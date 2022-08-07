« previous next »
Author Topic: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread  (Read 127033 times)

Offline Jshooters

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1040 on: August 7, 2022, 08:03:50 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August  7, 2022, 07:52:40 pm
Never used Skygo but have you checked player setting (if there's such a thing)

Will give it a try next time ta
Offline jonnypb

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1041 on: August 8, 2022, 12:22:11 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on August  7, 2022, 06:09:30 pm
I use skygo for the footy and connect to my tv with hdmi. Worked fine last season but now the picture is really juddery. Its fine on the laptop but just goes that way when connected to the tv.

I get that theyd want to discourage people sharing logins but is there any technical workaround that anyones aware of?

I remember that I had something similar a few years ago, not with skygo, but when watching a stream within a web browser on the laptop which was then connected to the TV via HDMI.  Was fine on the laptop but juddered when playing on the TV if I went full screen.

I'm sure that it was something to do with a setting related to the display.  Something like setting the external display to the primary monitor and not extended?
Offline Jshooters

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1042 on: August 8, 2022, 08:50:50 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on August  8, 2022, 12:22:11 pm
I remember that I had something similar a few years ago, not with skygo, but when watching a stream within a web browser on the laptop which was then connected to the TV via HDMI.  Was fine on the laptop but juddered when playing on the TV if I went full screen.

I'm sure that it was something to do with a setting related to the display.  Something like setting the external display to the primary monitor and not extended?

Thanks for your response mate Ill have a look for that next time
Offline Jshooters

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1043 on: August 17, 2022, 04:36:43 pm »
So I found a workaround in case anyone else has this issue as there were no player settings as far as I could see. Basically if I manually increased the screen size of the app it was ok as long as I didnt go full screen:

Offline Claire's Accessories Xmas Gift Voucher

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1044 on: August 17, 2022, 06:04:30 pm »
Gah, your poor telly be getting icon burn though!
Offline Jshooters

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1045 on: August 18, 2022, 09:56:37 am »
What's icon burn?
Offline Claire's Accessories Xmas Gift Voucher

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1046 on: August 18, 2022, 10:17:45 am »
just meant they're gonna be static on your TV for a long time and might get some burn in
Offline jonnypb

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1047 on: August 18, 2022, 10:48:11 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on August 18, 2022, 09:56:37 am
What's icon burn?

Only an issue if you have OLED or the old style plasma.
Offline Jshooters

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1048 on: August 18, 2022, 02:12:02 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on August 18, 2022, 10:17:45 am
just meant they're gonna be static on your TV for a long time and might get some burn in

Quote from: jonnypb on August 18, 2022, 10:48:11 am
Only an issue if you have OLED or the old style plasma.

Right, ah well it's a price worth paying.  TV will need an upgrade by that point anyway  ;)
Offline Claire's Accessories Xmas Gift Voucher

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1049 on: August 18, 2022, 02:30:46 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on August 18, 2022, 10:48:11 am
Only an issue if you have OLED or the old style plasma.

Can happen on LCD as well
Offline jonnypb

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1050 on: August 18, 2022, 02:44:50 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on August 18, 2022, 02:30:46 pm
Can happen on LCD as well

I think the screen would have to be faulty for that to happen. If you scroll the AV forums for TV buying I think you can safely say that screen burn wont happen on an LCD screen and theres a small chance of it happening on an OLED.  Laptops use LCD screens for that very reason, so that screenburn doesnt occur with the static images that can be left on screen for hours on end. We look after 5000ish laptops at work and in over 20 years weve never had 1 screenburn issue with an LCD.

https://www.rtings.com/tv/learn/permanent-image-retention-burn-in-lcd-oled
Offline Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1051 on: October 29, 2022, 09:13:38 am »
I was fucking about trying to find my log in details for Sky Go, and I came across something that suggests you can have more than 1 person signed up to use your subscription but it looks to be separate from Sky Go. Anyone know the craic with this?
Offline jonnypb

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1052 on: October 29, 2022, 01:50:31 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 29, 2022, 09:13:38 am
I was fucking about trying to find my log in details for Sky Go, and I came across something that suggests you can have more than 1 person signed up to use your subscription but it looks to be separate from Sky Go. Anyone know the craic with this?

I think you can have up to 6 devices registered to use Skygo on your account. Then depending on your subscription you can either stream on 2 or 4 devices at the same time.
Offline Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa...

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1053 on: December 6, 2022, 04:30:50 pm »
I see Sky are now going to charge you for the privilege of being able to skip the adverts on live paused programmes and catch up TV. This will be the death knell for me, don't use it much anyway but will be binning the last remaining package I have off rather than paying an additional £5 a month for the privilege of forwarding the adverts. It's not like they don't charge enough anyway, the robbing bastards
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1054 on: December 6, 2022, 04:52:04 pm »
Quote from: Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa... on December  6, 2022, 04:30:50 pm
I see Sky are now going to charge you for the privilege of being able to skip the adverts on live paused programmes and catch up TV. This will be the death knell for me, don't use it much anyway but will be binning the last remaining package I have off rather than paying an additional £5 a month for the privilege of forwarding the adverts. It's not like they don't charge enough anyway, the robbing bastards

At present subscribers are retroactively ring fenced, if you have a current Sky Q/Sky Glass sub you're fine for 18 months.  A friend of a friend works for Sky in the marketing/sales department, Sky are basically blaming ITV and Channel 4, they've received shite from both because both channels predominantly rely on advertising revenue and the ability to not watch the ads is eating into that revenue which is obviously complete bollocks but apparently that's their reasoning.

I've always been kinda okay with paying for my subscription, I pay roughly £100 PCM but that's for basically everything including broadband, I'm too lazy to sort an IPTV sub out and luckily we're in a position where we can pay for convenience.  That said, the minute they put this on my bill is the day I actually do get off my arse and sort out something else, just out of principle.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1055 on: December 6, 2022, 08:05:00 pm »
Same. I've resisted IPTV because it's so far behind live for the football, but fuck it I'll just not go on Twitter for a tenner a month.
Offline Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1056 on: December 7, 2022, 09:50:03 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on December  6, 2022, 08:05:00 pm
Same. I've resisted IPTV because it's so far behind live for the football, but fuck it I'll just not go on Twitter for a tenner a month.

With a decent provider you can be as little as 15-20 seconds behind live TV. The couple I have now are a bit shit and I'd be lucky to find a decent stream that is less than a minute behind. Recently the best I could find on a game was nearly 3 minutes. It's worth paying a bit extra with IPTV and I'd definitely get opinions from others if you can before buying one, even if you have had a free trial.
Offline Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa...

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1057 on: Yesterday at 02:27:54 pm »
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on December  7, 2022, 09:50:03 am
With a decent provider you can be as little as 15-20 seconds behind live TV. The couple I have now are a bit shit and I'd be lucky to find a decent stream that is less than a minute behind. Recently the best I could find on a game was nearly 3 minutes. It's worth paying a bit extra with IPTV and I'd definitely get opinions from others if you can before buying one, even if you have had a free trial.
I find that the Sky/BT Channels are the closest to "live" rather than the overseas ones but I prefer not to indulge myself with Tyler & Neville and Fletch & Macca if I can avoid it and I also find the picture is better on NBC, for example, and I much prefer their coverage to the UK ones.

I can handle being behind the action anyway, stay out of What's App groups and online for a couple of hours and there's no issue really.


I have two subs, one cost £40 and the other is now £50 for 12 months, it was £30 when I first signed up and you can watch on two TVs at the same time with that one too which is an added bonus
Offline Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa...

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1058 on: Yesterday at 02:29:43 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on December  6, 2022, 04:52:04 pm
At present subscribers are retroactively ring fenced, if you have a current Sky Q/Sky Glass sub you're fine for 18 months.  A friend of a friend works for Sky in the marketing/sales department, Sky are basically blaming ITV and Channel 4, they've received shite from both because both channels predominantly rely on advertising revenue and the ability to not watch the ads is eating into that revenue which is obviously complete bollocks but apparently that's their reasoning.

I've always been kinda okay with paying for my subscription, I pay roughly £100 PCM but that's for basically everything including broadband, I'm too lazy to sort an IPTV sub out and luckily we're in a position where we can pay for convenience.  That said, the minute they put this on my bill is the day I actually do get off my arse and sort out something else, just out of principle.
cheers that's good to know
Offline twootuurtlediivvaas

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
« Reply #1059 on: Today at 01:09:43 am »
Sky offering customers 6 months free AppleTV via the MySky Sky VIP offers
