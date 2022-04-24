From my experience with Sky last year I would guess you will likely have to actually start the cancellation process, and hopefully get a decent offer during the 1 month notice period



I didnt have to go as far as cancelling, but you do need to get out through to cancellations. I did this by saying that BT were offering a better or similar package for around £100-105 (which they were), and when the first operator couldnt match it they put me through to cancellations. Ive found they usually then offer something a lot better without actually getting to the cancellation process