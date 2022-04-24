« previous next »
BOBSCOUSE

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
April 24, 2022, 10:35:07 am
The £150 is my next month's bill, had been paying £96, glad I happened to check my Sky account upcoming bill before the new rate got charged! 

There's no way I'm paying £150 so am waiting on their Virtual Ass to reconnect me to an Actual Ass this morning so I can sort next month onwards at a exorbitant but less unpalatable rate.
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
April 25, 2022, 12:17:12 am
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on April 24, 2022, 10:35:07 am
The £150 is my next month's bill, had been paying £96, glad I happened to check my Sky account upcoming bill before the new rate got charged! 

There's no way I'm paying £150 so am waiting on their Virtual Ass to reconnect me to an Actual Ass this morning so I can sort next month onwards at a exorbitant but less unpalatable rate.


Try just pressing 20202020202020202020202 (can be any number tbf),they think it;s an error and you get a real person
filopastry

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
April 25, 2022, 12:08:17 pm
From my experience with Sky last year I would guess you will likely have to actually start the cancellation process, and hopefully get a decent offer during the 1 month notice period
duvva

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
April 25, 2022, 07:02:39 pm
Quote from: filopastry on April 25, 2022, 12:08:17 pm
From my experience with Sky last year I would guess you will likely have to actually start the cancellation process, and hopefully get a decent offer during the 1 month notice period
I didnt have to go as far as cancelling, but you do need to get out through to cancellations. I did this by saying that BT were offering a better or similar package for around £100-105 (which they were), and when the first operator couldnt match it they put me through to cancellations. Ive found they usually then offer something a lot better without actually getting to the cancellation process
filopastry

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
April 26, 2022, 02:39:53 pm
Quote from: duvva on April 25, 2022, 07:02:39 pm
I didnt have to go as far as cancelling, but you do need to get out through to cancellations. I did this by saying that BT were offering a better or similar package for around £100-105 (which they were), and when the first operator couldnt match it they put me through to cancellations. Ive found they usually then offer something a lot better without actually getting to the cancellation process

Maybe changed since last year but last year they offered me relatively little pre cancellation, I think it was about an £85 contract only offered about £75 or so pre cancellation going in, after a lot of toing and froing post cancellation notice, eventually got down to £50, although it took a lot of installments to get there!
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
April 26, 2022, 02:45:19 pm
Quote from: filopastry on April 26, 2022, 02:39:53 pm
Maybe changed since last year but last year they offered me relatively little pre cancellation, I think it was about an £85 contract only offered about £75 or so pre cancellation going in, after a lot of toing and froing post cancellation notice, eventually got down to £50, although it took a lot of installments to get there!

You defintely get the best deal once you have signed up to another provider,they take over the process and contact your current one (sky in this case).

Sky would then phone up to try and retain you,then you lie about the deal you have signed up for.
jonnypb

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
April 26, 2022, 02:49:15 pm
Quote from: filopastry on April 26, 2022, 02:39:53 pm
Maybe changed since last year but last year they offered me relatively little pre cancellation, I think it was about an £85 contract only offered about £75 or so pre cancellation going in, after a lot of toing and froing post cancellation notice, eventually got down to £50, although it took a lot of installments to get there!

I went through the cancellation process and then 2 weeks later an offer appeared in my sky account, which was better than anything that I was offered over the phone.
willss

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
May 5, 2022, 12:06:38 pm
Ive had a huge bill increase so called. Ive transferred to sky glass but Im now finding that theres likely to be a delay to live sport. How bad is the delay??
Graeme

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
May 5, 2022, 12:18:36 pm
Quote from: willss on May  5, 2022, 12:06:38 pm
Ive had a huge bill increase so called. Ive transferred to sky glass but Im now finding that theres likely to be a delay to live sport. How bad is the delay??

About 1-2 minutes according to users on the Sky community forums.
willss

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
May 5, 2022, 01:15:27 pm
Quote from: Graeme on May  5, 2022, 12:18:36 pm
About 1-2 minutes according to users on the Sky community forums.
Thanks. I think Ill be using the cooling off period as its be way behind flash scores or any online betting sites
bradders1011

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
May 6, 2022, 09:08:40 am
Honestly don't see the point in Sky Glass. What niche is it filling?
campioni

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
May 6, 2022, 11:56:24 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on May  6, 2022, 09:08:40 am
Honestly don't see the point in Sky Glass. What niche is it filling?

Flats or houses where you can't put a dish up. Also, loads of people have their tvs on the wall these days. Some will like the idea of not having to have a separate sky box connected to the tv that they have to hide somewhere else.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
May 6, 2022, 12:41:04 pm
Quote from: willss on May  5, 2022, 01:15:27 pm
Thanks. I think Ill be using the cooling off period as its be way behind flash scores or any online betting sites

This is sole reason I got Sky installed. I only used IPTV and it was always at best 30-40 seconds behind live action. 1 or 2 betting sites left certain things up for 15-20 seconds after they had happened, x player to get booked or x player to have a shot on target for example, but I was always too slow to get on them. About a week or so after I got it installed, the betting sites sorted it out and had the markets suspended instantly  :D
BOBSCOUSE

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
June 6, 2022, 09:54:12 pm
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on April 23, 2022, 08:24:42 pm
Hey Duvva, thanks for posting this info.  Can I ask, does your package include Cinema?  I'm haggling with Sky at the moment as they want to put my package up to £150 - want to make sure I'm comparing apples with apples!


So, after haggling with Sky I ended up adding BT Sports, losing Sky Cinema at a reluctantly agreed £114.

Package :
Signature
Sky Sports
BT Sports
Multiroom
Netflix
Broadband & boost (50 - 70 mbps package)
HD & UHD

After getting through to end of season and last day of our cooling off period for agreeing the above deal I rang again to cancel - £114 just feels fucking extortionate.

Got on to Virgin.  Added Sky Cinema back on, keeping all the other stuff AND upgraded my broadband to 350mbps deal - £79.  Sky can go fuck themselves.
duvva

Re: Sky+ HD / Sky Q Thread
Today at 12:13:22 am
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on June  6, 2022, 09:54:12 pm
So, after haggling with Sky I ended up adding BT Sports, losing Sky Cinema at a reluctantly agreed £114.

Package :
Signature
Sky Sports
BT Sports
Multiroom
Netflix
Broadband & boost (50 - 70 mbps package)
HD & UHD

After getting through to end of season and last day of our cooling off period for agreeing the above deal I rang again to cancel - £114 just feels fucking extortionate.

Got on to Virgin.  Added Sky Cinema back on, keeping all the other stuff AND upgraded my broadband to 350mbps deal - £79.  Sky can go fuck themselves.
Very decent price that. Unfortunately Virgin not available where I live. Out of interest though which channels do they offer in UHD?
