« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread  (Read 179297 times)

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,925
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1280 on: January 23, 2024, 09:46:58 am »
Have a look in the logs on the admin for the router and see what it's logging when you see it drop off and then ask for it to be escalated to someone who isn't reading off a script.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,719
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1281 on: January 23, 2024, 12:16:04 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on January 23, 2024, 09:46:58 am
Have a look in the logs on the admin for the router and see what it's logging when you see it drop off and then ask for it to be escalated to someone who isn't reading off a script.


That sounds interesting - how do I do that?

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,925
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1282 on: January 23, 2024, 12:24:13 pm »
on the bottom of the router there'll be a sticker with the admin url and the default login details, I don't have the residential router any more so can't tell you where exactly in the UI it is other than remembering it'll be under  'advanced' ;D
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,719
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1283 on: January 23, 2024, 01:59:12 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on January 23, 2024, 12:24:13 pm
on the bottom of the router there'll be a sticker with the admin url and the default login details, I don't have the residential router any more so can't tell you where exactly in the UI it is other than remembering it'll be under  'advanced' ;D


Thanks - I'll give it a go
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,175
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1284 on: January 23, 2024, 04:26:24 pm »
I gave up hope of getting any kind of decent pricing from them on TV, might just go with the virgin stream box for terrestrial (we don't have an aerial) and can add extras to it on a monthly flexible basis if needed. Farcical that Virgin are currently cheaper than Sky at present for Sky's own channels!
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,719
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1285 on: January 24, 2024, 03:37:18 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on January 23, 2024, 04:26:24 pm
I gave up hope of getting any kind of decent pricing from them on TV, might just go with the virgin stream box for terrestrial (we don't have an aerial) and can add extras to it on a monthly flexible basis if needed. Farcical that Virgin are currently cheaper than Sky at present for Sky's own channels!


I got through to another foreign callcentre grunt, who would only offer £6 off (£68). He did agree to refund the £9.95 p&p charge for the new router, but said £6 was the most he could offer off. I asked to speak to his manager. After blustering that he couldn't, he eventually did when I persisted.

His 'boss' then offered me just £2 off, telling me it was the most he could go to. I told him his colleague just offered me £6 off. He then said £5 off maximum.

At that point, I decided to cancel and to fuck with it all.

I asked him how I go about cancelling the contract totally and he told me he'd put me through to the cancellations department.

I got to speak to a lovely and really helpful Scottish lady called Pauline. I explained the whole backstory and she said she would raise an internal complaint because I'd been treated shockingly. Should never have been charged £9.95 because I pay for Sky Boost. Sky should have sent an engineer out when the new router didn't fix the problem. She doesn't blame me for switching the broadband.

She agreed to knock £20/month off the TV package - and credit a further £10 off my bill for the inconvenience.

I still think Sky are shite, and I'm still moving my Broadband, but I did renew the TV for 18 months.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,484
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1286 on: February 3, 2024, 01:18:04 pm »
So, moving house soon and Virgin (who I'm with currently) not available at the new property.

Need to be able to record stuff properly, not sure if we're able to put a dish up yet as waiting for a response.  Saw that BT Openreach is installed when we took a look around the place.

Main watching is football in UHD/HD and the usual apps, plus the missus and her soaps. 

What options should I be looking at please?  Is it possible to use Sky Q without a dish?
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,125
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1287 on: February 3, 2024, 01:39:58 pm »
BT TV is another option. Delivered over the Internet. Sky Q requires dish.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1288 on: February 12, 2024, 03:39:30 pm »
EE TV is decent so far. Can record (up to 600 hours I think) and can definitely record a few channels at once. Also does series link etc like Sky Q, and is integrated with the main entertainments apps with the exception of Disney+ (I'd also want YouTube and Spotify) but this isn't a dealbreaker as my actual TV has them built in anyway.

All the Sky content is delivered via Now TV, but it's built into the main TV guide so you don't have to open an app to watch Sky Sports Football, for example. And one plus over Sky, if you're on Netflix or another app you can still bring up the main home screen as an overlay, so you don't have to fully exit the app you're in to check something else out.

Additional box (which was free) is good too, albeit not linked to the main box so you can't access recordings on it which is a shame.

I think Sky is clearly better - just a much nicer interface IMO and I think Sky is much better at bringing shows to your attention so there's always a feeling that you're maybe missing a show you didn't know was on. But I'm paying less money than I was with Sky, and getting more for it (TNT Sports), plus I have the flexibility to cancel individual elements of the package on a monthly basis if I want (e.g. I'll save something like £40 a month over summer as I'll cancel the sports packages while the footy is off).

It's also entirely streaming based, but I've gone to 500MB so it's been flawless so far.
Logged

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,652
  • JFT97
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1289 on: February 13, 2024, 10:17:34 am »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on February  3, 2024, 01:18:04 pm

What options should I be looking at please?  Is it possible to use Sky Q without a dish?

Sky stream doesn't require a dish.  Not used it, so can't comment on how good it is.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,174
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1290 on: March 11, 2024, 05:56:48 pm »
Im currently paying Sky £78 for the basic TV package, a second box, Netflix, superfast broadband (about 80 mb/s) and a home phone, I have been out of contact for a year and its due to go up to £104 in May FFS.

Would love to jump ship to Virgin Media but their offering on Indian channels isnt as good and my burglar alarm is hooked up to the phone and if I change it to Virgin that needs to be redone due the fact their phones work in different ways (but I will have to change it by the end of next year when BT turn off the legacy phone network).

I think Im going to have to call them up soon and tell them Im leaving and see what they do.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1291 on: March 12, 2024, 07:02:35 am »
Does anyone have Sky Glass ?  Just wondering whether the 55 inch set can be mounted with a standard vesa bracket (that's already up), it's a pretty sturdy one, it's had 65 and 70 inch sets mounted on it.
Logged

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,652
  • JFT97
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1292 on: August 12, 2024, 09:10:53 pm »
Finally binned Sky off after many years. This is the first year that they havent given me a decent offer to tempt me to stay.

Just got an offer off a mate who had a voucher to get Sky Sports for £19.99 a month via Now TV and 3 months free UHD, after that its £3 a month for UHD with the offer. Got to say the UHD picture looks better than Sky Q UHD and it beats the Sky Stream service with their crappy pucks by a mile.
Logged

Offline owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,270
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1293 on: September 16, 2024, 10:47:28 am »
Quote from: jonnypb on August 12, 2024, 09:10:53 pm
Finally binned Sky off after many years. This is the first year that they havent given me a decent offer to tempt me to stay.

Just got an offer off a mate who had a voucher to get Sky Sports for £19.99 a month via Now TV and 3 months free UHD, after that its £3 a month for UHD with the offer. Got to say the UHD picture looks better than Sky Q UHD and it beats the Sky Stream service with their crappy pucks by a mile.
In the same boat, package went up to silly amount so threatened to cancel. The deal they offered me to stay was even more lol. Finally fully cancelled. Probably the first time in 15 years I'll have not had sky.

Need a new way to watch the footy now.
Logged

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,652
  • JFT97
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1294 on: September 16, 2024, 08:36:13 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on September 16, 2024, 10:47:28 am
In the same boat, package went up to silly amount so threatened to cancel. The deal they offered me to stay was even more lol. Finally fully cancelled. Probably the first time in 15 years I'll have not had sky.

Need a new way to watch the footy now.

I received an offer from Sky yesterday via the post.  Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment, Netflix and Sports in HD for £40 per month on a 24 month contract.  UHD and Dolby Atmos an extra £2 a month.

If I had received this when I had my cancellation notice in then I may have been tempted to stay for £42 a month, and although the offer is tempting, I've since read a lot of issues with Sky Stream and how shite their pucks are.  So many people have lip sync issues when using Dolby Atmos and an external sound bar, which kind of makes it pointless having.

I suspect that you'll probably get a better offer a month or so after leaving, but until they sort out Sky Stream, I'm happy with just having Sky Sports via Now TV for £20 a month.
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,175
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1295 on: September 17, 2024, 03:36:13 pm »
Even after I left, I never really received a decent offer, just a little better than the shitty one they gave me after I gave my notice.

Its not the old days where they threw good offers around after you threatened to cancel.

I don't really miss it that much to be honest
Logged

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,652
  • JFT97
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1296 on: October 8, 2024, 03:08:36 pm »
The offers keep coming...

Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment, Netflix and Sports in HD for £36 per month on a 24 month contract.  UHD and Dolby Atmos an extra £2 a month.

Would be tempting, but I don't miss Sky and the stream puck is supposed to be garbage with lots of issues.
Logged

Offline Can23

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1297 on: October 9, 2024, 11:32:15 am »
sky up for renewal next month . What way do i play them ring up and say cancelling because going be too expensive ?
Logged

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,652
  • JFT97
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1298 on: October 9, 2024, 01:03:56 pm »
Quote from: Can23 on October  9, 2024, 11:32:15 am
sky up for renewal next month . What way do i play them ring up and say cancelling because going be too expensive ?


Ring up and cancel, you probably wont get a decent offer until youre in your cancellation period and notifed them. You may even need to leave Sky and wait for an offer to come through, which is what happened with me this year.
Logged

Offline Can23

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1299 on: Yesterday at 12:30:27 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on October  9, 2024, 01:03:56 pm

Ring up and cancel, you probably wont get a decent offer until youre in your cancellation period and notifed them. You may even need to leave Sky and wait for an offer to come through, which is what happened with me this year.
Ok thanks . Will try that .
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,230
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1300 on: Yesterday at 08:12:54 pm »
Quote from: Can23 on October  9, 2024, 11:32:15 am
sky up for renewal next month . What way do i play them ring up and say cancelling because going be too expensive ?
I had Signature with all the sports & Netflix. No movies or broadband, it was £97/year expiring in September. Sky were going to increase it to £104 so I gave them notice to cancel at the end of July. I got to within 10 days of it expiring and I hadn't had a call from their retentions team so I phoned and said I was in a two week cool-off period with BT / EE TV and were they prepared to offer me anything good (not a complete lie because I was very, very close to going with BT). Sky reviewed my package, added Discovery+ and Sky Cinema and dropped the price to £87. I was happy with that.
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,175
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1301 on: Today at 11:10:32 am »
If you put in for cancellation they will offer something, just don't expect offers as good as in recent years
Logged

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,652
  • JFT97
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1302 on: Today at 02:28:49 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:10:32 am
If you put in for cancellation they will offer something, just don't expect offers as good as in recent years

This is the first year I've not an offer decent enough to stay with them when I was in my cancellation period.

The Sky Q offers don't seem to be great, but if you're willing to go down the Sky Stream route then once you've cancelled they seem to be sending out better offers in the post.  The first one was for £40 which I ignored and then I just got one for £36 in the last week.  Sky Signature, Sky Sports HD and Netflix.  UHD was £2 extra.

There does seem to be a push to move people away from the Satellite dish to the streaming service.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,125
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1303 on: Today at 02:38:36 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 02:28:49 pm
There does seem to be a push to move people away from the Satellite dish to the streaming service.

Their long term plan has been to move away from satellite broadcast for a while. They don't own their own satellites and have a contract with SES until 2027 although I think I saw something earlier in the week that said they've extended to 2029. There will come a point though where it's no longer cost effective for them to broadcast via satellite as they move customers off it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Up
« previous next »
 