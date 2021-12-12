« previous next »
Online Crosby Dick

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17840 on: Today at 08:18:42 pm »
Smith is a St Helens Manc isnt he? Is he alright though, apart from that.
Offline **** The Pain Away.

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17841 on: Today at 08:20:06 pm »
What the hell is this habit of kissing their children on the mouth? Pedos the lot of them....!
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17842 on: Today at 08:20:09 pm »
It honestly feels like this is Smith's time, but Wright will make him earn it. Don't think a mid 90s average will get this done.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17843 on: Today at 08:29:40 pm »
What is this?
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17844 on: Today at 08:32:34 pm »
Quote from: **** The Pain Away. on Today at 08:20:06 pm
What the hell is this habit of kissing their children on the mouth? Pedos the lot of them....!

For kissing their own kids? Get a grip
Offline scotkop

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17845 on: Today at 08:33:18 pm »
Quote from: **** The Pain Away. on Today at 08:20:06 pm
What the hell is this habit of kissing their children on the mouth? Pedos the lot of them....!
Fucking strange take that. Grow up!
Offline Teacher

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17846 on: Today at 08:37:16 pm »
Any streams/links for tonight?
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17847 on: Today at 08:44:22 pm »
If Smith doesn't get busy on the doubles he's going to have a big problem.
Online Legs

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17848 on: Today at 08:49:39 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:44:22 pm
If Smith doesn't get busy on the doubles he's going to have a big problem.

He has had a nightnare start.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17849 on: Today at 09:09:22 pm »
That's a huge let off for Smith. 2-2 is obviously a whole pile than 3-1.
Online Fordy

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17850 on: Today at 09:15:38 pm »
Why bring Mardle on??
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17851 on: Today at 09:25:17 pm »
This has been class after a terrible first set. Sky high averages since then.
Online Fordy

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17852 on: Today at 09:33:35 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:25:17 pm
This has been class after a terrible first set. Sky high averages since then.

Tough call now.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17853 on: Today at 09:34:32 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 09:33:35 pm
Tough call now.

If I was betting it I'd bet Smith, but yeah as good as a coin toss as this point.
Online Ray K

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17854 on: Today at 09:40:54 pm »
Smith now nailing all his doubles.
Online kennedy81

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17855 on: Today at 09:42:18 pm »
Smith in the groove here. Great player to watch when he's playing well.
Online kennedy81

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17856 on: Today at 09:43:09 pm »
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17857 on: Today at 09:45:39 pm »
Smith has averaged a ton or more in every set since the doubling debacle in the second leg. Most are 103 plus too. Wright is hanging on for grim death, but you know he'll do enough to take advantage should Smith fall on his arse.
Offline Teacher

Re: Darts thread
« Reply #17858 on: Today at 09:59:50 pm »
