EE TV is decent so far. Can record (up to 600 hours I think) and can definitely record a few channels at once. Also does series link etc like Sky Q, and is integrated with the main entertainments apps with the exception of Disney+ (I'd also want YouTube and Spotify) but this isn't a dealbreaker as my actual TV has them built in anyway.



All the Sky content is delivered via Now TV, but it's built into the main TV guide so you don't have to open an app to watch Sky Sports Football, for example. And one plus over Sky, if you're on Netflix or another app you can still bring up the main home screen as an overlay, so you don't have to fully exit the app you're in to check something else out.



Additional box (which was free) is good too, albeit not linked to the main box so you can't access recordings on it which is a shame.



I think Sky is clearly better - just a much nicer interface IMO and I think Sky is much better at bringing shows to your attention so there's always a feeling that you're maybe missing a show you didn't know was on. But I'm paying less money than I was with Sky, and getting more for it (TNT Sports), plus I have the flexibility to cancel individual elements of the package on a monthly basis if I want (e.g. I'll save something like £40 a month over summer as I'll cancel the sports packages while the footy is off).



It's also entirely streaming based, but I've gone to 500MB so it's been flawless so far.