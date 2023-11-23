Sky were a joke when it came to my renewal cost. Had sky movies, sky sports, signature, multi room and ultra HD and they were charging me £70 as a new customer. Came to renewal and they tried to bump the price right up to £136 and said that was due to a new customer discount. Got a few mates who work at sky and they told me the way to go forward- Told them I was leaving and they got the price down to £86. I told them this still wasnt enough and I was going to leave. Ive got a firestick in the house and literally got everything on it that I had with sky so was more than happy to play the long game.
Its probably been about 3 months since I left sky now and every 2-3 weeks, Im getting letters from them to come back. Last month the same package was only going to cost me £46. On Thursday there got another Black Friday offer and it was for:-
£12 for signature
£5 multi screen
£4 movies
£11 sports
£4 UHD
£36 for this package. Currently paying £50 a month for broadband with Virgin and got on the phone to sky and asked if theyd do a deal on my broadband and got 500mb download for £30. Ended up taking the full package again for £66 including broadband.
Long story short- if you can play the long waiting game with them when you leave then do it because they get pretty desperate for you to come back especially if you dont send the equipments back straightaway.