Sky were a joke when it came to my renewal cost. Had sky movies, sky sports, signature, multi room and ultra HD and they were charging me £70 as a new customer. Came to renewal and they tried to bump the price right up to £136 and said that was due to a new customer discount. Got a few mates who work at sky and they told me the way to go forward- Told them I was leaving and they got the price down to £86. I told them this still wasnt enough and I was going to leave. Ive got a firestick in the house and literally got everything on it that I had with sky so was more than happy to play the long game.



Its probably been about 3 months since I left sky now and every 2-3 weeks, Im getting letters from them to come back. Last month the same package was only going to cost me £46. On Thursday there got another Black Friday offer and it was for:-



£12 for signature

£5 multi screen

£4 movies

£11 sports

£4 UHD



£36 for this package. Currently paying £50 a month for broadband with Virgin and got on the phone to sky and asked if theyd do a deal on my broadband and got 500mb download for £30. Ended up taking the full package again for £66 including broadband.



Long story short- if you can play the long waiting game with them when you leave then do it because they get pretty desperate for you to come back especially if you dont send the equipments back straightaway.