its Bunting playing then? It definitely didnt sound like Feed the stands
voodoo ray

Re: Darts thread
December 21, 2022, 11:00:13 pm
Quote from: TheKid. on December 21, 2022, 10:58:13 pm
Just a coincidence its Bunting playing then? It definitely didnt sound like Feed the stands

It's stands. It's always stands, it's always been stands. The fact bunting (not a Scouser) is playing is totally irrelevant.

Like I said, someone comes out with this every year.
The North Bank

Re: Darts thread
December 23, 2022, 08:58:14 am
I was wondering what they were singing , come to think of it, it does sound like stands yes.

They do sing Tottenham get battered everywhere they go. Ive never been but its in Arsenal area, the Alexander palace. So may be a few of the fans get up there.
voodoo ray

Re: Darts thread
December 23, 2022, 09:06:15 am
it's the usual back and forth that always happens there (and always more so there than any other venue), it's been going on for years.

those in the stands start off with "boring boring tables" or "tables, give us a song"
the tables lot reply with "we pay your benefits", "sit down in your plastic seats" or "feed the stands" because the seats in the stands are cheaper so those in them are clearly destitute.

someone on the internet thinks they're the first person ever to hear this and mistakenly thinks they're singing something about scousers and gets their arse out about it. they're wrong, and they've always been wrong.


the only song I've heard about anyone getting battered this year seems to be "scotland" trotted out whenever a scottish player is on stage. soutar always seems to encourage more of it and anderson grabbed his tartan sleeve after he won as well.
The North Bank

Re: Darts thread
December 23, 2022, 09:23:51 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on December 23, 2022, 09:06:15 am
it's the usual back and forth that always happens there (and always more so there than any other venue), it's been going on for years.

those in the stands start off with "boring boring tables" or "tables, give us a song"
the tables lot reply with "we pay your benefits", "sit down in your plastic seats" or "feed the stands" because the seats in the stands are cheaper so those in them are clearly destitute.

someone on the internet thinks they're the first person ever to hear this and mistakenly thinks they're singing something about scousers and gets their arse out about it. they're wrong, and they've always been wrong.


the only song I've heard about anyone getting battered this year seems to be "scotland" trotted out whenever a scottish player is on stage. soutar always seems to encourage more of it and anderson grabbed his tartan sleeve after he won as well.

It definitely seems like a fun atmosphere and nothing nasty in it. Not like the vile stuff you heard at football, like the city fans yesterday.
gazzalfc

Re: Darts thread
December 23, 2022, 01:05:26 pm
James Wade out
zamagiure

Re: Darts thread
December 23, 2022, 01:51:52 pm
My mate Brendan Dolan through.
klopptopia

Re: Darts thread
December 23, 2022, 08:45:47 pm
On the chants/crowds it feels like year on year its less connected to the actual game. Obvious the piss up is a huge reason to go but theres very little singing/reaction to the game in front of them, just the usual boring tables/stands crap. Whats worse is that it all gets sung in a manner that they think theyre the first to ever do it, much like is this a library/wheres you famous atmosphere at anfield by most teams.

I used to go to the PL in Manchester and the Blackpool event a few times a good ten years ago and it was darts first pissup second. It feels like darts is the final priory on most peoples list now after drinking, banter chanting and god knows what else. Id love to go to the worlds one day but dont think I could face that many divvies in one place.
voodoo ray

Re: Darts thread
December 23, 2022, 08:52:32 pm
Quote from: klopptopia on December 23, 2022, 08:45:47 pm
On the chants/crowds it feels like year on year its less connected to the actual game. Obvious the piss up is a huge reason to go but theres very little singing/reaction to the game in front of them, just the usual boring tables/stands crap. Whats worse is that it all gets sung in a manner that they think theyre the first to ever do it, much like is this a library/wheres you famous atmosphere at anfield by most teams.

I used to go to the PL in Manchester and the Blackpool event a few times a good ten years ago and it was darts first pissup second. It feels like darts is the final priory on most peoples list now after drinking, banter chanting and god knows what else. Id love to go to the worlds one day but dont think I could face that many divvies in one place.

It's not new there unfortunately. I've been to a lot of tournaments over the years but never this one as the nobhead quota has always seemed a lot higher than others.

I remember rolling my eyes at them starting the boring tables chant in the first leg of the first game of the afternoon session once, and with my memory that was probably about 6-7 years ago now
Fordy

Re: Darts thread
Today at 12:46:52 pm
Darts back on!

Tough games to call today.

Who do people fancy coming through?
Gerry Attrick

Re: Darts thread
Today at 12:50:51 pm
Cannot wait for Rock v Aspinall.
voodoo ray

Re: Darts thread
Today at 12:57:16 pm
studio looked pretty funereal with them all in black at the start. welcome back to the party!

Other than wanting price out I don't really mind who wins the rest, though clayton knocking out dolan would be appreciated too.

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
3x Third Round
Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Krzysztof Ratajski
Nathan Aspinall vs Josh Rock
Jonny Clayton vs Brendan Dolan

Evening Session (7pm)
3x Third Round
Jim Williams vs Gabriel Clemens
Gerwyn Price vs Raymond van Barneveld
Peter Wright vs Kim Huybrechts
19th Nervous Title

Re: Darts thread
Today at 02:45:21 pm
Aspinall vs Rock living up to it's billing.
sinnermichael

Re: Darts thread
Today at 03:16:20 pm
Great game. Rock is the real deal.
voodoo ray

Re: Darts thread
Today at 03:24:09 pm
Aspinall should have won that but 29% on doubles doesn't deserve to win anything.

He's good though is rock. If a bit up and down at the moment.
gazzalfc

Re: Darts thread
Today at 08:23:56 pm
Jim Williams playing the game of his life. A double 2 away from winning and now Clemens has come back to 3-3
sinnermichael

Re: Darts thread
Today at 08:33:22 pm
Another brilliant game.
voodoo ray

Re: Darts thread
Today at 08:36:27 pm
a good comeback that from the taller than average german.
DelTrotter

Re: Darts thread
Today at 08:38:00 pm
That was quality. Hopefully Barney can do something here.
gazzalfc

Re: Darts thread
Today at 08:44:23 pm
The boos
Fordy

Re: Darts thread
Today at 09:31:56 pm
Well done Price.

Great performance.
RedSince86

Re: Darts thread
Today at 09:50:08 pm
Another retirement for Barney beckoning?

That was gruesome viewing.
