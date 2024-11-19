After more than 24 years as a Sky customer my Mum cancelled her subscription with them. To be offered £115 a month for Signature package, Sports & Broadband etc. For a pensioner she couldn't justify it. Sky were being ridiculous.



Once you've left they'll more than likely bombard you with offers to tempt you back if you decide that you miss it. I keep getting offers from them for Sky Stream, Signature, Netflix and Sports HD for between £36-£40 a month. The UHD offer is either £1 or £2 a month extra. That doesn't included broadband, but you can get fibre for anything between £20-£30 on top.I don't miss Sky and haven't heard great things about Stream, so haven't bothered going back to them.