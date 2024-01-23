I gave up hope of getting any kind of decent pricing from them on TV, might just go with the virgin stream box for terrestrial (we don't have an aerial) and can add extras to it on a monthly flexible basis if needed. Farcical that Virgin are currently cheaper than Sky at present for Sky's own channels!
I got through to another foreign callcentre grunt, who would only offer £6 off (£68). He did agree to refund the £9.95 p&p charge for the new router, but said £6 was the most he could offer off. I asked to speak to his manager. After blustering that he couldn't, he eventually did when I persisted.
His 'boss' then offered me just £2 off, telling me it was the most he could go to. I told him his colleague just offered me £6 off. He then said £5 off maximum.
At that point, I decided to cancel and to fuck with it all.
I asked him how I go about cancelling the contract totally and he told me he'd put me through to the cancellations department.
I got to speak to a lovely and really helpful Scottish lady called Pauline. I explained the whole backstory and she said she would raise an internal complaint because I'd been treated shockingly. Should never have been charged £9.95 because I pay for Sky Boost. Sky should have sent an engineer out when the new router didn't fix the problem. She doesn't blame me for switching the broadband.
She agreed to knock £20/month off the TV package - and credit a further £10 off my bill for the inconvenience.
I still think Sky are shite, and I'm still moving my Broadband, but I did renew the TV for 18 months.