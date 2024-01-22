I phoned them last night to say I was signing up for EE and they didnt make any counter offer. Contract due to expire on Sunday and havent had any offer since 21 December when I phoned to put my notice in.



Have signed up for EE now and cant complain with £99 for 500MB full fibre plus full works TV including a second box and Netflix plus six months of Apple TV. Pleased to have TNT Sports too for our Europa run in and what I presume will be multiple Saturday 12.30 kick offs I also have a Fire Stick so may end up removing the Sports package which would shave something like £40 off my bill - think the flexibility EE is offering is v good.



I've had enough of their broadband.We've been with them for broadband and TV for years, and never really had issues. But late Nov we started getting massive drop-offs on the broadband. When I checked, we were still getting over 100mbps to the premises, but down to 0.1mbps coming from the router. It was stopping not just things like Firesticks working, but also the second SkyQ box. First time, I powered it off and restarted. Worked... for about a week. Did 'the fix' again, this time it worked for 5 days, then 3 days, then 2.They did a test and agreed the issue was the router, so sent me another. Didn't tell me there'd be a £9.99 p&p charge, mind, which has pissed me off. They also offered me a new discounted deal, which knocked broadband & tv (with add-ons) to the same price we'd been payingWithin a week of using the new router, the same problem. Powered it off & restarted... fine... for a week, and so on.I've all but decided to move to Vodafone. My mobile's with them and they've offered a discount. A little cheaper for 500mbps (on their Pro package) than even the so-called discounted Sky broadband, where speed would fluctuate between 30mbps and 150mbps.But I want to ideally keep Sky TV. It's just so convenient. I asked what discounts they could offer me to renew and the knobhead at the other end starts trying to sell me Sky Stream. I explain I want to stick with Q (even though I think it's shit and, in terms of functionality, worse than Sky+!! But I fear how much shittier Sky could make new things) and he clams up for a few seconds then offers me a derisory £2/month off - telling me it's the very best they can offer.I'm going to have another crack at them tomorrow. But they just don't seem arsed.One thing I did notice when I first called them in December is I got through to some [presumably] Indian call centre and they are woeful. I put the phone down because they couldn't understand what I was trying to explain. Called back later in the day on a different number and got an English person who understood perfectly and was really helpful. I just wish I could find this alternative number!!