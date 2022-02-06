I still havent moved over yet. Whats the problem with it?



The functionality is crap and very unintuitive, and very different from the simple way that HD/+ is.Worst of all, I've got a habit of just pausing a programme I'm watching and going off doing something else, then coming back later (if it's the TV in the kitchen, it could be the next day) to watch the remainder.Sky Q automatically un-pauses after just an hour.I also used to be able, if I wanted to actually record what I'd paused for a long while, to just press record and it'd do it. Q doesnt let me.Series link doesn't work the same.Your recordings aren't laid out in the same format as the TV guide (ie, in date order, most recent first)I'm sure I'll get used over time, but it seems they've got rid of all the great, simple processes and stuff, and replaced with over-complicated smartarsedness, trying make it appear more like Netflix or Prime.