MVG has had a BDO draw all the tournament the players he's played so far are all BDO standard
I really don't want a Price v MVG final. I'll not even bother watching that probably.
Can't stand Wright absolute clown better not be getting to the final here nobody wants him against MVG as it's gonna be a complet borefest final because Wright shits the bed in finals
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
I don't mind Peter Wright, i find Gerwyn Price more of a prick
Hahahaha this guy
Not been watching. Care to share?
Pleased that game is on first so I can miss it.
Why? Good match this
Price needs to step up as if Wright wins will get a non event of a final which will probably end 7-1 or 7-2
Itll be a non event either way, Van Gerwen dismantles either of these
Page created in 0.056 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.35]