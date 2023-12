Hi guysi have a few questions aboutfor anyone that has itwhat is the IP Torrents IPTV like? i see if you donate $20 you can get IPTV, is it any good? how do you download it and watch it on your firestick for example?it says you get a donor star, what is a donor star?. what does VIP status entail?. what does Immune to hit and run mean?thanks in advance