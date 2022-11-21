Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Darts thread
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
446
447
448
449
450
[
451
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Darts thread (Read 833304 times)
Gerry Attrick
Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
Legacy Fan
Posts: 47,693
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darts thread
«
Reply #18000 on:
November 21, 2022, 06:20:49 am »
BDO standard from Aspinall, but will smith give a fuck? Absolutely not. Maybe this will burst the dam now.
Logged
4pool
Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 49,750
Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Darts thread
«
Reply #18001 on:
Today
at 11:09:27 pm »
MvG 9 darter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0wyy2AZqGwg
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Print
Pages:
1
...
446
447
448
449
450
[
451
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Darts thread
Page created in 0.01 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.54]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2