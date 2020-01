Anyone dealt with the retention team lately? We had a deal for 12months, its gone up again so i contact them to cancel today. They have been making offers but cant seem to grasp that i don't want to be paying more than what i am, especially as they have lost some of the footie to BT and Amazon. They told me that from tomorrow they will be offering BT sports within their sky packages, not sure at what cost yet etc.



Told them to go ahead with the cancelation, so will see what they come back with but has anyone done this recently and got any good deals? I am happy enough with Sky and what we were paying but its jumped up another £10. Wouldn't mind if they did a similar deal as last time and included Netflix.