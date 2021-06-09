« previous next »
Author Topic: Torrent sites?  (Read 452950 times)

Offline Lee0-3Liv

Re: Torrent sites?
« Reply #4600 on: June 9, 2021, 07:32:31 pm »
Quote from: Ra1nmak3r on June  8, 2021, 06:44:31 pm
sorry to be cheeky any private torrent invites on the go for me? - thanks

I have 3 torrentleech and 1 iptorrent, if anyone wants one pm me your email address.
Offline IgorBobbins

Re: Torrent sites?
« Reply #4601 on: June 11, 2021, 08:32:59 am »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on June  9, 2021, 07:32:31 pm
I have 3 torrentleech and 1 iptorrent, if anyone wants one pm me your email address.
Hi - I'll take one of those, if still available please?
Offline Lee0-3Liv

Re: Torrent sites?
« Reply #4602 on: June 12, 2021, 03:43:53 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on June 11, 2021, 08:32:59 am
Hi - I'll take one of those, if still available please?

Yeah just pm your email.
Offline Red_Irishman

Re: Torrent sites?
« Reply #4603 on: October 30, 2021, 11:07:24 pm »
HI lads, has anyone an invite to Myanonamouse? Please.
If Everton were playing down the bottom of my garden, I'd draw the curtains. - Bill Shankly 1913 - 1981

Offline Redmaj

Re: Torrent sites?
« Reply #4604 on: November 2, 2021, 10:42:30 pm »
Quote from: Red_Irishman on October 30, 2021, 11:07:24 pm
HI lads, has anyone an invite to Myanonamouse? Please.

I dont but z library and mobilism have 99% of MOST books. Z libs incredible and mobilism is annoying unless you pay to DL. Sent ya some links :) HTH
"To be nobody but yourself in a world which is doing its best day and night to make you like everybody else means to fight the hardest battle which any human being can fight and never stop fighting."

Offline stevieG786

Re: Torrent sites?
« Reply #4605 on: November 26, 2021, 04:24:58 pm »
anyone got any private invites for a decent torrent sites for apps/softwares?  :wave
Offline stevieG786

Re: Torrent sites?
« Reply #4606 on: November 28, 2021, 02:28:03 am »
Is IP torrents still around?
Offline Daniel Cabbaggio

Re: Torrent sites?
« Reply #4607 on: November 28, 2021, 07:37:57 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on November 26, 2021, 04:24:58 pm
anyone got any private invites for a decent torrent sites for apps/softwares?  :wave
i just use this, seems to be grand

https://kickasstorrents.to/
Offline stevieG786

Re: Torrent sites?
« Reply #4608 on: November 29, 2021, 02:16:34 am »
Blocked with Sky broadband?  :'(
Offline Lee0-3Liv

Re: Torrent sites?
« Reply #4609 on: November 29, 2021, 10:45:45 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on November 29, 2021, 02:16:34 am
Blocked with Sky broadband?  :'(

I use Opera browser which has a built in VPN.

If you need an invite, I have three one left for Iptorrents, all gone, just pm your email address.
Offline stevieG786

Re: Torrent sites?
« Reply #4610 on: November 29, 2021, 02:57:50 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on November 29, 2021, 10:45:45 am
I use Opera browser which has a built in VPN.

If you need an invite, I have three for Iptorrents, just pm your email address.

PMd you mate  :wave
Offline capt k

Re: Torrent sites?
« Reply #4611 on: December 26, 2021, 09:09:19 pm »
Been Blocked by the Govt..anyone have a link to the ipt web browser?
Offline Hendollama

Re: Torrent sites?
« Reply #4612 on: February 17, 2022, 10:53:06 am »
Any spare invites for any private tracker?
Offline Metallinick

Re: Torrent sites?
« Reply #4613 on: May 10, 2022, 01:22:25 pm »
Hey gang...has anyone got an invite for IP Torrents they can share with me? Cheers
Offline glasgowsmvp

Re: Torrent sites?
« Reply #4614 on: May 10, 2022, 02:08:28 pm »
are these better than real debrid? i just find the magnet link i need, onto RD site and download the torrent direct there?
Offline Lee0-3Liv

Re: Torrent sites?
« Reply #4615 on: May 11, 2022, 11:23:58 am »
Quote from: Metallinick on May 10, 2022, 01:22:25 pm
Hey gang...has anyone got an invite for IP Torrents they can share with me? Cheers

PM me your email address.

Got 2 more if anyone is interested.
Offline Metallinick

Re: Torrent sites?
« Reply #4616 on: May 12, 2022, 02:56:35 am »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on May 11, 2022, 11:23:58 am
PM me your email address.

Got 2 more if anyone is interested.

PM sent mate :)
Offline ElMagico

Re: Torrent sites?
« Reply #4617 on: May 17, 2022, 10:38:02 am »
Does anyone have any idea how I can get Lightroom / photoshop onto my Mac downloaded as a torrent?
Cheers
Offline PROPER crazyemlyn72

Re: Torrent sites?
« Reply #4618 on: July 25, 2022, 09:48:33 pm »
hiya, what site are people using these days? just got a linux laptop set up and would like to download some music files for my stereo. 24 bit or wav files those kind of things. any hints lads?
Offline capt k

Re: Torrent sites?
« Reply #4619 on: August 14, 2022, 09:39:04 am »
Quote from: capt k on December 26, 2021, 09:09:19 pm
Been Blocked by the Govt..anyone have a link to the ipt web browser?

found a workaround..leaving it here for future reference

Go the Control Panel.
Click Network and Internet, then Network and Sharing Center, and click Change adapter settings.
Select the connection for which you want to configure Google Public DNS. For example:
To change the settings for an Ethernet connection, right-click Local Area Connection, and click Properties.
To change the settings for a wireless connection, right-click Wireless Network Connection, and click Properties.
If you are prompted for an administrator password or confirmation, type the password or provide confirmation.
Select the Networking tab. Under This connection uses the following items, select Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP/IPv4) or Internet Protocol Version 6 (TCP/IPv6) and then click Properties.
Click Advanced and select the DNS tab. If there are any DNS server IP addresses listed there, write them down for future reference, and remove them from this window.
Click OK.
Select Use the following DNS server addresses. If there are any IP addresses listed in the Preferred DNS server or Alternate DNS server, write them down for future reference.
Replace those addresses with the IP addresses of the Google DNS servers:
For IPv4: 8.8.8.8 and/or 8.8.4.4.

Offline hide5seek

Re: Torrent sites?
« Reply #4620 on: August 27, 2022, 08:20:04 pm »
Is it me or has piratebay gone shit?
Offline proudred

Re: Torrent sites?
« Reply #4621 on: October 19, 2022, 10:51:28 am »
Hey guys got any torrent invites?
Offline Lee0-3Liv

Re: Torrent sites?
« Reply #4622 on: October 19, 2022, 11:24:00 am »
Quote from: proudred on October 19, 2022, 10:51:28 am
Hey guys got any torrent invites?


I have iptorrent, torrentleech if you want. Just pm me your email.
Offline proudred

Re: Torrent sites?
« Reply #4623 on: October 19, 2022, 06:40:00 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on October 19, 2022, 11:24:00 am
I have iptorrent, torrentleech if you want. Just pm me your email.
Ok. Thank you.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: Torrent sites?
« Reply #4624 on: October 20, 2022, 09:22:44 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on August 27, 2022, 08:20:04 pm
Is it me or has piratebay gone shit?

It's been crap for years, never bother with it now. Just get qBittorrent and fill the search list
Offline Lee0-3Liv

Re: Torrent sites?
« Reply #4625 on: October 20, 2022, 10:21:01 pm »
rarbg is decent for new movies and tv shows.
Offline ElMagico

Re: Torrent sites?
« Reply #4626 on: October 22, 2022, 01:36:00 pm »
Anyone know where I can get Lightroom / photoshop for a Mac as a torrent?
Offline Rymildet

Re: Torrent sites?
« Reply #4627 on: October 23, 2022, 10:54:18 pm »
I thought nobody uses these sites :)
Offline elyshh

Re: Torrent sites?
« Reply #4628 on: October 26, 2022, 08:31:12 am »
Piratebay, VIFY, and kickass are the top most popular torrent indexing and listing sites that ever existed. Many of these sites are very old but still exist to date regardless of the original web address being banned or their servers getting seized. To learn more about these sites in detail, check the link https://bestforandroid.com/piratebay-vify-kickass-alternatives/
Online ooter1

Re: Torrent sites?
« Reply #4629 on: Today at 07:42:59 pm »
Does anyone where i could get a torrent of the banshees of inisherin?
