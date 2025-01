Christ these lot are a nightmare. Moved house a couple of months ago and the engineer said we would get SKy Sports and Cinema for two months free as it was something they offered with a home move. He said we'd get an email when the free period was over to check if we wanted to cancel it. Fair enough I thought, been using a dongle for years now but I wasn't going to turn my nose up at freebies for two months.Well I'm two months on and received nothing and lo and behold I check my bill and they've just started charging me for both. I've now been sat on live chat with someone for 2 bloody hours trying to get them to remove them and they still haven't done it. Now the "agent" I'm chatting with has just said he's off on his break.