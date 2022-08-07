With a decent provider you can be as little as 15-20 seconds behind live TV. The couple I have now are a bit shit and I'd be lucky to find a decent stream that is less than a minute behind. Recently the best I could find on a game was nearly 3 minutes. It's worth paying a bit extra with IPTV and I'd definitely get opinions from others if you can before buying one, even if you have had a free trial.
I find that the Sky/BT Channels are the closest to "live" rather than the overseas ones but I prefer not to indulge myself with Tyler & Neville and Fletch & Macca if I can avoid it and I also find the picture is better on NBC, for example, and I much prefer their coverage to the UK ones.
I can handle being behind the action anyway, stay out of What's App groups and online for a couple of hours and there's no issue really.
I have two subs, one cost £40 and the other is now £50 for 12 months, it was £30 when I first signed up and you can watch on two TVs at the same time with that one too which is an added bonus