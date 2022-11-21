« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 446 447 448 449 450 [451]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darts thread  (Read 833304 times)

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18000 on: November 21, 2022, 06:20:49 am »
BDO standard from Aspinall, but will smith give a fuck? Absolutely not. Maybe this will burst the dam now.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,750
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Darts thread
« Reply #18001 on: Today at 11:09:27 pm »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 ... 446 447 448 449 450 [451]   Go Up
« previous next »
 