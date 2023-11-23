« previous next »
Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 57,848
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
November 23, 2023, 04:01:38 pm
Quote from: S on November 23, 2023, 03:36:52 pm
I have Broadband and TV with Sky. My current package is...

Broadband
Sky Signature
Sky Sports - Complete Pack
TNT Sports

I spoke with an adviser and he said the cheapest they could offer for all this was £102. Does this seem likely, or will they go lower if I threaten to leave altogether? I'm out of contract and have been with them for 18 years, though I'm not sure if loyalty actually means anything in this instance.

I would happily just use the sports for football. Is there any way of just getting the Sky Sports Football channel?

Sky cost a shitload of money but is also a pretty good service in my experience. I'm kind of put off by the likes of NowTV and other options because Sky are very good when it comes to subtitles (which I need), and I hate the footy being a little bit behind and randomly switching to a lower quality image etc.

I just built a package on the SKy site
Sky Entertainment and Netflix (no idea if this is different from Signature)
Sky Sports
TNT
Full Fibre £100

Cost is £83 a month for 18 months with a tenner set up fee for the Fibre.

They can definitely go lower than £102.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

S

  pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 12,671
  Tonight, Tonight
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
November 23, 2023, 05:10:43 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 23, 2023, 04:01:38 pm
I just built a package on the SKy site
Sky Entertainment and Netflix (no idea if this is different from Signature)
Sky Sports
TNT
Full Fibre £100

Cost is £83 a month for 18 months with a tenner set up fee for the Fibre.

They can definitely go lower than £102.
From what I can tell Entertainment and Signature are essentially the same, they seem to have stopped referring to the latter.

Thanks mate, I'm gonna quote this figure to them and see what happens.

Claire.

  RAWK Staff.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 20,842
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
November 24, 2023, 09:20:04 am
Quote from: S on November 23, 2023, 05:10:43 pm
From what I can tell Entertainment and Signature are essentially the same, they seem to have stopped referring to the latter.

Thanks mate, I'm gonna quote this figure to them and see what happens.

get a quote from virgin as well for the equivalent incase they throw the old 'only new customers can get that offer' at you.
HeartAndSoul

  OneWillBurn
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,881
  RedOrDead
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
November 24, 2023, 10:53:59 pm
Sky were a joke when it came to my renewal cost. Had sky movies, sky sports, signature, multi room and ultra HD and they were charging me £70 as a new customer. Came to renewal and they tried to bump the price right up to £136 and said that was due to a new customer discount. Got a few mates who work at sky and they told me the way to go forward- Told them I was leaving and they got the price down to £86. I told them this still wasnt enough and I was going to leave. Ive got a firestick in the house and literally got everything on it that I had with sky so was more than happy to play the long game.

Its probably been about 3 months since I left sky now and every 2-3 weeks, Im getting letters from them to come back. Last month the same package was only going to cost me £46. On Thursday there got another Black Friday offer and it was for:-

£12 for signature
£5 multi screen
£4 movies
£11 sports
£4 UHD

£36 for this package. Currently paying £50 a month for broadband with Virgin and got on the phone to sky and asked if theyd do a deal on my broadband and got 500mb download for £30. Ended up taking the full package again for £66 including broadband.

Long story short- if you can play the long waiting game with them when you leave then do it because they get pretty desperate for you to come back especially if you dont send the equipments back straightaway.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

  Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 9,969
  Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
Yesterday at 10:01:07 pm
SkyQ is so shit. Feels like it takes an age to get to where you want to go. Have had it for a long time now but still miss the old Sky biggest thing I miss it when youre watching a recorded programme, then flick to live tv but to get to the recorded programme you were watching you have to go to home>recording>continue - the last system (forget what it was called Sky+??) you could just press play and youd go back to your recording.

Am I missing a shortcut?
JFT96.

Claire.

  RAWK Staff.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 20,842
Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
Today at 08:41:45 am
The sky logo button goes into recordings if I remember right
