« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread  (Read 190508 times)

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,796
  • JFT97
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1320 on: November 19, 2024, 03:42:17 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on November 19, 2024, 02:15:41 pm
Some of them have significant delays compared to a live broadcast which might be something you want to bear in mind. I think at launch Sky Glass and Sky Stream were running 1-2 minutes behind the satellite broadcast, I don't know if they've improved this since.

I'd say sky sports on my Now TV is probably a minute behind.

Quote from: [new username under construction] on November 19, 2024, 03:15:18 pm
I have the bandwidth (1gig) but depends what I'm doing with it thats the problem, I refuse to go back to the time where I had to download stuff when I went to bed because it was used up through the day :P

That's more than enough.

I get around 980Mbps d/l and 850Mbps u/l.  I can stream a 4K film using my emby share, or watch something in UHD on Now TV, while I'm doing work online and the kids are on their phones/laptops and don't notice any issues.
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,954
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1321 on: November 19, 2024, 03:54:58 pm »
I was thinking about EE tv sports but saw (Increases by £5 each 31 March)...sounds about right :/
Logged

Online Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,123
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1322 on: November 19, 2024, 03:57:18 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on November 19, 2024, 03:54:58 pm
I was thinking about EE tv sports but saw (Increases by £5 each 31 March)...sounds about right :/
That seems to be the way across the board with media companies
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,954
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1323 on: November 19, 2024, 04:05:01 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on November 19, 2024, 03:57:18 pm
That seems to be the way across the board with media companies

It's like, umm until when? I just keep throwing money at you?
Logged

Offline The G in Gin&Tonic

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,440
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1324 on: December 12, 2024, 02:39:08 pm »
After more than 24 years as a Sky customer my Mum cancelled her subscription with them. To be offered £115 a month for Signature package, Sports & Broadband etc. For a pensioner she couldn't justify it. Sky were being ridiculous.
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,796
  • JFT97
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1325 on: December 12, 2024, 05:10:17 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on December 12, 2024, 02:39:08 pm
After more than 24 years as a Sky customer my Mum cancelled her subscription with them. To be offered £115 a month for Signature package, Sports & Broadband etc. For a pensioner she couldn't justify it. Sky were being ridiculous.

Once you've left they'll more than likely bombard you with offers to tempt you back if you decide that you miss it.  I keep getting offers from them for Sky Stream, Signature, Netflix and Sports HD for between £36-£40 a month.  The UHD offer is either £1 or £2 a month extra.  That doesn't included broadband, but you can get fibre for anything between £20-£30 on top.

I don't miss Sky and haven't heard great things about Stream, so haven't bothered going back to them.
Logged

Offline The G in Gin&Tonic

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,440
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1326 on: December 13, 2024, 01:29:04 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on December 12, 2024, 05:10:17 pm
Once you've left they'll more than likely bombard you with offers to tempt you back if you decide that you miss it.  I keep getting offers from them for Sky Stream, Signature, Netflix and Sports HD for between £36-£40 a month.  The UHD offer is either £1 or £2 a month extra.  That doesn't included broadband, but you can get fibre for anything between £20-£30 on top.

I don't miss Sky and haven't heard great things about Stream, so haven't bothered going back to them.
Hopefully you are correct. They didn't seemed that fussed when we went via retentions and seemed perfectly "fine" increasing her bills by nearly £20 a month for same package.
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,442
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1327 on: December 14, 2024, 11:51:22 am »
Quote from: jonnypb on December 12, 2024, 05:10:17 pm
Once you've left they'll more than likely bombard you with offers to tempt you back if you decide that you miss it.  I keep getting offers from them for Sky Stream, Signature, Netflix and Sports HD for between £36-£40 a month.  The UHD offer is either £1 or £2 a month extra.  That doesn't included broadband, but you can get fibre for anything between £20-£30 on top.

I don't miss Sky and haven't heard great things about Stream, so haven't bothered going back to them.

Yes pretty much the same experience I had after I chucked them, it does seem to be Stream that they are pushing, and like you I also haven't heard great word of mouth about it
Logged

Offline The G in Gin&Tonic

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,440
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1328 on: Today at 09:46:55 am »
Nothing as of yet for my Mum! They've never even called once haha.
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,442
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1329 on: Today at 11:06:58 am »
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Today at 09:46:55 am
Nothing as of yet for my Mum! They've never even called once haha.

For me anyway it was a month or 2 after I left before decent offers came through and even then they never got much above "decent", its not like the good old days where they threw insane offers at you to come back
Logged

Offline Ernie Clicker

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,910
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1330 on: Today at 12:41:13 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Today at 09:46:55 am
Nothing as of yet for my Mum! They've never even called once haha.
I never got a call either mate, I ended up phoning them to tell them I was just starting a cooling-off period with another provider and it's their last chance to make a decent offer.
They did.
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,796
  • JFT97
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1331 on: Today at 01:25:29 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Today at 09:46:55 am
Nothing as of yet for my Mum! They've never even called once haha.

Has the subscription actually cancelled? I didnt get decent offers until I was completely out of contract.

You may also want to check in your Sky account if you allow marketing communications, I think I read on another forum that you had to allow this to get offers through the mail from Sky.
Logged

Online The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,285
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1332 on: Today at 03:04:07 pm »
Quote from: Ernie Clicker on Today at 12:41:13 pm
I never got a call either mate, I ended up phoning them to tell them I was just starting a cooling-off period with another provider and it's their last chance to make a decent offer.
They did.

That's worth trying hey John. My offer is coming to an end but as they charged me a load of money on a phone call, I will be using that as a bit of leverage. Fuming about that.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Up
« previous next »
 