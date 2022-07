My package was about to hit £174 (80meg BB and all channels plus a multiroom Netflix Disney for the the grandson) Rang them and after being nice to the guy on the phone and quoting a near doubling of Energy bills i settled for 900Meg BB and kept everything for £136. The pole that they needed to run FTTP was unsafe to climb they couldn't get a cherry picker and it took a month to sort. Never lost connection and unsolicited got an email saying they where crediting something like 130quid as "auto compensation"