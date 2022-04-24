Hey Duvva, thanks for posting this info. Can I ask, does your package include Cinema? I'm haggling with Sky at the moment as they want to put my package up to £150 - want to make sure I'm comparing apples with apples!
So, after haggling with Sky I ended up adding BT Sports, losing Sky Cinema at a reluctantly agreed £114.
Package :
Signature
Sky Sports
BT Sports
Multiroom
Netflix
Broadband & boost (50 - 70 mbps package)
HD & UHD
After getting through to end of season and last day of our cooling off period for agreeing the above deal I rang again to cancel - £114 just feels fucking extortionate.
Got on to Virgin. Added Sky Cinema back on, keeping all the other stuff AND upgraded my broadband to 350mbps deal - £79. Sky can go fuck themselves.